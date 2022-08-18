ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Recap: HBCU Presidents Dinner In D.C. Highlighted PBIs, Budget Concerns, Bomb Threats And More

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
K97.5
K97.5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SexeC_0hMmVW8H00

To be in a room full of educated Black scholars is a blessing in itself, and we had that pleasure last week (Aug 11) as a special guest for the HBCU Presidents Dinner in Washington, D.C.

Hosted by RW Jones Agency in the heart of Capitol Hill at the delectable Charlie Palmer Steak, the event introduced journalists from a variety of top Black education-based media outlets — hey, us! — to a handful of presidents at well-known HBCUs, a few that are still building their presence, and even the lesser-known-yet-equally-important Predominately Black Institutions.

Source: RW Jones Agency / other

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

As attendees dined on a choice of either filet mignon, salmon, or hearty chicken, the night commenced with a variety of questions that received sincere and emotionally-driven responses, leaving little to nothing unanswered. On the topic of canceling student debt, for example, Dr. Carmen Walters of Tougaloo College in Jackson, Mississippi said that it’s the way interest rates are compounded that really should cause concern, stating, “they’ve started to talk about that, but not really — not as much as it needs to be discussed and looked at.” Dr. Ernest C. McNealey of Allen University in Columbia, South Carolina followed up with even more insight, adding with expertise, “the lack of real control that universities have is almost always missing from the narrative.” He went on to state, “most student loan debt is about living — paying for the apartment or paying for the Camaro [Laughs]; it’s not money used to pay the institutions.”

Source: RW Jones Agency / other

Other topics included how the presidents have been dealing with those countless bomb threats aimed specifically at HBCUs , whether they stand with or oppose students who’ve been protesting, and even gave honest answers on if certain HBCUs like Spelman and Morehouse receive more attention & funding than the other 100+ that currently exist.

“Don’t pit us against one another,” exclaimed Dr. Logan Hampton of Lane College in Jackson, Tennessee, whose answer lit up the room with chuckles but also many nods in agreement. He explained his passionate response by adding, “Spelman needs every dollar they can get — isn’t it their Residence Hall in Atlanta that doesn’t have air conditioning? They need every dollar they can get!”

Source: RW Jones Agency / other

After Hampton half-jokingly said Lane College needs those dollars too, Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack of Claflin University in Orangeburg, South Carolina reiterated the point that there’s enough philanthropy to go around for everyone. “When it’s our season to receive the blessing, we’ll be welcoming [it] with open arms. Until then, we celebrate Morehouse and Spelman for receiving those funds. There’s no animosity; there’s no envy.”

“We are all worth the investment.”

— Dr. Carmen Walters, Tougaloo College

Dr. Walters begged to differ though, chiming back in by stating with laughter, “I will say, I am jealous!” She went on to give the example of getting a phone call from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott that Tougaloo would receive $6 million in funding, only to later find out that Prairie View A&M University was getting $50 million. Her sentiments were lighthearted for the most part though, later clarifying that she’s proud of all her HBCU peers and that all Historically Black colleges and universities are worth the investment.

Dr. Sean L. Huddleston of Martin University in Indianapolis, Indiana jumped to introduce how Predominately Black Institutions are also important for consideration, adding, “My hope is that my sector, PBIs, can get a little more attention, love, and parity around funding, even from the federal level. I would not want any money taken away from HBCUs or other minority-serving institutions to be able to begin to provide more equity to PBIs.”

Source: RW Jones Agency / other

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The night capped off with cocktails and extended conversations on a variety of other issues that both plague and promote HBCUs. We hope to continue that conversation here on BAW in the near future so that Black education prospers to even further levels for decades to come.

Take a look below at a few more images from the 2022 HBCU Presidents Dinner in Washington, D.C.:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

1. HBCU Presidents Dinner at Charlie Palmer Steak DC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IlTYj_0hMmVW8H00 Source:other

Photo Credit: RW Jones Agency

2. Dr. Carmen Walters of Tougaloo College

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xY03S_0hMmVW8H00 Source:other

Photo Credit: RW Jones Agency

3. Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis of Benedict College

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20SNcZ_0hMmVW8H00 Source:other

Photo Credit: RW Jones Agency

4. HBCU Presidents Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis (Benedict College), Dr. Cynthia Warrick (Stillman College) and Dr. Sean L. Huddleston (Martin University)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B96Ou_0hMmVW8H00 Source:other

Photo Credit: RW Jones Agency

5. Dr. Ernest C. McNealey of Allen University in conversation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K9chF_0hMmVW8H00 Source:other

Photo Credit: RW Jones Agency

6. Dr. Logan Hampton of Lane College

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DNDvf_0hMmVW8H00 Source:other

Photo Credit: RW Jones Agency

7. HBCU Presidents Dinner attendees in conversation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I3wdc_0hMmVW8H00 Source:other

Photo Credit: RW Jones Agency

8. Dr. Logan Hampton in conversation with media attendees

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FESj3_0hMmVW8H00 Source:other

Photo Credit: RW Jones Agency

9. Attendees in conversation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YqphQ_0hMmVW8H00 Source:other

Photo Credit: RW Jones Agency

10. (L to R) HBCU Presidents Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack (Claflin University), Dr. Sean L. Huddleston (Martin University), Dr. Ernest C. McNealey (Allen University), Dr. Cynthia Warrick (Stillman College), Dr. Carmen Walters (Tougaloo College) Dr. Logan Hampton (Lane College) and Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis (Benedict College)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HNU6B_0hMmVW8H00 Source:other

Photo Credit: RW Jones Agency

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Fla. Teacher Resigns After School District Removes His 'Age Inappropriate' Images of Historic Black Americans

A teacher in Florida has resigned after he says a school district employee removed photos of historic Black American figures from a bulletin board in his classroom. Michael James, the teacher, reported the incident that occurred at the O.J. Semmes Elementary School to both Escambia County Superintendent Tim Smith and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in an email, The Pensacola Journal reported.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Washington, DC
Society
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
allthatsinteresting.com

Byron De La Beckwith, The Klansman Who Nearly Got Away With Killing Civil Rights Leader Medgar Evers

Despite being tried by two juries, Byron De La Beckwith was not convicted of murdering Medgar Evers in his own driveway in 1963 — until 30 years after the crime. In the early morning of June 12, 1963, tragedy struck in the driveway of 2332 Guynes Street in Jackson, Mississippi. At around 12:30 a.m., white supremacist Byron De La Beckwith emerged from a patch of honeysuckle and gunned down civil rights leader Medgar Evers as he exited his car in his driveway.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stillman College#Spelman College#Morehouse College#Benedict College#Racism#Budget Concerns#D C Hosted#Tougaloo College#Allen University
Fox News

Transgender student rejected by every University of Alabama sorority

A transgender woman was rejected by all University of Alabama sororities during their student recruitment process, according to social media posts from the student. Grant Sikes, a biological male, wrote on Instagram that the applicant was denied entry to all of the sororities on campus. There are nearly 20 campus chapters.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
Upworthy

Gay high school senior delivers banned graduation speech at Education Department in Washington, DC

A student who was banned from making any references to LGBTQI+ activism in his valedictorian speech at his school in Florida has been given a bigger platform to deliver his speech by the U.S. government. Zander Moricz, an openly gay student, got to deliver his banned valedictorian speech in Washington, D.C., after being invited by the U.S. Secretary of Education. “Zander Moricz wasn’t allowed to deliver the original valedictorian speech he wrote for his Florida high school graduation because it included references to his LGBTQI+ activism,” said Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, reported LGBTQ Nation. “So, I invited him to deliver it at the U.S. Dept. of Education. When students speak, we must listen.” Moricz has been at the forefront of the student movement against the "Don't Say Gay" law, signed by Florida governor Ron DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
The 74

New Teacher Shortage Research Shows Very Different Situations Across States

A new report casts doubt on the narrative of a widespread “national teacher shortage,” finding instead that thousands of vacancies appear to be localized so far in nine states across the country.  Mapping the vacancies nationally, a recently published working paper and website crafted by three education researchers offers the latest, though incomplete, snapshot of […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Washington Examiner

Fargo school board bans the Pledge of Allegiance

School hasn't even started yet for the 2022-2023 academic year, and some school boards are already causing anti-American havoc. In North Dakota, the Fargo board of education voted to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance before board meetings, Fox News reported. The reason? Because the pledge contains the word "God."
FARGO, ND
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida schools ordered to disobey federal LGBTQ protections

The DeSantis administration has launched another missile in the war against what the governor calls "woke gender ideology.”What's happening: Last week, Florida education commissioner Manny Diaz told school districts to ignore federal guidelines aimed at protecting students and teachers from discrimination because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.Diaz said the Biden administration's anti-discrimination language is not binding law and that following the guidelines could violate state law.Why it matters: Educators will have to navigate conflicting guidance going into this school year. Teachers and schools could face lawsuits for violating the Parental Rights in Education law — dubbed "Don't Say...
FLORIDA STATE
K97.5

K97.5

477
Followers
464
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triangle’s Real Hip Hop and R&B

 https://hiphopnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy