RiverDogs close first half of road trip with entertaining extra-inning win
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. - In one of the most thrilling games of the 2022 season, the Charleston RiverDogs outlasted the Augusta GreenJackets 10-9 in 10 innings on Sunday night at SRP Park. Following a nearly hour-long rain delay the RiverDogs emerged with a wild win to end the series with a 5-2 record and move 3.5 games ahead of columbia at the top of the South Division standings.
Fans’ tickets to be honored after Dorchester County jamboree cancellation
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Due to severe weather on Friday and Saturday, four games in the Dorchester County Showdown were canceled, but fans’ tickets will be honored. The cancellation of the games cost both the fans and vendors money. Steve LaPrad, Ft. Dorchester Head Football Coach, said the four teams involved in the jamboree have agreed to reimburse those who had a ticket and vendors for their costs.
Dorchester Paws seeks fosters after water line break
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws says they are in need of fosters after the pipe to their main water line was cracked. The shelter says repairs are being made, but they currently have no usable running water. Staff members have been buying gallons of water to keep their animals...
SCDNR to hold public meeting ahead of deer season
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources wants to hear from deer hunters ahead of the upcoming hunting season. The agency will host a public meeting on Sept. 8 to discuss deer population and deer hunting in the Francis Marion National Forest. Officials will also...
No significant jump in COVID-19 as kids return to school, SC Health Dept. says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The second week of school is underway for many Lowcountry students, and this school year looks different from the past few years of COVID-19 precautions. The public health director at the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Monday that the state is not...
Lanes reopen on I-526 East near Westmoreland Bridge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The right lane has reopened on I-526 eastbound after a crash left one lane closed for several hours Tuesday morning. The Charleston Police Department says the crash involved a vehicle and a moped. Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says the driver of the moped sustained “significant injuries” in...
Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce launches housing coalition to better understand the housing crisis
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After about two years in the making, the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce is launching its latest coalition. Chamber officials say their goal is to create a regional push to understand the problems surrounding housing in the Tri-county. This coalition is for everybody to learn about the housing crisis, not just members.
Report: Large crowd tried to fight each other at N. Charleston Chuck E. Cheese
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department said a large crowd arguing and attempting to fight inside a North Charleston restaurant led to several people being detained Saturday. Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to the Chuck E. Cheese on Rivers Avenue in reference to a large fight...
New week, same weather story!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lots of moisture and a favorable upper level set-up will continue to keep daily showers and storms in the forecast. We’ll rinse and repeat Monday’s forecast all week. Some days will wind up being a little wetter than others. With more clouds and activity, highs will be in the low to mid 80s through the weekend. Localized flooding is possible, especially if your area sees several rounds of rain over the next few days.
Charleston County School Board plans to hire new superintendent in March
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School Board has approved a timeline for hiring a new superintendent for the school district. That timeline has the search process beginning in September, followed by an outreach plan to be designed to help develop exclusive criteria during October. The board plans to...
Summerville Police mourn former officer who lost cancer fight
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is remembering one of its long-serving former officers who died Sunday. Eddie Fleming died with his family at his side, the agency said on its Facebook page. “His vibrant smile would light up a room, and he knew no strangers,” the post...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly James Island shooting
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a Saturday morning shooting on James Island. Trever Heyward, 27, died on the scene from a gunshot wound Saturday, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they...
1 dead, 2 injured in Orangeburg County crash
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a single-vehicle crash left one dead and two others injured on Sunday. It happened around 11:40 a.m. on SC 45 near where the towns of Holly Hill and Vance meet. A 1998 Chevy truck traveling south on SC 45...
Police investigating shooting that damaged church van
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that targeted a church van. Police met with employees of Eastside Baptist Church at approximately 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. The employees told police while they were driving on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard near the North Bridge, a car pulled up next to the van, waved something at them, and then the van’s window was struck by gunfire.
Coroner identifies victim of fatal collision in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 47-year-old Ladson man as the victim of a single-vehicle collision on Sunday morning. Kendoni Brown was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:45 a.m., Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said. The driver was heading north on...
Dorchester County seeks public comment on Ladson Road improvements
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - In 2019, Dorchester County created a program to identify four projects as priorities to redevelop and reinvest in the area. One of those projects is streetscaping on Ladson Road to increase aesthetics and safety. Daniel Prentice with Dorchester County says the goal of the Oakbrook Tax...
Woman arrested in N. Charleston hit and run
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is facing charges in connection with a hit and run crash that left a man injured back in June. Katrina Sumpter is charged with attempted murder and third-degree assault and battery by mob with bodily injury, according to jail records. The charges stem...
Charleston County Council considers forming Climate Action Committee
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tuesday night, Charleston County Council will vote on whether or not to form a Climate Action Committee specifically for the county. Tuesday’s vote will be the second of three readings. Back in July, the council voted in favor of forming the committee after a presentation...
Children’s birthday party ends in arrests at North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police responded to a large fight that broke out at the North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese restaurant Saturday night, arresting three and temporarily detaining a fourth person. Lizeller Dixon and Dashawn Malik Grant were each charged with one count of breach of peace,...
Deputies investigating armed robbery at Ladson convenience store
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating an early-morning armed robbery at a Ladson convenience store. Deputies say they responded around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Scotchman on Highway 78 after receiving a report of two masked men with handguns entering the store and demanding money.
