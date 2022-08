A long loop near Big Lake in Eastern Arizona’s White Mountains, the high-elevation, marshy Indian Springs Trail showcase a forest in recovery after the 2011 Wallow Fire. Getting There: From the Hon-Dah casino in Pinetop-Lakeside go 19.6 miles east on State Route 260 to State Route 273, just past milepost 377 and signed for Sunrise Ski Area. Go 19.2 miles south on SR 273 (turns into Forest Road 249 past the Big Lake turnoff) to Forest Road 249E, turn right and continue 0.4 mile to the trailhead on the left. Roads are paved up to FR 249E which is good gravel.

