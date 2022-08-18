ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Drought Checks Going Out This Week

ST. PAUL -- Drought relief checks should start arriving in farmer’s mailboxes this week. The Agricultural Drought Relief Program (ADRoP) has approved more than 2900 applications totaling more than $18.9 million. According to a news release, because the legislation stipulated that all qualifying applicants must receive a payment, checks...
How the St. Cloud V.A. Is Improving Veteran’s Whole Health

The St. Cloud V.A.'s is offering veterans the option of whole health. The Whole Health Director at the St. Cloud V.A. is Dr. Sean Omara. Omara has been in this position at the St. Cloud V.A. for the past year. He says whole health looks at natural lifestyles and strategies other than medications, procedures and surgeries to give veterans the quality care he feels they deserve.
A St. Cloud Life Lost 6 Years Ago Has Led To A Local Fundraising Event

Pantown Brewing located at 408 37th Ave North in St. Cloud, is having its annual 'Beer-Anthropy' evening, which will be held on Wednesday, August 24th from 3 - 10 pm. 25% of all sales at Pantown Brewery and 100% of tips will be donated to Team Connor's Cure to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. There will be live music from 4 -7 pm, and food available for purchase.
10 Signs of a Long, Hard Winter on the Way

It's mid-August and I've already seen my fair share of fall signs from Mother Nature. A maple tree at the lake was starting to turn colors, the acorns are dropping like crazy at friends' houses, and my tomato plant looks like it is on its last leg (no matter how much I water it.)
Top Hot Date Spots in and Around St. Cloud to Experience

Being new to the St. Cloud area I am trying to find new and fun experiences for my honey and I. So when I asked YOU to let me know what the hot date spots are in and around St. Cloud, you showed up big with a MIX of great ideas so thank you! Can't wait to visit these different suggestions and see what becomes our favorite. Perhaps, even you'll discover a new destination on this list! In no particular order, this is what you said are your favorite date spots:
