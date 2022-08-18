Read full article on original website
Tuscaloosa, AL -- The Holy Spirit Saints (0-1) traveled to face the Tuscaloosa Academy Knights (1-0) Friday night to kickoff the 2022 season of Alabama high school football. Tuscaloosa Academy got out to an early lead and were up 35-0 at the half, but after a few big plays from Holy Spirit, the final score resulted in a 45-12 victory for the Knights.
