montanarightnow.com
The inside story of Marcus Knight and Justin Ford's bond built through the No. 21 jersey
MISSOULA — Justin Ford wasn’t planning to wear jersey No. 21 when he came to Montana. The now-senior cornerback wanted No. 6, his favorite number, but another defensive player already had that jersey. So he ended up with No. 21, which had no special meaning to him. An...
montanarightnow.com
Missoula community celebrates the life of Mayor John Engen
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula community gathered to remember Mayor John Engen on Saturday morning. The service brought together his family, friends, coworkers and all sorts of Missoula community members. His high school classmate Mike Marcinkowski chuckled as he remembered how much he looked forward to reading Engen's column 'Life...
montanarightnow.com
Smoke reports called in after lightning storm over Lolo National Forest
LOLO NAT’L FOREST, Mont. - Smoke reports were called in after a lightning storm over the Lolo National Forest Saturday night. Crews are responding to four confirmed fires, two of which are expected to be contained by the end of shift Sunday. They will also continue to respond to...
