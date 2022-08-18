Read full article on original website
Teachers at Ohio's largest school district vote to strike just before start of school year
Teachers at Ohio's largest school district voted Sunday to go on strike for better learning and teaching conditions, just days before school is scheduled to start, according to the teachers' union. The Columbus Education Association union -- which represents more than 4,000 teachers, nurses and other education professionals at the...
Washington state's King County declares monkeypox a public health emergency
Washington state's King County, which includes Seattle, declared monkeypox a public health emergency Friday, with more than 270 recorded cases, according to a proclamation from county executive Dow Constantine. The proclamation, which went into effect immediately, will help boost local health officials' response efforts to the outbreak, including by allowing...
2 Arkansas deputies suspended and 1 officer on administrative leave after video posted of violent encounter with man outside store
Three Arkansas law enforcement officers have been removed from duty and are under investigation, their departments confirmed, after bystander video captured at least two of them punching and kneeing a suspect during an arrest Sunday. At one point in the 34-second video, one of the officers also appears to lift...
Flash flooding at a national park in New Mexico forced the evacuation of about 160 people
About 160 people had to shelter in place for hours at Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico due to flash flooding before they were evacuated Saturday, authorities said. Eddy County, where much of the park is located, was under a flash flood warning Saturday afternoon, and the park received 0.6 inches of rain that day, according to the National Weather Service. The heavy downpours sent flood waters rushing through the park.
2 Ohio men fatally shot by police after earlier security incident in remote area, sheriff's office says
Two men were shot and killed by police in Knox County, Ohio, after the local emergency management agency earlier notified residents to shelter in place, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. Around 9 a.m. Saturday, two men were killed following a call over a shooting at a property late...
Rescue crews are searching for a hiker in Utah after flash flooding
Rescuers continue searching for a hiker in southwestern Utah after a flash flood struck in a national park. More than 20 people looked Saturday for Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Arizona, near the Virgin River in Zion National Park, according to park officials.
