ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidalia, GA

Comments / 0

Related
douglasnow.com

Here is who was granted and denied bond in hearings this week

Several people were released from the Coffee County Jail this week following bond hearings, where many defendants with pending charges appeared before Judge Andy Spivey. Several interesting statements were made during the hearings, including a man attempting to list a victim's address as the home he would reside in if granted bond. Many other individuals who recently made local headlines were also granted and denied release.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Herschel Walker campaigns in hometown of Wrightsville

WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— When politicians visit voters, small towns like Wrightsville get overlooked most of the time. When the politician is from Wrightsville though, it makes a difference. Republican Senate candidate and former football star, Herschel Walker, visited his hometown to meet with supporters. Wrightsville Mayor, Janibeth Outlaw, shared...
WRIGHTSVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vidalia, GA
Obituaries
City
Vidalia, GA
City
Baxley, GA
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
WSAV News 3

Statesboro PD investigates Johnson St. stabbing

STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that took place Wednesday morning. According to police, officers responded to the 300 block of Johnson Street around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday morning and found a male victim with multiple stab wounds on the scene. The victim was able to direct officers to […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Morris
WRDW-TV

4 victims ID’d in Aiken County, Emanuel County crashes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Coroners on Thursday released the identities of four people killed in an Emanuel County crash and one person killed in an Aiken County crash. The wrecks were among a string of them that’s left nine people dead so far this week in the region. Emanuel...
EMANUEL COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Community mourns loss of woman killed in crash in Bulloch Co.

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - In Statesboro, many are mourning the death earlier this week of a woman they say helped others even when she needed help herself. A wreath outside the shelter serves as a temporary reminder of the loss of Lyn Harden. But, how could anyone forget the resident who quickly became part of the family.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Deadly Statesboro shooting trial to begin again on Monday

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A trial will start again in Bulloch County on Monday more than two years after a deadly shooting. Jurors in this case must compare the danger Marc Wilson faced on the road that evening with danger he perceived when he fired his gun. Wilson faces murder...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Pembroke family’s home damaged by fallen tree

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Storms rolled through the area Saturday night, bringing lots of thunder and lightning with them. And for one couple in Pembroke, it brought down a tree right on to the roof of their home. “I heard a loud boom, thinking it was the transformer. Come to...
PEMBROKE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mr Carter#Pittman Enterprise#Swain Funeral Home
WSAV News 3

Arrest made in Statesboro apartment shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An arrest has been made from the 111 South Apartments shooting that occurred last Saturday. Based on interviews and video surveillance obtained via the Fusus system, 22-year-old Robert George of Statesboro was arrested and a search of his apartment was conducted. A firearm believed to have been used in the Saturday […]
STATESBORO, GA
WJBF

Man stabbed, injured in Statesboro early Thursday morning

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was stabbed and injured in Statesboro early Thursday morning. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said the man was stabbed in self-defense therefore it will not charge anyone. Police said the stabbing happened in the 100 block of Mikell Street around 4:29 a.m. The injured man fled the scene on […]
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Overnight fire destroys processing plant for Vidalia onions

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An overnight fire in Tattnall County destroys one farm’s processing plant for Vidalia onions. Some flames are still popping up from the fire they’ve been battling since the middle of the night. Firefighters got to Dry Branch Farm just before 3 a.m. to...
TATTNALL COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
wgxa.tv

Wrightsville man dies in work-related accident

DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is dead following a work-related accident at Duncan Tire Company in Dublin. According to the Laurens County Deputy Coroner Nathan Stanley, The victim was 32-year-old Stephen Rogers of Wrightsville. According to Dublin Police, Rogers was working on a tire when the rim separated from...
DUBLIN, GA
wgxa.tv

VIDEO: Vidalia police looking for car stereo store burglars

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Vidalia police are looking for multiple burglary suspects. According to police, the burglary happened at The Sound Solution II on East First St. The Sound Solution II is a car stereo store. The videos appear to show at least two suspects breaking involved in the...
Grice Connect

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Highway 80 East Monday morning

Bulloch County 911 dispatched emergency services at 10:00 am on Monday, August 15, 2022 to a two vehicle accident involving a motorcyclist and a car. The accident occured on Highway 80 East at Cody Lane, just outside of Brooklet, Georgia. It is believed the female driver of a motorcycle (which was a scooter type motorcycle) struck the side of a pickup truck and was killed on impact.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy