KTVU FOX 2
North Bay water agencies promote conservation during the heat spell
MARIN, Calif. - The recent hot spell that has hit the Bay Area has magnified the need for one of our most precious resources: water. Whether it’s used for keeping a lawn healthy and green, or for staying hydrated while out in the sun, water in the Bay Area is a resource that is no longer as abundant as it used to be. Drought may become a persistent problem, according to Greg Schwartz, a professor of geography and environmental studies.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County Farm Bureau hires new executive director
A Petaluma native and former official with the California Milk Advisory Board will be the new head of Sonoma County Farm Bureau. Dayna Ghirardelli is replacing Tawny Tesconi, who in June announced she’d be departing the farm and ranch advocacy group after five years as executive director. Ghiradelli started...
Sonoma County’s plans for former hospital site gain clarity with environmental review
Sonoma County is moving closer to developing a plan for the former site of the Sonoma Developmental Center following the recent release of a draft environmental impact report by Permit Sonoma. The county has been grappling with how to develop and preserve the 945-acre property in Glen Ellen that formerly...
SFGate
Report identifies Bay Area's most segregated neighborhoods
A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region's census tracts are segregated "areas of white wealth." The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region's 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.
northbaybiz.com
2022 Sonoma County Wine Auction Live Auction Lots Announced
Proceeds Have Supported More Than 400 Local Nonprofits to Date. Sonoma County Vintners Foundation (SCVF) is pleased to release a preview of the extraordinary live auction lots for the upcoming Sonoma County Wine Auction (SCWA), September 15-17, 2022. Collectors and wine enthusiasts from around the country will travel to Sonoma County to bid on rare, sought-after wine collections and exceptional private experiences and excursions, with proceeds benefiting local nonprofits. Presented by Vintec, SCWA will take place at the beautiful Chalk Hill Estate Vineyards & Winery. Tickets to the three days of festivities are available at sonomacountywineauction.com.
Opinion: Where Are California’s Wealthy Residents Fleeing? Low-Tax Resort Areas
After 170 years of population growth — occasionally explosive growth — California is now experiencing population loss for the first time. As foreign immigration and birth rates declined, they no longer offset net losses in state-to-state migration. Since 2010, 7.5 million people have left California while 5.9 million people have come from other states.
Northern California water park temporarily closed after $300,000 fire
Velocity Island Park, which bills itself as "Northern California's Premier Cable Park," is closed after a fire Saturday.
Battle brewing between Native Hawaiians, Bay Area developer over $200 million luxury condos
"We're just trying to fight for our kids' futures."
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Possible remains of Kiely Rodni found, Turlock student in critical condition, United Farm Workers march
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Bay Area city named ‘happiest’ in America, study says
(KRON) — The happiest city in the United States is in the Bay Area, says one study. However, it may not be the city you think of. (Spoiler, it is not San Francisco or San Jose.) Concord is named the “happiest” city in America, according to a study by HouseFresh. The city was also named […]
Vegetation Fire breaks out north of Clearlake in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY – A vegetation fire broke out and has burned several acres north of Clearlake in Lake County on Friday afternoon.Shortly after 5 p.m., the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit tweeted that the fire is located near the intersection of Highway 20 and Highway 53, between the communities of Clearlake and Clearlake Oaks. The incident has been dubbed the "Canyon Fire."Cal Fire officials said five acres have burned and that forward progress of the fire has been stopped.There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage to structures. No word on what caused the fire.Caltrans announced that a stretch of Highway 53 has been closed between Ogulin Canyon Road and Highway 20. Motorists are urged to use caution through the area.This is a breaking news update. More to come.
indybay.org
NUHW In Kaiser Strike Demand That Newsom & Demos Prosecute Flagrant Violations Of CA Law
At a rally at Kaiser headquarters in Oakland by striking NUHW Kaiser clinicians, NUHW Kaiser president Sal Roselli demanded that Governor Newsom and the Democratic legislature enforce healthcare laws that were passed to protect patients with behavioral health problems. California Senate Bills 855 and 221 were supported by NUHW to...
Fire damages structures at Woodland's Velocity Island Park
WOODLAND, Calif. — A Saturday morning fire at a popular Woodland water park and event venue left a kitchen-bar structure and an outbuilding damaged, officials with the Woodland Fire Department said. Around 8:52 a.m. Saturday, firefighters with the Woodland Fire Department, Willow Oaks Fire Department and the UC Davis...
matadornetwork.com
This Scenic and Quiet Hippy Surf Town Is the Perfect Getaway From San Francisco
Less than an hour from San Francisco, California, lies a four-mile long sliver of coastline sandwiched between the Pacific Ocean and the coastal mountains. Stinson Beach has a lengthy, soft sand beach and a low-key town center with little more than the essentials: a post office, grocery, two restaurants, and a handful of stores. At low tide, the Bolinas Lagoon at the town’s far end welcomes hundreds of harbor seals and thousands of birds. The friendly village vibe, abundant wildlife, trail-filled foothills, and vast, dune-backed beach feel a world away — making a weekend at Stinson Beach a refreshing break from urban living.
Diablo Canyon: California nuclear power plant extension challenged in legislative proposal
A proposal circulated by Democratic legislators would reject Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to extend the lifespan of the state's last operating nuclear power plant.
Woman gives birth on I-680 freeway in Benicia
BENICIA -- A woman gave birth on a North Bay freeway on Saturday evening, the Benicia fire department announced on Sunday.Fire paramedics responded to reports of a woman in labor in a car driving northbound on Interstate 680 near Lake Herman Road.On the scene, fire officials said they found the woman "in active labor with a complicated presentation" at 6:18 p.m.First responders delivered the baby, gave post-delivery care and transported the mother and her child to a local hospital. Both appeared to be "doing well" at the hospital after arrival, the fire department said.
Evacuations lifted in Lake County vegetation fire that started Saturday afternoon
LAKE COUNTY — Evacuations were lifted Sunday morning for a fast-moving vegetation fire that broke out in Lake County a day earlier.The "Point Fire" started just after 6 p.m. Saturday near Anderson and Panorama roads, causing immediate evacuation orders in the area.As of Sunday evening, the fire was 90 percent contained and approximately 14 acres, Cal Fire said.Crews spent Sunday strengthening containment lines and putting out hotspots.
Elk Grove's Sky River Casino responds to traffic issues ahead of its first weekend open
ELK GROVE — Sky River Casino is entering its first weekend as an open casino, and the biggest headache so far has been traffic issues.While neighbors try their luck inside the parking lot, other drivers do the same outside, searching for parking spots."Our neighborhood is peaceful; we know everybody," said one Elk Grove neighbor, but homeowners in the area are concerned their newest neighbor could change that."We come here, and sometimes at night, you don't got nowhere to park."Sky River Casino took to social media to announce its surprise opening this week - drawing crowds earlier than expected.Traffic backups and parking...
California could see a tomato shortage in the coming months
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Things are busy during lunch rush at Pete's 7 Restaurant and Brewhouse in Downtown Sacramento. The restaurant offers a wide variety of food on their menu, but their signature item is pizza. One of the key ingredients for success is tomato sauce. "A lot of my...
‘Not one pothole!’ Repaving project in Bernal Heights leaves some neighbors baffled
Ellsworth Street in Bernal Heights is receiving a grinding and repaving project to fix a few cracks in the street – and some neighbors aren’t too happy about it, calling the project a waste of money and an example of bad governance. The roadwork project involves tearing up...
