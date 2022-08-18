Read full article on original website
Products supplier for Disney Parks & Resorts retiring Guest-favorite brand, effective September 30
A products supplier for Disney Parks & Resorts and Disney Cruise Line has announced it will retire its popular line of bath products, effective September 30. H20 Plus has supplied bath products, such as hydrating body lotion, shampoo, conditioner, soaps, shower gel, foot rub, and other products for Disney Parks and the Resort Hotels on Disney Parks properties like Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, and many more for years.
Disney has just announced details about the epic Opening Ceremony that will kick off the 2022 D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, on Friday, September 9. The D23 Expo is hailed as “the Ultimate Disney Fan Event,” and for good reason. The Expo brings together Disney fans from all over and the most exciting and immersive Disney brands news and reveals from around the globe. Fans are the first to hear about the latest Disney Parks news, news about Disney+, Disney films, Walt Disney Animation, and more.
World Princess Week Is Here and a Ton of Great Food Is Coming to Walt Disney World!
When you think of classic Disney tales and iconic Disney characters, a lot of times Disney princesses immediately come to mind. Stories like that of Cinderella, Ariel, Tiana, and Aurora are iconic in the Disney universe and, last year, Disney created World Princess Week to celebrate their tales as old as time. World Princess Week will come to the Walt Disney World Resort once again from August 21 through August 27. In celebration of those princesses who make Disney so special, there will be a ton of new eats and sweets available during the celebration.
Most people aren’t thinking about Halloween during the hottest part of the summer, unless, of course, they’re dreaming of cooler seasons of the year and pining for the lower temperatures that generally accompany the fall holiday season. But at Disney World, the Halloween season begins in August, especially this year as Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party has made its triumphant return to Magic Kingdom.
