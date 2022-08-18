Read full article on original website
Boston school dean who lived a double life in Latin Kings gang pleads guilty to racketeering after trying to get fellow Kings members to identify a police informant in his case
A former Boston high school dean who lived a double life as a member of the notorious Latin Kings gang may soon face even more jail time after he pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a federal racketeering charge. Shaun Harrison, 63, was already serving 26 years in state prison for...
Daily Beast
Cops Who Failed to Stop Chauvin From Killing George Floyd Sentenced to Several Years in Prison
J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, the police officers who failed to stop Derek Chauvin from pinning down George Floyd as he fought to breathe and later died, were sentenced Wednesday back to back. Kueng received three years in prison and two years of supervised release, while Thao got 3 and a half years. Kueng was convicted of violating Floyd’s federal civil rights by failing to provide medical aid and failing to stop Chauvin from sticking his knee into Floyd’s neck. Thao, though defense attorneys said he wasn’t an “active participant,” also failed to come to Floyd’s aid. Chauvin is concurrently serving a 21-year prison sentence for federal civil rights violations, and 22.5 years for state murder and manslaughter convictions. Kueng, along with ex-officer Tou Thou, still face trial in January on state charges of aiding and abetting manslaughter and murder.
F This Guy: Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderer Gregory McMichael Begs For Life Sentence Leniency In Federal Hate Crimes Case
The audacity of caucasity is galling, to put it mildly. It’s high-key infuriating that people who have committed some of the most atrocious crimes in modern history believe that they should get a soft spot to land. That’s not how this works. Pardon, that’s not how any of this is supposed to work. The late great Paul Mooney is famous for coining the phrase “the complexion for the protection” but best believe there will be problems if that applies to this case…
Three men charged in 2018 prison killing of mob boss James 'Whitey' Bulger
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Three men have been charged in connection with the death of gangster James "Whitey Bulger" who was beaten to death in prison four years ago. Fotios "Freddy" Geas, 55; Paul J. "Pauly" DeCologero, 48; and Sean McKinnon, 36; all of whom were incarcerated with the 89-year-old Bulger in the Hazelton prison in Bruceton Mills, W.Va., were charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of West Virginia.
Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
Woman charged with murder for allegedly passing drugs in kiss with inmate boyfriend
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A woman was charged with murder after allegedly passing drugs to her incarcerated boyfriend through a kiss at a Tennessee prison. Rachel Dollard was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder and introduction into a penal facility on Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Correction said in a statement.
Boston Man Who Kidnapped Woman and Raped Her for Three Days Will Spend Decades Behind Bars
A Massachusetts man convicted of kidnapping and raping a woman repeatedly while keeping her inside his home for days will spend up to nearly 40 years behind bars. Victor Pena, 42, was convicted on July 26 on 10 aggravated rape charges and one kidnapping charge stemming from a 2019 incident in which he held Olivia Ambrose, 23, for three days inside his home in Boston.
People
Young Mom Is Fatally Shot While Picking Up Son from Babysitter, Teenager Arrested
A young Illinois mother was picking up her 1-year-old son from a babysitter on Aug. 4 when she was fatally shot twice in the back of the head in the city of Morris. The 25-year-old victim has been identified as Beverly Lambert. After she was killed, the suspect allegedly stole her car and fled the scene.
Slidell woman to serve 30 years in prison, said victim 'disrespected' her
Northshore prosecutors say a Slidell woman will be behind bars until she is 68 years old after a brutal attack on a motel clerk in Slidell. Mariel Dannell Lewis confessed to the crime after the clerk told her she had to leave the hotel
Accused Georgia Mother Arrested at a Funeral Home For Allegedly Drowning Infant Daughter
Police placed a Georgia mother under arrest and charged her with second-degree murder for allegedly drowning her seven-month-old daughter last month, People reports. Authorities took Shaquila Feaster, 31, into custody at a Decatur funeral home, officials said, according to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution. Feaster allegedly left her infant daughter unsupervised in...
Nearly $1.5 million settlement approved for correctional officers of color who were barred from guarding Derek Chauvin
The Ramsey County Board of Commissioners in Minnesota on Tuesday approved a nearly $1.5 million settlement agreement for eight correctional officers of color who were barred from guarding former police officer Derek Chauvin in 2020.
Female Inmates Sue Prison; Claim Guard Sold Key, Allowed Male Inmates to Rape Them
More than two dozen women in an Indiana prison claim they were raped and assaulted by male inmates have filed two separate lawsuits. According to Newsweek, a group of female inmates at the Clark County Jail in Indiana filed a lawsuit July 22 alleging two male prisoners were allowed access to their prison cells after they bribed a prison officer.
Grace Coleman sentenced to at least 21 years in prison for deadly DUI crash in Newport Beach
A judge sentenced Grace Elizabeth Coleman, 23, to 21 years to life in prison for killing a Santa Ana couple after a drunk-driving collision in Newport Beach."Ms. Coleman openly accepted responsibility to the judge for this complete tragedy," said her other defense attorney Paul Meyer. Coleman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing Henry Eduardo Saldana-Mejia, 27, and his wife Gabriela Andrade, 28 on Dec. 8, 2020. The couple's daughters were also hospitalized after the crash. Their three daughters were between the ages of 1-5 years old. The crash broke all of their legs and the 5-year-old suffered two broken...
‘Inject Her with Heroin 2 Times Per Day’: Doctor Specializing in Newborn Care Turned to ‘Dark Web’ Plot to Kidnap, Assault and Extort Wife
A Spokane-area doctor specializing in the care of newborn children has admitted to trying to hire someone to kidnap his estranged wife and force her into a heroin addiction, all in an apparent effort to get her to drop divorce proceedings. Ronald Craig Ilg, 55, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to...
An Alabama Prison Allegedly Botched a Man's Execution. Officials Deny That Anything Unusual Occurred.
Joe Nathan James was set to be executed by the state of Alabama at 6 pm on July 28. But the execution was delayed by three hours, and when media personnel was finally allowed into the execution chamber, they saw a man who appeared unconscious as prison employees read his death warrant and asked for his last words.
Florida woman sentenced to life behind bars in murder-for-hire shooting death of prominent FSU law professor
A South Florida woman has been sentenced to life in prison plus additional time for her role in a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the shooting death of a local law professor. Katherine Magbanua was sentenced Friday morning to life behind bars without the possibility of probation or parole, as...
Man sentenced to 19 years for killing unarmed burglar who was robbing his house
A man from Merseyside has been sentenced to 19 years in jail after stabbing a house intruder to death in October of last year. Karl Townsend, a 32-year-old father from Halewood, had been cleared by a jury of murdering burglar Jordan Brophy outside his home. However, earlier this week, Townsend...
thesource.com
New Prison Photo Of Casanova Surfaces Online
Incarcerated Brooklyn emcee Caswell “Casanova” Senior is sitting in a federal detention facility after pleading guilty to racketeering and drug distribution charges earlier this year. Now, a new photo of Casanova behind bars has surfaced online. Cas seems to be in good spirits from the look of the...
Arizona Supreme Court upholds death sentence for woman convicted of murdering 10-year-old girl
Sammantha Allen still faces the death penalty for the murder of her 10-year-old cousin, Ame Deal, after the Arizona Supreme Court sustained her most severe sentence Tuesday. Allen had appealed her sentence, raising 22 issues. Out of the 22 issues she raised in her appeal, only her allegation that the...
Alleged Drug Dealer Accidentally Tries to Sell Eight Ball to County Commissioner
A Florida teen was arrested Monday after a comically bad case of getting someone’s phone number mixed up. Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins had been making personal calls to constituents last weekend ahead of upcoming elections when he received a strange text back from one recipient. “The guy said ‘Hey do you still need what you needed the other day?’ and I went ‘What are you talking about?... I think you have the wrong number,”’ Mullins said. “He said ‘You don’t need the eight ball.’” Mullins, a former cocaine and alcohol addict, then set up a sting operation with the sheriff’s office to meet the seller by a local lake. Sheriff Rick Staly alleged that Jack Fisher, 18, brought 3.17 grams of fentanyl to the meeting instead of cocaine, a quantity large enough to kill 1,500 people. The arrest was a rare bit of good news for Mullins, who has made headlines recently for getting into a scuffle with a woman at a voting location, and telling a state trooper he “run[s] the county” after being pulled over for speeding in his red Ferrari. Read it at Fox35 Orlando
