No urgency from Miami to extend Tyler Herro?

Keep in mind that if the Heat wait on an extension, it means Tyler Herro remains trade eligible at any point during the season, potentially a chip to put in play at the February NBA trading deadline. The risk is losing Tyler as a restricted free agent next summer. But that also almost never happens, as evidenced this summer with the Suns and Deandre Ayton. Either way, it appears it will be a decision that will come much closer to the Oct. 18 extension deadline. There simply is no urgency from the Heat’s perspective at the moment.

Source: Ira Winderman @ South Florida Sun-Sentinel

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — ASK IRA: Is Tyler Herro waiting game simply business as usual for Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:18 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

ASK IRA: Is Tyler Herro waiting game simply business as usual for Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:01 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Is Tyler Herro waiting game simply business as usual for Heat? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 7:59 AM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat’s Tyler Herro on trade rumors, extension talk: ‘This is what comes with the business’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:26 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Herro preparing for season ‘whether I’m on the Heat or somewhere else’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/17/her… – 8:01 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Amid trade rumors, Tyler Herro says season preparations under way, ‘Whether I’m on the Heat or somewhere else’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:01 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Tyler Herro and the Heat teamed up to treat students to a back-to-school shopping spree today. Herro then spoke to a few of us about his offseason filled with trade rumors and extension talk miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:34 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Amd trade rumors, Tyler Herro says season preparations under way, “Whether I’m on the Heat or somewhere else.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Heat guard discusses yet another summer of rumors, addresses extension and talks about the lack, again, of a Christmas Day game. – 4:42 PM

Another offseason, another summer of trade rumors. That had Tyler Herro offering a resigned smile Tuesday at a Miami Heat back-to-school event at Target at Dadeland Station. “I mean, every summer, that’s just what it is,” Herro said after helping a group of youths fill their back-to-school carts. “I mean, ever since I’ve been here, my name’s been in rumors. So rumors, like I said last summer, they don’t bother me. I’m just getting ready for this season and whether I’m on the Heat or somewhere else, I’m getting ready for the season.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / August 16, 2022

“As you get older and more years in the league,” said Herro, who was named last season’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year, “you realize this is what comes with the business. You could be in one city one day, the next city the next day. But at the end of the day, it’s about me and getting better every single day in the summer. Like I said, what team I’m on, I’m ready to play.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / August 16, 2022

Herro is eligible for an extension well in excess of $100 million, one that would begin in 2023-24. However, once Herro signs an extension, he effectively becomes untradable until next summer due to a “poison pill” that would come with an extension. “I mean, I know as much as you know,” he said of extension negotiations. “I’m just waiting on my turn, and we’ll see what happens. There’s a deadline, but I’m going to let my agent take care of that and see what happens.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / August 16, 2022