Daily Beast

Cops Who Failed to Stop Chauvin From Killing George Floyd Sentenced to Several Years in Prison

J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, the police officers who failed to stop Derek Chauvin from pinning down George Floyd as he fought to breathe and later died, were sentenced Wednesday back to back. Kueng received three years in prison and two years of supervised release, while Thao got 3 and a half years. Kueng was convicted of violating Floyd’s federal civil rights by failing to provide medical aid and failing to stop Chauvin from sticking his knee into Floyd’s neck. Thao, though defense attorneys said he wasn’t an “active participant,” also failed to come to Floyd’s aid. Chauvin is concurrently serving a 21-year prison sentence for federal civil rights violations, and 22.5 years for state murder and manslaughter convictions. Kueng, along with ex-officer Tou Thou, still face trial in January on state charges of aiding and abetting manslaughter and murder.
Bossip

F This Guy: Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderer Gregory McMichael Begs For Life Sentence Leniency In Federal Hate Crimes Case

The audacity of caucasity is galling, to put it mildly. It’s high-key infuriating that people who have committed some of the most atrocious crimes in modern history believe that they should get a soft spot to land. That’s not how this works. Pardon, that’s not how any of this is supposed to work. The late great Paul Mooney is famous for coining the phrase “the complexion for the protection” but best believe there will be problems if that applies to this case…
UPI News

Three men charged in 2018 prison killing of mob boss James 'Whitey' Bulger

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Three men have been charged in connection with the death of gangster James "Whitey Bulger" who was beaten to death in prison four years ago. Fotios "Freddy" Geas, 55; Paul J. "Pauly" DeCologero, 48; and Sean McKinnon, 36; all of whom were incarcerated with the 89-year-old Bulger in the Hazelton prison in Bruceton Mills, W.Va., were charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of West Virginia.
Law & Crime

Boston Man Who Kidnapped Woman and Raped Her for Three Days Will Spend Decades Behind Bars

A Massachusetts man convicted of kidnapping and raping a woman repeatedly while keeping her inside his home for days will spend up to nearly 40 years behind bars. Victor Pena, 42, was convicted on July 26 on 10 aggravated rape charges and one kidnapping charge stemming from a 2019 incident in which he held Olivia Ambrose, 23, for three days inside his home in Boston.
Black Enterprise

Accused Georgia Mother Arrested at a Funeral Home For Allegedly Drowning Infant Daughter

Police placed a Georgia mother under arrest and charged her with second-degree murder for allegedly drowning her seven-month-old daughter last month, People reports. Authorities took Shaquila Feaster, 31, into custody at a Decatur funeral home, officials said, according to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution. Feaster allegedly left her infant daughter unsupervised in...
CBS LA

Grace Coleman sentenced to at least 21 years in prison for deadly DUI crash in Newport Beach

A judge sentenced Grace Elizabeth Coleman, 23, to 21 years to life in prison for killing a Santa Ana couple after a drunk-driving collision in Newport Beach."Ms. Coleman openly accepted responsibility to the judge for this complete tragedy," said her other defense attorney Paul Meyer. Coleman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing Henry Eduardo Saldana-Mejia, 27, and his wife Gabriela Andrade, 28 on Dec. 8, 2020. The couple's daughters were also hospitalized after the crash. Their three daughters were between the ages of 1-5 years old. The crash broke all of their legs and the 5-year-old suffered two broken...
thesource.com

New Prison Photo Of Casanova Surfaces Online

Incarcerated Brooklyn emcee Caswell “Casanova” Senior is sitting in a federal detention facility after pleading guilty to racketeering and drug distribution charges earlier this year. Now, a new photo of Casanova behind bars has surfaced online. Cas seems to be in good spirits from the look of the...
TheDailyBeast

Alleged Drug Dealer Accidentally Tries to Sell Eight Ball to County Commissioner

A Florida teen was arrested Monday after a comically bad case of getting someone’s phone number mixed up. Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins had been making personal calls to constituents last weekend ahead of upcoming elections when he received a strange text back from one recipient. “The guy said ‘Hey do you still need what you needed the other day?’ and I went ‘What are you talking about?... I think you have the wrong number,”’ Mullins said. “He said ‘You don’t need the eight ball.’” Mullins, a former cocaine and alcohol addict, then set up a sting operation with the sheriff’s office to meet the seller by a local lake. Sheriff Rick Staly alleged that Jack Fisher, 18, brought 3.17 grams of fentanyl to the meeting instead of cocaine, a quantity large enough to kill 1,500 people. The arrest was a rare bit of good news for Mullins, who has made headlines recently for getting into a scuffle with a woman at a voting location, and telling a state trooper he “run[s] the county” after being pulled over for speeding in his red Ferrari. Read it at Fox35 Orlando
