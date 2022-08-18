Read full article on original website
LSU commit Dashawn Womack excited about his future
PARAMUS, N.J. -- Top 100 defensive lineman Dashawn Womack is relaxed since recruiting is in his rearview mirror, and he is eager for the start of his senior season. The LSU commit and Baltimore St. Frances standout is also has an eye on his future, which begins when he arrives on the Baton Rogue, La., campus in early in January.
3 bold LSU football predictions for 2022 season
LSU football is in desperate need of some audacious developments. LSU has been a pitiful 11-12 three years after a 15-0 season and a national title. Brian Kelly, the head coach, has been dealing with some recruitment challenges in the offseason. This has made it more challenging to turn around a championship-caliber program in the […] The post 3 bold LSU football predictions for 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hooters Signs LSU Offensive Linemen to NIL Deals
A one-of-a-kind deal, Hooters is partnering with a number of offensive linemen across the country
Better Know a Freshman: Fitzgerald West
Lafayette Christian Academy has become a pipeline for LSU and I have no problem with it. Acadiana has produced some legends, including my all time favorite Tiger, Kevin Faulk. His cousin and current LCA Head Coach Treverance Faulk is shipping another recruit across the Atchafalaya Basin to Baton Rouge. This time it is a Rougaroux for the offensive side of the ball, Fitzgerald West.
2022 SEC Football Preview: LSU Tigers
The college football season is approaching. Each SEC team will be previewed before the season. Here is the 2022 SEC Football Preview: LSU Tigers. It was not a good year for the 2019 National Champions. And it was that way from the jump. The Tigers led just 14 seconds on the road at UCLA before the Bruins slammed the door in the fourth quarter. A 1-5 stretch in the middle of the season made Ed Orgeron’s job unsalvageable.
College Football World Reacts To Big LSU Suspension News
The LSU Tigers will reportedly be without a key player for the first couple of weeks of the 2022 season. According to a report from Brody Miller, LSU will be missing running back John Emery for the first two games of the year.. Emery has reportedly been suspended. Emery is...
Watch: The LSU Football Team Enjoys Dinner At The Governor's Mansion
Can You Guess Who Had The Best QB Passing Seasons In College Football From 2015-2021?. Seems to be a theme with these LA Govs and devastating storms. They are more than happy to hide out in BR where it is safe. 2 hours. Oh I fricking hate him and he...
New LSU Football Hype Video Will Fire You up for Season
Football season is right around the corner and football fans across the South can't wait for all of the action. LSU football is entering a new era under former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. As a matter of fact, Coach Kelly left the Fighting Irish football program as the winningest coach in a program that has a history of legendary coaches. In a program that has been coached by the likes of Knute Rockne, Lou Holtz, and Ara Parseghian, Coach Kelly sits atop with 113 wins and a couple of national title game appearances.
Kim Mulkey's Next Weapon, Mikaylah Williams, Dominating the Summer
No. 1 player in the 2023 class, and LSU commit, living up to the hype while showcasing versatility at numerous events
Leah Stancil Named an LSU Associate Head Coach
BATON ROUGE, La. – Leah Stancil, the former Tulane swimming and diving head coach for the last four seasons, accepted an associate head coach position at LSU to return to the SEC, head swimming coach Rick Bishop announced Tuesday. “We are thrilled to have Leah Stancil join us,” Bishop...
STUDY: Carbon dating shows LSU mounds oldest structures in North America
The two large, grassy mounds that are about 20 feet tall, on LSU’s campus, are among the more than 800 man-made, hill-like mounds in Louisiana, built by ancient indigenous people.
'We're both over the moon excited': Trina Edwards on her engagement to John Alario
Long time state legislator John Alario, 78, popped the question, and as she said she would, Trina Edwards, widow of former Gov. Edwin Edwards, accepted Alario's proposal of marriage. "We haven't picked a date or made any decisions yet," Edwards said regarding the engagement. "We are both over-the-moon excited." Edwards...
Capital Cuisine: The Jambalaya Shoppe
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – For nearly three decades The Jambalaya Shoppe has kept our region fed. Since opening their doors in 1993, the Fontenot family has expanded to 17 locations across south Louisiana. Just walking into the kitchen of “The Jambalaya Shoppe” in Gonzales, the smell of iconic south...
Waffle House buys property near LSU campus
An Elfin Realty report shows that Waffle House Inc. has purchased a half-acre lot on West Lee Drive next to the Chicken Salad Chick Restaurant. Waffle House paid $455,000 for the triangular, undeveloped lot at a cost of about $17.70 per square foot. According to the company’s website, Waffle House...
Oldest Known Man-Made Structures in North American Are in Louisiana
Research suggests that the mounds are the oldest known structures made by man in North America.
Baton Rouge hospital awarded Level One trauma center status
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical has been verified as a Level One adult trauma center by the American College of Surgeons (ACS), making it the first in the region and third in the state of Louisiana. “This is a big deal for...
Smalls Sliders opens doors to Prairieville location this week
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge based cheeseburger joint, Smalls Sliders, is opening its doors to a brand new location in Ascension Parish this week. Located at 17329 Airline Highway in Prairieville, the restaurant opens for business on Thursday, Aug. 25. The eatery focuses specifically on cheeseburger sliders and has...
First African American Major with BRPD passes away at 91
BATON ROUGE - Moses Evans Sr., a trailblazer and pioneer for African American equality in Baton Rouge, has died at 91, a family member told WBRZ Monday morning. Evans Sr., born in 1931, was a Slaughter native and served in the Korean War where he earned the Occupation and National Defense Services medals, The Advocate reports in its obituary. He later served in the Air Force Reserves stationed in New Orleans. When he returned home, Evans Sr. attained his G.E.D. from Northwestern High School and afterward decided to become a police officer.
Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences
HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
More Storms Heading for Louisiana – Flood Watches Posted
Storms with more heavy rains are making their way through Louisiana today. Here's where forecasters say we can expect the worst.
