Read full article on original website
Related
'Ferngully' director: Environmental message 'more important to hear today'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Director Bill Kroyer said his animated film, Ferngully: The Last Rainforest, in a 30th anniversary Blu-ray edition Tuesday, has a "save the rainforest" message that has only become more relevant since the film's release in 1992. "Being more conscious of how we are caring...
Sylvester Stallone, Kevin Hart, Kim Kardashian among biggest names in water waste, says report
Some of entertainment’s biggest stars, including Sylvester Stallone, Kevin Hart, and Kim and Kourtney Kardashian have been named among the worst wasters of water in their exclusive California neighbourhoods, according to a report.The celebrities, who live in the star-studded Calabasas and Hidden Hills areas outside Los Angeles, are among more than 2,000 customers who have been issued “notices of exceedance” by the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District.That means that their properties have used more than 150 per cent of their monthly water budgets at least four times since the agency declared a drought emergency at the end of 202, reports...
Armani Caesar Enlists Benny The Butcher And Stove God Cooks For “Hunnit Dolla Hiccup”
Armani Caesar has called on Benny The Butcher and Stove God Cooks for her latest single “HUNNIT DOLLA HICCUPS.” In true Griselda fashion, the posse cut trades in a catchy hook and autotune for solo verses over a haunting Denny Laflare-produced beat. As the first lady of Griselda Records, Armani brings glamor to the label’s grit. On one of the biggest brags on “HUNNIT DOLLA HICCUPS,” she delivers slick rhymes about elevating from drinking Grey Goose to Louis XIII Cognac. The rapper also stands firm in her beauty, her power and her skills, rapping: “You the h*e type, I’m...
Comments / 0