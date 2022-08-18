Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum 2.0 Client Teku Rolls Out New Version For Merge
Preparations are on the high side as the date for Ethereum Merge draws closer. The Ethereum ecosystem has been putting in an excellent effort for the final launch of its long-awaited upgrade. This upgrade would take the Ethereum mainnet from the Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism to Proof-of-Stake (PoS). The transition...
u.today
Chainlink (LINK), First Labs Announce Hackathon and Web3 Summit in Israel
Ethereum-based peer-to-peer oracles network Chainlink (LINK), in collaboration with Israeli VC majors First Labs (launched by Pitango), shares the agenda of their first-ever collaborative initiative for developers. Chainlink (LINK), First Labs invite developers to hackathon; registration is underway. According to the official joint announcement by Chainlink (LINK) and Pitango's First...
Benzinga
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin: Millions Of People Have Crypto Wallets To Trade Monkey Pictures
Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin has once again taken a dig at NFT project Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and its community of followers. What Happened: Speaking at the Blockchain Futurist Conference in Toronto, Buterin commented on how the current use cases for private keys on a blockchain had seemingly deviated from their intended purpose.
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Assets Custodian Copper.co to Support DeFi Connectivity with Solana
Copper.co, the provider of digital asset custody, prime services and trading infrastructure to institutions, is reportedly becoming the first digital assets custodian “to support decentralized finance (DeFi) connectivity with Solana, the high-performance public blockchain ecosystem.”. The integration with Solana “provides Copper’s customers with the unique opportunity to connect with...
kitco.com
The Ethereum Merge will be the biggest crypto event since the first Bitcoin was mined - Ran Neuner and Steven Sidley
On September 15th, Ethereum is expected to complete its merge from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which could have a major impact on the cryptocurrency. Ran Neuner, Founder and Host of Crypto Banter, said that the upcoming merge, also known as ‘The Merge,’ will be the biggest event...
TechCrunch
Indian crypto entrepreneur’s blockchain venture seeks seed funding at $200 million valuation
Shetty is raising $20 million to $30 million in a seed financing round for his blockchain startup Shardeum, sources said, requesting anonymity as the deliberations are ongoing and private. The funding round proposes to value the startup at about $200 million, the sources added. The Spartan Group, Struck Crypto, Big...
Partisia Blockchain Foundation Appoints Former Cardano Foundation General Secretary to Chart and Oversee Growth and Operations
ZUG, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Partisia Blockchain Foundation, an independent non-profit foundation with the sole purpose of supporting Partisia Blockchain, the world’s most advanced internet-privacy infrastructure, announces the appointment of Hinrich Pfeifer to the position of Chief Operations Officer. Hinrich will work alongside co-founders, Kurt Nielsen, Peter Frandsen and Brian Gallagher, to scale the foundation and support the blockchain expansion and on-chain solutions to real-world problems, such as self-sovereign digital identity, trade finance gaps, humanitarian monetary aid, or fight against cybercrime or counterfeiting. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005311/en/ Hinrich Pfeifer, Chief Operating Officer of the Partisia Blockchain Foundation (Photo: Business Wire)
forkast.news
What’s in a name? Ethereum domain name creation doubles in four months
With all the excitement surrounding the Ethereum merge scheduled for next month, the number of Ethereum Name Service (ENS) addresses created have surpassed the 2 million mark, according to a Twitter post by ENS Domains. Fast facts. Ethereum Name Service (ENS) domains are secure domain names for the decentralized world.
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum advances with standards for smart contract security audits
The Ethereum ecosystem continues to witness a flurry of activity that has individuals and organizations deploying token contracts, adding liquidity to pools and deploying smart contracts to support a wide range of business models. While notable, this growth has also been riddled with security exploits, leaving decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols vulnerable to hacks and scams.
zycrypto.com
The Bear Market Is A Breeding Ground For Blockchain Projects
When cryptocurrency markets turn bearish, many people automatically assume the worst. Some even consider it a time when projects stagnate or get abandoned, even though that isn’t necessarily the case. If anything, it is a time during which blockchain projects continue to build and thrive, assuming one looks at the crucial metrics.
cryptoslate.com
Coinbase’s ENS integration goes live
Coinbase‘s Ethereum Name Service (ENS) integration is live, changing wallet usernames to an ENS subdomain of Coinbase IDs. Users can change their ENS names once a year and use them in any manner they choose to, as long as it complies with Coinbase’s Subdomain Terms — which have yet to be announced.
cryptoslate.com
NEAR Rainbow Bridge defends weekend attack costing hacker 5 ETH
CEO of Aurora Labs, Alex Shevchenko, announced Monday that the NEAR-ETH Rainbow Bridge defended an attack over the weekend resulting in the hacker losing 5ETH. Shevchenko claimed that the attack was “mitigated automatically within 31 seconds,” showcasing a highly effective defense mechanism to protect users’ funds within the bridge.
u.today
Seedify Announces Cross-Chain Integrations with the Ethereum Network to Boost Growth
The long-awaited Ethereum merge (software update) will most likely occur in September this year, this will be the largest fundamental shift in the history of crypto. The network has suffered an immense increase in traffic and uncontrolled spikes in gas fees (transaction fees). The merge will ultimately alleviate these bottlenecks, making the network even more secure and less energy-intensive by switching from the Proof-of-Work to the Proof-of-Stake framework.
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: ConsenSys Highlights 5 Misconceptions About Ethereum’s “Merge” Upgrade
On Monday (August 22), blockchain technology company ConsenSys said that there are still five common misconceptions about Ethereum’s upcoming “Merge” upgrade, which marks the transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS). Here is how ConsenSys describes what it does:. “ConsenSys is the leading Ethereum software company. We...
Motley Fool
Coinbase to Suspend All ETH Transactions During Ethereum Merge Upgrade
The largest U.S.-based crypto exchange announced its intent to temporarily halt ETH-related activity during the blockchain upgrade set for Sept. 15. On Wednesday, Coinbase issued a statement that it plans to pause transactions for Ethereum's ETH coin when developers deploy the software updates necessary for the Ethereum Merge to go live on that blockchain.
PYMNTS Intelligence: Deploying Behavioral Analytics to Smooth Friction Points in the Customer Journey
Protecting against digital fraud is a top priority for organizations, considering the cybercrime threats arrayed against them. The average American has been harmed by at least seven data breaches since 2004, according to one study, and there have been more than 2.3 billion account compromises in the country during that same time. Any measure to reduce this massive tide of cybercrime is potentially a step in the right direction when it comes to protecting businesses and consumers.
itechpost.com
Telegram Looks Into Auctioning NFT-Like Smart Contracts for Usernames, Channel Links
Telegram is thinking about auctioning usernames, groups, and channel links. This idea was suggested by Telegram's founder, Pavel Durov. It has been proposed that the marketplace could use "NFT-like smart contracts" in order to conduct auctions for usernames that are in high demand. The success of the auction that The...
bitcoinist.com
Yuniverze Launches as Litecoin Offers Users an Alternative Payment System in Place of Bitcoin
Easy To Use Swapping Protocols See An Uptick In Demand. In a world where DEXs and hot wallets are the most common way to trade DeFi for new investors, this can be quite daunting. The complexity of many of these exchanges and protocols makes it difficult to discern how to trade, what’s being traded, and even how to import the tokens that you are trying to purchase.
Island Enterprise Browser Named Best Enterprise Security Solution of 2022 by SC Magazine
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- Island today announced that its innovative Enterprise Browser has won the 2022 SC Awards in Excellence for Best Enterprise Security Solution of the Year. This recognition comes just seven months after Island emerged from stealth and brought its Enterprise Browser to market. Island recently closed its Series B funding round, bringing Island’s total funds raised to more than $200 million, and its valuation to over $1.3 billion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005415/en/ Island Enterprise Browser named “Best Enterprise Security Solution of 2022” by SC Magazine. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Ava Labs’ John Wu talks growth and the upside of a crypto winter at TC Sessions: Crypto
While some experts say bundle up for a harsh crypto winter, others remain bullish. This dichotomy is just one reason we’re thrilled that John Wu, president of Ava Labs, will join us onstage at TC Sessions: Crypto on November 17 in Miami. Ava Labs, backed by a16z, developed the...
