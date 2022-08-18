ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Washington state's King County declares monkeypox a public health emergency

Washington state's King County, which includes Seattle, declared monkeypox a public health emergency Friday, with more than 270 recorded cases, according to a proclamation from county executive Dow Constantine. The proclamation, which went into effect immediately, will help boost local health officials' response efforts to the outbreak, including by allowing...
KING COUNTY, WA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Flash flooding at a national park in New Mexico forced the evacuation of about 160 people

About 160 people had to shelter in place for hours at Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico due to flash flooding before they were evacuated Saturday, authorities said. Eddy County, where much of the park is located, was under a flash flood warning Saturday afternoon, and the park received 0.6 inches of rain that day, according to the National Weather Service. The heavy downpours sent flood waters rushing through the park.
ENVIRONMENT
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rescue crews are searching for a hiker in Utah after flash flooding

Rescuers continue searching for a hiker in southwestern Utah after a flash flood struck in a national park. More than 20 people looked Saturday for Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Arizona, near the Virgin River in Zion National Park, according to park officials.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy