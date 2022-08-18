ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa County, CA

KTVU FOX 2

North Bay water agencies promote conservation during the heat spell

MARIN, Calif. - The recent hot spell that has hit the Bay Area has magnified the need for one of our most precious resources: water. Whether it’s used for keeping a lawn healthy and green, or for staying hydrated while out in the sun, water in the Bay Area is a resource that is no longer as abundant as it used to be. Drought may become a persistent problem, according to Greg Schwartz, a professor of geography and environmental studies.
ENVIRONMENT
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma County Farm Bureau hires new executive director

A Petaluma native and former official with the California Milk Advisory Board will be the new head of Sonoma County Farm Bureau. Dayna Ghirardelli is replacing Tawny Tesconi, who in June announced she’d be departing the farm and ranch advocacy group after five years as executive director. Ghiradelli started...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Report identifies Bay Area's most segregated neighborhoods

A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region's census tracts are segregated "areas of white wealth." The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region's 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.
PIEDMONT, CA
northbaybiz.com

2022 Sonoma County Wine Auction Live Auction Lots Announced

Proceeds Have Supported More Than 400 Local Nonprofits to Date. Sonoma County Vintners Foundation (SCVF) is pleased to release a preview of the extraordinary live auction lots for the upcoming Sonoma County Wine Auction (SCWA), September 15-17, 2022. Collectors and wine enthusiasts from around the country will travel to Sonoma County to bid on rare, sought-after wine collections and exceptional private experiences and excursions, with proceeds benefiting local nonprofits. Presented by Vintec, SCWA will take place at the beautiful Chalk Hill Estate Vineyards & Winery. Tickets to the three days of festivities are available at sonomacountywineauction.com.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area city named ‘happiest’ in America, study says

(KRON) — The happiest city in the United States is in the Bay Area, says one study. However, it may not be the city you think of. (Spoiler, it is not San Francisco or San Jose.) Concord is named the “happiest” city in America, according to a study by HouseFresh. The city was also named […]
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Vegetation Fire breaks out north of Clearlake in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY – A vegetation fire broke out and has burned several acres north of Clearlake in Lake County on Friday afternoon.Shortly after 5 p.m., the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit tweeted that the fire is located near the intersection of Highway 20 and Highway 53, between the communities of Clearlake and Clearlake Oaks. The incident has been dubbed the "Canyon Fire."Cal Fire officials said five acres have burned and that forward progress of the fire has been stopped.There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage to structures. No word on what caused the fire.Caltrans announced that a stretch of Highway 53 has been closed between Ogulin Canyon Road and Highway 20. Motorists are urged to use caution through the area.This is a breaking news update. More to come.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Fire damages structures at Woodland's Velocity Island Park

WOODLAND, Calif. — A Saturday morning fire at a popular Woodland water park and event venue left a kitchen-bar structure and an outbuilding damaged, officials with the Woodland Fire Department said. Around 8:52 a.m. Saturday, firefighters with the Woodland Fire Department, Willow Oaks Fire Department and the UC Davis...
WOODLAND, CA
matadornetwork.com

This Scenic and Quiet Hippy Surf Town Is the Perfect Getaway From San Francisco

Less than an hour from San Francisco, California, lies a four-mile long sliver of coastline sandwiched between the Pacific Ocean and the coastal mountains. Stinson Beach has a lengthy, soft sand beach and a low-key town center with little more than the essentials: a post office, grocery, two restaurants, and a handful of stores. At low tide, the Bolinas Lagoon at the town’s far end welcomes hundreds of harbor seals and thousands of birds. The friendly village vibe, abundant wildlife, trail-filled foothills, and vast, dune-backed beach feel a world away — making a weekend at Stinson Beach a refreshing break from urban living.
CBS San Francisco

Woman gives birth on I-680 freeway in Benicia

BENICIA -- A woman gave birth on a North Bay freeway on Saturday evening, the Benicia fire department announced on Sunday.Fire paramedics responded to reports of a woman in labor in a car driving northbound on Interstate 680 near Lake Herman Road.On the scene, fire officials said they found the woman "in active labor with a complicated presentation" at 6:18 p.m.First responders delivered the baby, gave post-delivery care and transported the mother and her child to a local hospital. Both appeared to be "doing well" at the hospital after arrival, the fire department said.
BENICIA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Evacuations lifted in Lake County vegetation fire that started Saturday afternoon

LAKE COUNTY — Evacuations were lifted Sunday morning for a fast-moving vegetation fire that broke out in Lake County a day earlier.The "Point Fire" started just after 6 p.m. Saturday near Anderson and Panorama roads, causing immediate evacuation orders in the area.As of Sunday evening, the fire was 90 percent contained and approximately 14 acres, Cal Fire said.Crews spent Sunday strengthening containment lines and putting out hotspots.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Elk Grove's Sky River Casino responds to traffic issues ahead of its first weekend open

ELK GROVE — Sky River Casino is entering its first weekend as an open casino, and the biggest headache so far has been traffic issues.While neighbors try their luck inside the parking lot, other drivers do the same outside, searching for parking spots."Our neighborhood is peaceful; we know everybody," said one Elk Grove neighbor, but homeowners in the area are concerned their newest neighbor could change that."We come here, and sometimes at night, you don't got nowhere to park."Sky River Casino took to social media to announce its surprise opening this week - drawing crowds earlier than expected.Traffic backups and parking...
ELK GROVE, CA

