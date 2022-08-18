Over the past two weeks, the Missoula PaddleHeads have been scorching hot. And not just because game time temperatures have hovered in the mid-90s. Zootown's pro baseball team has won 11 of 12 games in that time frame, including a 14-2 decision over the Idaho Falls Chukars on Sunday night at Ogren-Allegiance Park. Missoula took five of six games in the series and averaged 12 runs per contest in three wins over the weekend.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 5 HOURS AGO