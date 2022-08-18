3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Silvana Estrada, M.I.A. and Toosii

Music can make your day.

One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share three new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are three songs for you today.

1. “Brindo” by Silvana Estrada

Silvana Estrada has one of the 13 best singing voices on Planet Earth. The Mexican indie music star announced today (August 17) that she plans to release her new forthcoming EP, Abrazo, on September 21. To celebrate that announcement, the songwriter and performer dropped her latest single, the lilting, “Brindo,” which you can check out below.

2. “Popular” by M.I.A.

When the London-born M.I.A. dropped “Paper Planes” in the early 2000s, she instantly became one of the most popular and freshest voices in music. Well, she’s back! Her new song, “Popular,” which she released just a few days ago, is magnificent. The video is compelling, the production and rhythms stellar and the vocal delivery as sharp as the tip of a paper airplane. Check it out below.

3. “Lonely” by Toosii

The Syracuse, New York-born Toosii is one of the most compelling rappers in music today. His latest release, “Lonely,” talks about the isolation of the road. He speaks to the woman on his mind, despite the miles between them. It’s rare to hear such a lovely, vulnerable song in rap, especially from such a big name. Toosii delivers. Check out the new offering below.

Photo by Edwin Erazo / Glassnote Records