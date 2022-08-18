The college football season is approaching. Each SEC team will be previewed before the season. Here is the 2022 SEC Football Preview: LSU Tigers. It was not a good year for the 2019 National Champions. And it was that way from the jump. The Tigers led just 14 seconds on the road at UCLA before the Bruins slammed the door in the fourth quarter. A 1-5 stretch in the middle of the season made Ed Orgeron’s job unsalvageable.

