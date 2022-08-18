ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Clayton News Daily

Louisiana state officials delay flood funding to New Orleans a second time over city officials' stance on abortion

Louisiana's State Bond Commission denied funding Thursday for a $39 million infrastructure project in Orleans Parish for the second time, at the behest of state Attorney General Jeff Landry, according to a statement on Landry's official Facebook page and video posted from the bond commission meeting. Landry urged the commission...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Clayton News Daily

Former Georgia bookkeeper sentenced to prison for theft from employers

ATHENS — The former bookkeeper for several Georgia real estate businesses who admitted to stealing more than $600,000 from her employers was sentenced to prison this week for her crimes. Suzanne Brooks, 41, of Bogart, was sentenced to serve 46 months in prison to be followed by three years...
BOGART, GA
Clayton News Daily

Gas prices continue to fall

ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices continue to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.43 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday's state average is 8 cents less than a week ago, 53 cents less than a month ago, and 46 cents more than this time last year.
GEORGIA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Florida officials seize $12.8 million worth of drugs, arrest 85 in a two-year undercover investigation

Eighty-five suspects were arrested and over $12.8 million in drugs were confiscated in a two-year undercover drug trafficking investigation, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said on Friday. The investigation entitled, "Operation Flying Ice," stemmed from a September 2020 search warrant in Winter Haven, Florida, that netted just one pound of...
POLK COUNTY, FL

