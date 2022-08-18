ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

KULR8

Thunderstorm halts play in Saturday PaddleHeads-Chukars game

MISSOULA — After building a 6-0 lead with 10 hits in the first three-plus innings, the Missoula PaddleHeads were forced to head to the locker room Saturday night because of a storm. They will resume their game with the Idaho Falls Chukars on Sunday at 2:15 p.m. Then once...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Griz add defensive analyst to program

Montana football brings more experience to their program with the addition of Kim McCloud as the new defensive analyst. McCloud comes to Montana with 13 years of experience. His most recent showing was as cornerbacks coach for the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. Previously, McCloud has been a part of...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Maren Morris Show In Missoula Postponed

Mother Nature doesn't care that we bought tickets. Nor that some people flew into town and bought hotel rooms. Nor that thousands of fans were so stoked to see Maren Morris live at one of Missoula's best venues. A lightning storm that swept into Missoula just before Maren Morris was...
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Dave Roemer, a University of Montana Alumnus, Can't Wait to Explore Glacier National Park As Its New Superintendent.

MISSOULA – Glacier National Park is known as the Crown of the Continent, and standing along the shoreline of Lake McDonald on a warm July afternoon, it's easy to see why. Everything from the crystal-clear water to the still snow-capped rocky peaks glistens under the sun. Trees and vegetation are still a verdant jewel tone, due in part to the late rain and snow that has kept Glacier's famous Going-to-the-Sun Road shut to traffic well into the peak tourism season. It's one million acres of some of the best views and wildlife spotting Montana has to offer.
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

MT WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Flathead. County through 515 PM MDT... At 432 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. Kalispell, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half-inch size hail....
MISSOULA, MT
#Pittsburgh
NBCMontana

Video: Fire spotted near mile marker 133 on I-90

MISSOULA, Mont. — A fire was spotted near mile marker 133 outside of Missoula County on I-90 Saturday afternoon. An NBC Montana staff member sent this video and saw smoke. Fire personnel were on the scene. NBC Montana reached out to Missoula County Sheriff's Office, and is waiting for...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

New Ground Fire Retardant Helps Prevent Fires in Montana

With the Elmo Fire near Polson winding down, we were contacted by a company called Perimeter Global Fire Safety Solutions that not only provides the bright red fire retardant dropped from the air, but has also developed a new residential use fire retardant that can act as a tool for fire prevention.
POLSON, MT
nbcrightnow.com

Two bedroom Missoula home to sell for $135,000

MISSOULA, Mont. - It's no secret it's a seller's market when it comes to finding a home in Montana right now. However, one unique home on the market is listed in the buyer's favor. In central Missoula, a two bed, two bath home will sell for $135,000 through a lottery...
Alt 95.7

Missoula Man Assaults Girlfriend, Gets Caught With Cocaine

On August 17, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to Stoddard Street for a reported disturbance involving one person reportedly taking a door off the hinges and striking his partner with it. While responding, the officer learned the male suspect party had left the residence. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Northbound Reserve Street traffic back open

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is opening all northbound lanes on Reserve Street near Ernest Avenue. Police rerouted traffic after a two vehicle accident occurred in the area around 6 p.m. Officials say an injury was reported, and police were on the scene. This article will be...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Swan Valley Cafe catches fire in Condon

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Swan Valley Café caught on fire in Condon Thursday afternoon. The Swan Valley Emergency Services responded to a call about the fire around 12:59 p.m. and arrived on scene at 1:08 p.m. Fire Chief Randy Williams said the Swan Valley Café is located right...
CONDON, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Service Station Closing After 57 Years

Where will elderly people, handicapped folks, or busy mothers with small children go to have a friendly attendant fill their gas tanks after this weekend?. That's a difficult question, because Gary Little, owner of Gary's Service Station (not Gary's Conoco, he was careful to tell us) is closing the only full-service gas and service station in Missoula after this weekend.
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

MT Missoula MT Zone Forecast

————— 333 FPUS55 KMSO 202109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and. thunderstorms. Haze through the night. Lows in the mid 50s to. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze in the morning. A 20 percent chance. of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the...
MISSOULA, MT

