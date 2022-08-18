Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
406mtsports.com
Montana soccer team falls to Pittsburgh in Rumble in the Rockies
MISSOULA — The Montana soccer team had a rocky week in the Rumble in the Rockies showcase event at South Campus Stadium. After playing Creighton to a scoreless tie in their season debut on Thursday, the Grizzlies dropped a 2-0 decision to Pittsburgh on Sunday. Amanda West scored the...
406mtsports.com
Missoula PaddleHeads pile up 16 hits in win over Idaho Falls Chukars
Over the past two weeks, the Missoula PaddleHeads have been scorching hot. And not just because game time temperatures have hovered in the mid-90s. Zootown's pro baseball team has won 11 of 12 games in that time frame, including a 14-2 decision over the Idaho Falls Chukars on Sunday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park. Missoula took five of six games in the series and averaged 12 runs per contest in three wins over the weekend.
406mtsports.com
Missoula PaddleHeads pound Idaho Falls Chukars in suspended game
MISSOULA — A strong start on Saturday night set the tone and the Missoula PaddleHeads finished off the Idaho Falls Chukars Sunday afternoon. After Zootown's pro baseball team built a 6-0 lead with 10 hits in the first three-plus innings Saturday, both teams headed to the locker room because of a thunderstorm. They resumed the game Sunday and Missoula cruised to a 12-1 win at sunny Ogren-Allegiance Park.
406mtsports.com
Thunderstorm halts play in Saturday PaddleHeads-Chukars game
MISSOULA — After building a 6-0 lead with 10 hits in the first three-plus innings, the Missoula PaddleHeads were forced to head to the locker room Saturday night because of a storm. They will resume their game with the Idaho Falls Chukars on Sunday at 2:15 p.m. Then once...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
406mtsports.com
The inside story of Marcus Knight and Justin Ford's bond built through the No. 21 jersey
MISSOULA — Justin Ford wasn’t planning to wear jersey No. 21 when he came to Montana. The now-senior cornerback wanted No. 6, his favorite number, but another defensive player already had that jersey. So he ended up with No. 21, which had no special meaning to him. An...
