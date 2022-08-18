ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

No urgency from Miami to extend Tyler Herro?

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KfhTr_0hMmkpbb00

Keep in mind that if the Heat wait on an extension, it means Tyler Herro remains trade eligible at any point during the season, potentially a chip to put in play at the February NBA trading deadline. The risk is losing Tyler as a restricted free agent next summer. But that also almost never happens, as evidenced this summer with the Suns and Deandre Ayton. Either way, it appears it will be a decision that will come much closer to the Oct. 18 extension deadline. There simply is no urgency from the Heat’s perspective at the moment.

Source: Ira Winderman @ South Florida Sun-Sentinel

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — ASK IRA: Is Tyler Herro waiting game simply business as usual for Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…5:18 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

ASK IRA: Is Tyler Herro waiting game simply business as usual for Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…12:01 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Is Tyler Herro waiting game simply business as usual for Heat? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 7:59 AM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat’s Tyler Herro on trade rumors, extension talk: ‘This is what comes with the business’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…8:26 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Herro preparing for season ‘whether I’m on the Heat or somewhere else’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/17/her…8:01 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Amid trade rumors, Tyler Herro says season preparations under way, ‘Whether I’m on the Heat or somewhere else’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…9:01 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Tyler Herro and the Heat teamed up to treat students to a back-to-school shopping spree today. Herro then spoke to a few of us about his offseason filled with trade rumors and extension talk miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…8:34 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Amd trade rumors, Tyler Herro says season preparations under way, “Whether I’m on the Heat or somewhere else.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Heat guard discusses yet another summer of rumors, addresses extension and talks about the lack, again, of a Christmas Day game. – 4:42 PM

Another offseason, another summer of trade rumors. That had Tyler Herro offering a resigned smile Tuesday at a Miami Heat back-to-school event at Target at Dadeland Station. “I mean, every summer, that’s just what it is,” Herro said after helping a group of youths fill their back-to-school carts. “I mean, ever since I’ve been here, my name’s been in rumors. So rumors, like I said last summer, they don’t bother me. I’m just getting ready for this season and whether I’m on the Heat or somewhere else, I’m getting ready for the season.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / August 16, 2022

“As you get older and more years in the league,” said Herro, who was named last season’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year, “you realize this is what comes with the business. You could be in one city one day, the next city the next day. But at the end of the day, it’s about me and getting better every single day in the summer. Like I said, what team I’m on, I’m ready to play.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / August 16, 2022

Herro is eligible for an extension well in excess of $100 million, one that would begin in 2023-24. However, once Herro signs an extension, he effectively becomes untradable until next summer due to a “poison pill” that would come with an extension. “I mean, I know as much as you know,” he said of extension negotiations. “I’m just waiting on my turn, and we’ll see what happens. There’s a deadline, but I’m going to let my agent take care of that and see what happens.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / August 16, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Deandre Ayton
FanSided

Miami Dolphins without several for Raiders game but not Hill

The Miami Dolphins just released their list of players who are not likely to play tonight, or in other words, out, for their preseason home opener. Tonight the Dolphins will take on the Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium and Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill both are expected to see some plays but how many is a question we can’t answer until they take the field.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

Miami Heat Land Cam Reddish In Major Trade Scenario

Cam Reddish currently finds himself on the New York Knicks after being traded by the Atlanta Hawks midseason before the NBA trade deadline. Will the former highly touted prospect manage to bounce back during the 2022-23 season?. Potential is a funny thing. It’s tantalizing. The opportunity to see it come...
NBA
FOX Sports

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving likely to run it back with Nets

Not all trade requests in professional sports are granted. And though player empowerment has become a prevalent theme in today's day and age, a team's management is still going to do what it thinks is best for the franchise. That's exactly what's taking place with Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Nick Friedell Drops Truth Bomb On Kyrie Irving And The Nets: "The Team And Organization, They Don't Trust Him. And That Trust Has Eroded Over Time."

After a chaotic season and a highly uncertain summer, Kyrie Irving has reportedly made peace with returning to play for the Nets this campaign. As his teammate, and co-star, Kevin Durant angles to force himself someplace else, Irving is prepping for training camp with Ben Simmons and company. Still, just...
BROOKLYN, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

142K+
Followers
188K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy