WMAZ
'It's kind of unbelievable': Longtime coach Roger Holmes leads Dublin Irish into 100th season
DUBLIN, Ga. — As the 2022 high school football season kicks off in Central Georgia, it’s an extra special start for the Dublin Fighting Irish. Friday night’s game against Wilkinson County at the Shamrock Bowl marks the 1,000th game played in program history, while kicking off the 100th season of football in the DUB.
douglasnow.com
Here is who was granted and denied bond in hearings this week
Several people were released from the Coffee County Jail this week following bond hearings, where many defendants with pending charges appeared before Judge Andy Spivey. Several interesting statements were made during the hearings, including a man attempting to list a victim's address as the home he would reside in if granted bond. Many other individuals who recently made local headlines were also granted and denied release.
41nbc.com
Herschel Walker campaigns in hometown of Wrightsville
WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— When politicians visit voters, small towns like Wrightsville get overlooked most of the time. When the politician is from Wrightsville though, it makes a difference. Republican Senate candidate and former football star, Herschel Walker, visited his hometown to meet with supporters. Wrightsville Mayor, Janibeth Outlaw, shared...
Fourth grader's 109-pound watermelon wins watermelon growing contest
EATONTON — Madelynn Murphy, a fourth-grade 4-Her from Appling County, earned a sweet victory in the 2022 Georgia 4-H Watermelon Growing Contest with a girthy melon weighing in at 109.5 pounds. The conclusion of the contest was held on National Watermelon Day. The contest, which offers students the opportunity...
Festival of Hope planned to honor the life of Hannah Fordham and others lost to addiction
There are few things in this world stronger than a mother’s love. And Suzy Fordham of Fordham’s Farmhouse is the living proof of this fact of life. Suzy continues to turn her personal pain into power after the sudden loss of her daughter, Hannah Jane Fordham, back in August 2019 to a drug overdose.
allongeorgia.com
Lewis & Clark Circus Tour to Make Stops in Portal and Sylvania in September
Lewis and Clark Circus’ tour will be making stops in Bulloch and Screven Counties next month. The first is in Portal Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18 at the Portal Heritage Society Turpentine. Showtimes are 5:00 pm and 7:30 pm on Sept 17, and 3:00 pm on Sept 18.
Statesboro PD investigates Johnson St. stabbing
STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that took place Wednesday morning. According to police, officers responded to the 300 block of Johnson Street around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday morning and found a male victim with multiple stab wounds on the scene. The victim was able to direct officers to […]
GBI charges three people with Murder after suspicious fire in Sylvania, GA
On Tuesday, November 23, 2021, Screven County Sheriff Mike Kile asked the GBI to assist with a suspicious fire at 1430 Old Poor Robin Road, in Sylvania, where the body of Charles Brady Gibson, 46, was found inside the house after the fire was extinguished.
WRDW-TV
4 victims ID’d in Aiken County, Emanuel County crashes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Coroners on Thursday released the identities of four people killed in an Emanuel County crash and one person killed in an Aiken County crash. The wrecks were among a string of them that’s left nine people dead so far this week in the region. Emanuel...
wtoc.com
Community mourns loss of woman killed in crash in Bulloch Co.
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - In Statesboro, many are mourning the death earlier this week of a woman they say helped others even when she needed help herself. A wreath outside the shelter serves as a temporary reminder of the loss of Lyn Harden. But, how could anyone forget the resident who quickly became part of the family.
wtoc.com
Deadly Statesboro shooting trial to begin again on Monday
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A trial will start again in Bulloch County on Monday more than two years after a deadly shooting. Jurors in this case must compare the danger Marc Wilson faced on the road that evening with danger he perceived when he fired his gun. Wilson faces murder...
wtoc.com
Pembroke family’s home damaged by fallen tree
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Storms rolled through the area Saturday night, bringing lots of thunder and lightning with them. And for one couple in Pembroke, it brought down a tree right on to the roof of their home. “I heard a loud boom, thinking it was the transformer. Come to...
Arrest made in Statesboro apartment shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An arrest has been made from the 111 South Apartments shooting that occurred last Saturday. Based on interviews and video surveillance obtained via the Fusus system, 22-year-old Robert George of Statesboro was arrested and a search of his apartment was conducted. A firearm believed to have been used in the Saturday […]
wtoc.com
Bryan Co. commissioners approve new red light at the intersection of 280
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County’s Board of Commissioners recently approved a new project aimed at improving parts of US-280 near I-16. County officials approved a new red light at the intersection of 280 and Oracal Parkway at a recent commission meeting. The project is one of several set...
Man stabbed, injured in Statesboro early Thursday morning
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was stabbed and injured in Statesboro early Thursday morning. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said the man was stabbed in self-defense therefore it will not charge anyone. Police said the stabbing happened in the 100 block of Mikell Street around 4:29 a.m. The injured man fled the scene on […]
wtoc.com
Overnight fire destroys processing plant for Vidalia onions
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An overnight fire in Tattnall County destroys one farm’s processing plant for Vidalia onions. Some flames are still popping up from the fire they’ve been battling since the middle of the night. Firefighters got to Dry Branch Farm just before 3 a.m. to...
wgxa.tv
Wrightsville man dies in work-related accident
DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is dead following a work-related accident at Duncan Tire Company in Dublin. According to the Laurens County Deputy Coroner Nathan Stanley, The victim was 32-year-old Stephen Rogers of Wrightsville. According to Dublin Police, Rogers was working on a tire when the rim separated from...
Man identified who died in tire explosion at Dublin business
DUBLIN, Ga. — A man is dead after a tire exploded in his face at Duncan Tire Company in Dublin, according to Dublin Police Chief Keith Moon. He says it happened this afternoon at the Duncan Tire Company on Telfair Street. Allegedly, a employee was working on a tire...
wgxa.tv
VIDEO: Vidalia police looking for car stereo store burglars
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Vidalia police are looking for multiple burglary suspects. According to police, the burglary happened at The Sound Solution II on East First St. The Sound Solution II is a car stereo store. The videos appear to show at least two suspects breaking involved in the...
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Highway 80 East Monday morning
Bulloch County 911 dispatched emergency services at 10:00 am on Monday, August 15, 2022 to a two vehicle accident involving a motorcyclist and a car. The accident occured on Highway 80 East at Cody Lane, just outside of Brooklet, Georgia. It is believed the female driver of a motorcycle (which was a scooter type motorcycle) struck the side of a pickup truck and was killed on impact.
