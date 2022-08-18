ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men’s Soccer Finishes Preseason at Milwaukee

CHICAGO - DePaul men's soccer concludes their preseason slate with a trip to Milwaukee for an exhibition matchup with the Panthers on Saturday at 5 p.m. CT. The match is the final preseason game before kicking off the regular season next week. DePaul has played two tune-up matches thus far,...
