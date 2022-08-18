ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Silvana Estrada, M.I.A. and Toosii

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u9mKh_0hMma25r00

Music can make your day.

One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share three new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are three songs for you today.

1. “Brindo” by Silvana Estrada

Silvana Estrada has one of the 13 best singing voices on Planet Earth. The Mexican indie music star announced today (August 17) that she plans to release her new forthcoming EP, Abrazo, on September 21. To celebrate that announcement, the songwriter and performer dropped her latest single, the lilting, “Brindo,” which you can check out below.

2. “Popular” by M.I.A.

When the London-born M.I.A. dropped “Paper Planes” in the early 2000s, she instantly became one of the most popular and freshest voices in music. Well, she’s back! Her new song, “Popular,” which she released just a few days ago, is magnificent. The video is compelling, the production and rhythms stellar and the vocal delivery as sharp as the tip of a paper airplane. Check it out below.

3. “Lonely” by Toosii

The Syracuse, New York-born Toosii is one of the most compelling rappers in music today. His latest release, “Lonely,” talks about the isolation of the road. He speaks to the woman on his mind, despite the miles between them. It’s rare to hear such a lovely, vulnerable song in rap, especially from such a big name. Toosii delivers. Check out the new offering below.

Photo by Edwin Erazo / Glassnote Records

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s

The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
THEATER & DANCE
American Songwriter

8 of the Best Love Songs From the ’80s

MTV. The Moonwalk. Madonna. The ’80s were nothing short of magical (at least when viewing with rose-colored glasses). Music in this decade wasn’t bad either. Thanks to numerous new technologies, a unique sound was curated that included synthesizer sounds and drum reverb. It was a sound all its own.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Review: Idiosyncratic Americana Singer/Songwriter Early James Understands ‘It’s A Strange Time To Be Alive’

To his credit, on 2020’s full length debut, unconventional singer/songwriter Early James had reviewers stretching their literary muscles trying to describe his multi-hyphenated sound. Like Tom Waits, whose music James’ somewhat approximates, Early is a man out of time. There’s nothing either contemporary or particularly retro about his blues/folk/jazz/country...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#M I A#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Indie Music#Planet Earth#Rapper#Mexican
American Songwriter

Daily Discovery: Country Singer Mikayla Lane Fell into Love’s “Ambush”

Just as John Lennon sang, life is what happens to you while you’re busy making other plans, love often comes when you least expect it. It sneaks and creeps until you’re completely and ridiculously head over heels for someone. You might even say that love has a tendency to ambush unsuspecting persons. Such was the experience of rising country singer/songwriter Mikayla Lane.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NME

Robert Plant says the idea of reuniting Led Zeppelin doesn’t “satisfy my need to be stimulated”

Robert Plant has discussed playing Led Zeppelin songs live and the idea of reuniting the band, saying it wouldn’t “satisfy my need to be stimulated”. The legendary band split up in 1980 following the death of drummer John Bonham. They have since reunited several times, most recently in 2007, but only for one-off gigs. At his solo shows, Plant often performs Zeppelin songs though.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Surprising Story Behind “Hopelessly Devoted to You” by Olivia Newton-John

We’re still hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia Newton-John. After the news of her passing broke, we’ve returned to the Newton-John catalog—not that we ever turned away from it. Within her many works, like “Physical” and “Xanadu,” it was impossible not to fall in love with Newton-John’s sunny, feel-good vocals. And, perhaps her most multigenerational work was her contribution to the musical romantic comedy Grease as Sandy Olsson.
CELEBRITIES
Digital Trends

First listen: Ive’s disco-fueled song After Like shows a new side to the group

K-pop group Ive has released After Like, its summer 2022 comeback album, after having teased its arrival for a month. It’s the six-member group’s third release following Eleven and Love Dive, so what should you expect when you go to listen, and what are the key moments in the music video for the title track?
MUSIC
Kerrang

The Struts drop swaggering new single Fallin’ With Me

The Struts have returned with a dance-tastic, swaggering new single, Fallin’ With Me. Of its huge Sunset Strip influence, frontman Luke Spiller explains: “The song’s lyrics were written down whilst on numerous nights out with someone that I was seeing at the time. We always kept meeting at the same place on the Sunset Strip and after a while I had a collection of phrases and lines that all had a certain feel to them.”
MUSIC
NPR

New Music Friday: The best releases out on Aug. 19

A lot of music is seeking sanctuary at the club this year — from the Hercules and Love Affair album In Amber to Beyoncé's Renaissance, dance beats are driving a cathartic release and rebuilding a sense of community in 2022. Now comes the latest from Hot Chip, the appropriately titled Freakout/Release, a collection of propulsive, four-on-the-flour grooves with just a twinge of melancholy that seems to acknowledge that the pandemic isn't really over, but we're doing the best we can.
THEATER & DANCE
American Songwriter

The Meaning and Story Behind the Fairytale Song, “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo”

It’s an odd little song that many of us have caught ourselves singing. We might not even get the words right, but it’s a feeling, a bop. “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo” is a well-known “nonsense” song from, of course, the Disney animated musical, Cinderella. It’s one of the most well-known songs from that movie, which came out 75 years ago. And it’s the subject of our inquiry here today.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

39K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy