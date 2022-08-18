ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Surprising Retirement News

Is veteran NASCAR driver Aric Almirola retiring following the 2022 Cup Series or not?. Earlier this year, Almirola was reportedly set on retiring. The 2022 Cup Series season was going to be his final one. However, the plans have reportedly changed. In surprising news, Almirola is now saying that his...
WORLD
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Unfortunate Crash

Former Formula 1 champion driver Kimi Raikkonen's day is over in the NASCAR Cup Series race. Raikkonen, who was making his NASCAR Cup Series debut in Watkins Glen, New York, crashed out roughly halfway through the race. It was unfortunate. That was tough to watch, and unfortunate for the NASCAR...
MOTORSPORTS
Michigan State
Outsider.com

LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting

As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
MINNESOTA STATE
Autoweek.com

NHRA Top Alcohol Funny Car Flips, Crashes into Wall at Brainerd

Veteran NHRA Top Alcohol Funny Car racer Doug Gordon exited his Camaro on his own power Saturday following his frightening, nearly 250-mph accident during the first round of eliminations of the Lucas Oil Nationals at Brainerd, Minn. After conceding the rubber match to Shane Westerfield in their 29th meeting, Gordon’s...
BRAINERD, MN
Ty Gibbs
Kurt Busch
The Spun

The Spun

The Spun

Veteran NASCAR Driver Might Change His Mind On Retirement

A prominent NASCAR driver might be changing his mind on his retirement decision. Earlier this season, it was reported that veteran driver Aric Almirola would be stepping away following the conclusion of the 2022 Cup Series. Almirola, 38, appears to be changing his mind on his future decision, though. “Still...
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

NBC Sports

Saturday Watkins Glen Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

JR Motorsports looks to continue its domination in the Xfinity Series this weekend at Watkins Glen International. JRM drivers have won seven of the last 13 series races heading into Saturday’s race (3 p.m. ET on USA Network). Justin Allgaier has three wins during that stretch, while Josh Berry and Noah Gragson have two wins each.
MOTORSPORTS

