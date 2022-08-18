Read full article on original website
Wiley Lampkin
3d ago
John Gentry has addressed these illegal amendments on FB. Vote no, or vote yes. Either way they are illegally placed on the ballot and somebody is going to be held accountable!
Robin Campos
3d ago
They have taken ALL our History Away and now they their going after the Constitution too change the words in it Too .. History is History You can't change It' ... But They have destroyed it' ... Leave it as it was ..But you can't read about it or learn either ..
Nathan Leise
3d ago
plan on voting yes to the first 3 but no the 4th dont want any ministers of faith trying to run the gov
