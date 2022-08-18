Some of entertainment’s biggest stars, including Sylvester Stallone, Kevin Hart, and Kim and Kourtney Kardashian have been named among the worst wasters of water in their exclusive California neighbourhoods, according to a report.The celebrities, who live in the star-studded Calabasas and Hidden Hills areas outside Los Angeles, are among more than 2,000 customers who have been issued “notices of exceedance” by the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District.That means that their properties have used more than 150 per cent of their monthly water budgets at least four times since the agency declared a drought emergency at the end of 202, reports...

