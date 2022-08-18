Read full article on original website
The Heartbreaking Death of a 7-Year-Old at Watkins Glen Transformed Road-Course Racing Forever
The death of a seven-year-old during a Watkins Glen road race led to big changes in motorsports. The post The Heartbreaking Death of a 7-Year-Old at Watkins Glen Transformed Road-Course Racing Forever appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR World Reacts To The Surprising Retirement News
Is veteran NASCAR driver Aric Almirola retiring following the 2022 Cup Series or not?. Earlier this year, Almirola was reportedly set on retiring. The 2022 Cup Series season was going to be his final one. However, the plans have reportedly changed. In surprising news, Almirola is now saying that his...
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Unfortunate Crash
Former Formula 1 champion driver Kimi Raikkonen's day is over in the NASCAR Cup Series race. Raikkonen, who was making his NASCAR Cup Series debut in Watkins Glen, New York, crashed out roughly halfway through the race. It was unfortunate. That was tough to watch, and unfortunate for the NASCAR...
Austin Dillon’s Wife Whitney on the Monday Morning Exhale – and Hopes for Husband’s NASCAR Future [Exclusive]
Austin Dillon's wife Whitney talked about her husband's NASCAR future and the fun the family had filming 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane.'
LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting
As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
NHRA Top Alcohol Funny Car Flips, Crashes into Wall at Brainerd
Veteran NHRA Top Alcohol Funny Car racer Doug Gordon exited his Camaro on his own power Saturday following his frightening, nearly 250-mph accident during the first round of eliminations of the Lucas Oil Nationals at Brainerd, Minn. After conceding the rubber match to Shane Westerfield in their 29th meeting, Gordon’s...
Chase Elliott not ok after contact with Kyle Larson for Watkins Glen win (Video)
Watch the video as Chase Elliott walked right to his team owner after getting taken out by his teammate. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series unloaded in Watkins Glen, New York. Chase Elliott started on the pole position at Watkins Glen International with teammate Kyle Larson starting alongside. Watch the...
NASCAR Driver Denny Hamlin Gave A Drunk Fan A Ride Home Last Night At Watkins Glen
That’s one hell of a designated driver. Apparently one NASCAR fan partied a little too hard on Saturday at Watkins Glen, ahead of today’s Go Bowling at the Glen. When Kyle Jordan found himself needing a ride, he somehow managed to get one from…Denny Hamlin. There’s not...
Watkins Glen Starting Lineup: August 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
NASCAR starting positions for Watkins Glen International. Tomorrow, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag at Watkins Glen International in New York. Today, the field rolls to the track for a round of knockout qualifying to set the starting grid. View the NASCAR starting lineup for Watkins Glen below.
Bubba Wallace Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Performance
Bubba Wallace had another tough road course performance on Sunday, as he finished in 35th (DNF) in the Cup Series race. The 23XI Racing driver had some playful words about his performance, at least. Wallace took to social media on Sunday night to weigh in on his up-and-down road course...
Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders Best Swimsuit Calendar Photos
The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders released their iconic swimsuit calendar earlier this summer. The Cowboys cheerleaders, the most iconic cheerleading group in the world, took a trip down to Mexico for the shoot. Over the past few weeks, the Cowboys cheerleaders' Instagram account has shared new photos from the shoot. They...
Will Zalatoris suffers scary injury at BMW Championship on quest to repeat after FedEx St. Jude Championship win
Will Zalatoris is fresh off of a victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. His win drew the attention of a number of public figures and he seemed primed for another big weekend at the BMW Championship. However, Zalatoris suffered an apparent injury on Saturday during the third round, per Golf.com’s Jack Hirsh.
Look: Rory McIlroy Furious With Fan At BMW Championship
Rory McIlroy isn't at the top of the leaderboard heading into the final round of the BMW Championship. He did, however, make headlines for his encounter with a remote-controlled golf ball. As McIlroy was getting ready for his putt on the 15th hole, a fan tossed a remote-controlled ball onto...
Chase Elliott Clinches NASCAR Cup Series Regular Season Title for First Time in Career
It’s gonna be a party in Dawsonville, Georgia tonight. After Stage 1 at Watkins Glen, Chase Elliott is a regular season champion. The NASCAR Cup Series still has one more race to go this season, but Elliott won’t need it. His lead over the next best driver is enough that he will coast to the regular season championship.
Veteran NASCAR Driver Might Change His Mind On Retirement
A prominent NASCAR driver might be changing his mind on his retirement decision. Earlier this season, it was reported that veteran driver Aric Almirola would be stepping away following the conclusion of the 2022 Cup Series. Almirola, 38, appears to be changing his mind on his future decision, though. “Still...
Shilese Jones sprints to lead at U.S. gymnastics championships
TAMPA, Fla. -- Shilese Jones could have moved on a year ago. There's a gymnastics scholarship waiting for her at the University of Florida whenever she wants it. Only Jones couldn't walk away from the chance to make a run at the Olympics. Not when there was so much unfinished...
Watkins Glen Race Results: August 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)
NASCAR race results from Watkins Glen International. Next up, the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the stage in Watkins Glen, New York. The road course of Watkins Glen International is set to host the Sunoco Go Rewards 200. View Watkins Glen results for the NASCAR Xfinity Series below. Watkins Glen: Menu.
Kyle Larson bowls over Chase Elliott en route to weekend sweep at Watkins Glen
The defending NASCAR Cup champ began his championship run with his win in last year's race at The Glen. Could history potentially be starting to repeat itself?
Saturday Watkins Glen Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
JR Motorsports looks to continue its domination in the Xfinity Series this weekend at Watkins Glen International. JRM drivers have won seven of the last 13 series races heading into Saturday’s race (3 p.m. ET on USA Network). Justin Allgaier has three wins during that stretch, while Josh Berry and Noah Gragson have two wins each.
