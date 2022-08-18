ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Albany Herald

Washington state's King County declares monkeypox a public health emergency

Washington state's King County, which includes Seattle, declared monkeypox a public health emergency Friday, with more than 270 recorded cases, according to a proclamation from county executive Dow Constantine. The proclamation, which went into effect immediately, will help boost local health officials' response efforts to the outbreak, including by allowing...
KING COUNTY, WA
Albany Herald

2 Arkansas deputies suspended and 1 officer on administrative leave after video posted of violent encounter with man outside store

Three Arkansas law enforcement officers have been removed from duty and are under investigation, their departments confirmed, after bystander video captured at least two of them punching and kneeing a suspect during an arrest Sunday. At one point in the 34-second video, one of the officers also appears to lift...
ARKANSAS STATE
Albany Herald

Flash flooding at a national park in New Mexico forced the evacuation of about 160 people

About 160 people had to shelter in place for hours at Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico due to flash flooding before they were evacuated Saturday, authorities said. Eddy County, where much of the park is located, was under a flash flood warning Saturday afternoon, and the park received 0.6 inches of rain that day, according to the National Weather Service. The heavy downpours sent flood waters rushing through the park.
ENVIRONMENT
