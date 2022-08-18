ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 Black-Owned Businesses You Need To Visit On Your Next Trip To Chicago

From bookstores to bars, here are some of our favorite loud and proud Black-owned Chicago businesses. There’s something special about Chi-town. From the people, to the culture, to food – there’s a reason 30 million people visit this city each year. But more importantly, Black people are the fabric of what makes Chicago truly unique. Chicago’s African-American roots are well before the historic Great Migration to Chicago, but rather with Chicago’s founding by the Haitian-American Jean Baptiste Pointe du Sable.
Dog in Chicago Sweetly Crying for a Treat From the Pup Truck Has Us in Our Feelings

It's so hard to resist your pup when they really want something. Especially when they start to beg. TikTok creator @justmejess79 of Chicago, Illinois caught her pup Trey giving her "the face" (you know which one) recently and just knew she had to get it on camera. And now the adorable video has people online telling the mom to get her good boy a treat — ASAP.
PHOTOS: 30 Extraordinary Shots Of Chicago’s 2022 Air & Water Show

As you probably know, the Chicago Air & Water Show returned over the weekend for its first full-scale version since 2019 following a full cancellation in 2020 and a scaled-back version featuring a solo demonstration by the Navy Blue Angels last year. Presented by the City of Chicago it is the largest free show of its kind in the entire country and features a variety of military and civilian performances. This year The Navy Blue Angels, the Golden Knights Army Parachute Team, and multiple other performers took to the skies from 10 am until 2 pm on both Saturday and Sunday to provide some sublime spectacles in the skies above Chicago. As ever, Chicago’s array of talented photographers were out in full force to capture the event. Some rushed to the viewing locations between Oak Street and Fullerton Avenue, some up to the city’s artificial peaks to capture the event from above, and others took to Lake Michigan to get the best views of Chicago’s formidable skyline. Here we’ve rounded up our favorite snaps from the weekend. Scroll through these astounding photos of planes twisting, turning, darting, and weaving across the Chicago skies!
Chicago Dog Reports the End of the World

CHICAGO, IL - Giving a press conference while cowering behind the couch, local Golden Retriever Potato Chip Jackson announced that the world was clearly coming to an end this Saturday during the Chicago Air and Water Show. “It has become clear, to myself and the greater Chicago Canine Community,” Potato...
The Beat Cop’s Guide to BBQ and bakeries

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Mel’s Craft BBQ. Located at 24 Main St. in Park Ridge, they are known for their ribs, brisket, and their three-meat Big’n’Snadwich. Lt. Haynes also reviews County Donuts, located at 1218 Roselle Rd. in Schaumburg. They are known for serving a variety of donuts, like their German chocolate cake donut, lemon donut, and apple fritters.
Black-owned Bridgeport hair salon broken into for second time this year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This is the second time in several months that a Bridgeport salon was broken into.The salon is Black-owned and woman-owned, and the owner told CBS 2's Sabrina Franza she's had enough."It's like a slap in the face. It's like we're trying to do so much to integrate the community and then we're being pushed away," said owner Brittnay Matthews.Matthews was on vacation with her family and came back to shattered glass.In ring camera video, the sound of the glass hitting the ground is audible.All she kept hearing on the video was "pow pow pow pow pow."Matthews could...
Chicagoans show off their city after Darren Bailey calls it a ‘hellhole’

Darren Bailey, the Republican candidate for Illinois governor, called Chicago a “hellhole” twice on Thursday, bringing out Chicagoans’ city pride on Twitter in response. Bailey, who is running against incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the general election, appeared late last week at a GOP rally during the Illinois State Fair, where he attacked Chicago and its Democratic leadership for failing to address crime and other issues.
$215.1M financing secured for Canal Station in Chicago

JLL Capital Markets has arranged $215.1 million in financing for the redevelopment of 801 S Canal St., a 684,000-square-foot office space in Chicago, Illinois. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, 601W Companies, to secure a senior loan through Bank OZK and a mezzanine loan and preferred equity through Lionheart Strategic Management LLC on behalf of Milestone Asset Management.
Spend a night at the Field Museum at the 'Dozin' with the Dinos' event

Chicago's Field Museum of Natural History is hosting slumber parties this fall. Máximo the TitanosaurPhoto by Lucy Hewett, courtesy of the Field Museum. (CHICAGO) If you've ever watched the Night at the Museum movies and wished you could spend a night at a museum, now is your chance. Families and groups with children aged 6 to 12 can live the dream and "doze with the dinos" this fall.
Sister Jean spills her secret to living a long life as she turns 103

CHICAGO - This will be a big weekend for Chicago’s favorite nun, as Sister Jean is celebrating another birthday. In addition, Sister Jean is getting her third bobblehead. Sister Jean turns 103 come Sunday. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has released a limited-edition Sister Jean ornament and dashboard bobblehead.
