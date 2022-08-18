ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RiverDogs close first half of road trip with entertaining extra-inning win

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. - In one of the most thrilling games of the 2022 season, the Charleston RiverDogs outlasted the Augusta GreenJackets 10-9 in 10 innings on Sunday night at SRP Park. Following a nearly hour-long rain delay the RiverDogs emerged with a wild win to end the series with a 5-2 record and move 3.5 games ahead of columbia at the top of the South Division standings.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
Fans’ tickets to be honored after Dorchester County jamboree cancellation

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Due to severe weather on Friday and Saturday, four games in the Dorchester County Showdown were canceled, but fans’ tickets will be honored. The cancellation of the games cost both the fans and vendors money. Steve LaPrad, Ft. Dorchester Head Football Coach, said the four teams involved in the jamboree have agreed to reimburse those who had a ticket and vendors for their costs.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
Dorchester Paws seeks fosters after water line break

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws says they are in need of fosters after the pipe to their main water line was cracked. The shelter says repairs are being made, but they currently have no usable running water. Staff members have been buying gallons of water to keep their animals...
CHARLESTON, SC
SCDNR to hold public meeting ahead of deer season

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources wants to hear from deer hunters ahead of the upcoming hunting season. The agency will host a public meeting on Sept. 8 to discuss deer population and deer hunting in the Francis Marion National Forest. Officials will also...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
Lanes reopen on I-526 East near Westmoreland Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The right lane has reopened on I-526 eastbound after a crash left one lane closed for several hours Tuesday morning. The Charleston Police Department says the crash involved a vehicle and a moped. Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says the driver of the moped sustained “significant injuries” in...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce launches housing coalition to better understand the housing crisis

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After about two years in the making, the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce is launching its latest coalition. Chamber officials say their goal is to create a regional push to understand the problems surrounding housing in the Tri-county. This coalition is for everybody to learn about the housing crisis, not just members.
CHARLESTON, SC
New week, same weather story!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lots of moisture and a favorable upper level set-up will continue to keep daily showers and storms in the forecast. We’ll rinse and repeat Monday’s forecast all week. Some days will wind up being a little wetter than others. With more clouds and activity, highs will be in the low to mid 80s through the weekend. Localized flooding is possible, especially if your area sees several rounds of rain over the next few days.
CHARLESTON, SC
Summerville Police mourn former officer who lost cancer fight

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is remembering one of its long-serving former officers who died Sunday. Eddie Fleming died with his family at his side, the agency said on its Facebook page. “His vibrant smile would light up a room, and he knew no strangers,” the post...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Coroner identifies victim of deadly James Island shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a Saturday morning shooting on James Island. Trever Heyward, 27, died on the scene from a gunshot wound Saturday, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
1 dead, 2 injured in Orangeburg County crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a single-vehicle crash left one dead and two others injured on Sunday. It happened around 11:40 a.m. on SC 45 near where the towns of Holly Hill and Vance meet. A 1998 Chevy truck traveling south on SC 45...
Police investigating shooting that damaged church van

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that targeted a church van. Police met with employees of Eastside Baptist Church at approximately 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. The employees told police while they were driving on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard near the North Bridge, a car pulled up next to the van, waved something at them, and then the van’s window was struck by gunfire.
CHARLESTON, SC
Coroner identifies victim of fatal collision in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 47-year-old Ladson man as the victim of a single-vehicle collision on Sunday morning. Kendoni Brown was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:45 a.m., Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said. The driver was heading north on...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
Woman arrested in N. Charleston hit and run

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is facing charges in connection with a hit and run crash that left a man injured back in June. Katrina Sumpter is charged with attempted murder and third-degree assault and battery by mob with bodily injury, according to jail records. The charges stem...
CHARLESTON, SC
Deputies investigating armed robbery at Ladson convenience store

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating an early-morning armed robbery at a Ladson convenience store. Deputies say they responded around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Scotchman on Highway 78 after receiving a report of two masked men with handguns entering the store and demanding money.
LADSON, SC

