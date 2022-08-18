TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Recounts of election results in eight of nine Kansas counties appear to confirm that voters soundly rejected an amendment to remove abortion rights from the state’s constitution. The counties faced a deadline of 5 p.m. Saturday to report the results of the hand recounts, which came at the request of anti-abortion activists. Sedgwick County officials said Saturday they would not meet the deadline but did not explain why. Results for the other eight counties found a total of 13 fewer votes for the amendment and 19 fewer votes opposing the amendment. Election officials attributed the changes mostly to human error, such as voters making unclear marks on ballots.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO