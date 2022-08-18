ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

247Sports

LSU commit Dashawn Womack excited about his future

PARAMUS, N.J. -- Top 100 defensive lineman Dashawn Womack is relaxed since recruiting is in his rearview mirror, and he is eager for the start of his senior season. The LSU commit and Baltimore St. Frances standout is also has an eye on his future, which begins when he arrives on the Baton Rogue, La., campus in early in January.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ClutchPoints

3 bold LSU football predictions for 2022 season

LSU football is in desperate need of some audacious developments. LSU has been a pitiful 11-12 three years after a 15-0 season and a national title. Brian Kelly, the head coach, has been dealing with some recruitment challenges in the offseason. This has made it more challenging to turn around a championship-caliber program in the […] The post 3 bold LSU football predictions for 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BATON ROUGE, LA
andthevalleyshook.com

Better Know a Freshman: Fitzgerald West

Lafayette Christian Academy has become a pipeline for LSU and I have no problem with it. Acadiana has produced some legends, including my all time favorite Tiger, Kevin Faulk. His cousin and current LCA Head Coach Treverance Faulk is shipping another recruit across the Atchafalaya Basin to Baton Rouge. This time it is a Rougaroux for the offensive side of the ball, Fitzgerald West.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Game Haus

2022 SEC Football Preview: LSU Tigers

The college football season is approaching. Each SEC team will be previewed before the season. Here is the 2022 SEC Football Preview: LSU Tigers. It was not a good year for the 2019 National Champions. And it was that way from the jump. The Tigers led just 14 seconds on the road at UCLA before the Bruins slammed the door in the fourth quarter. A 1-5 stretch in the middle of the season made Ed Orgeron’s job unsalvageable.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ESPN Lafayette

New LSU Football Hype Video Will Fire You up for Season

Football season is right around the corner and football fans across the South can't wait for all of the action. LSU football is entering a new era under former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. As a matter of fact, Coach Kelly left the Fighting Irish football program as the winningest coach in a program that has a history of legendary coaches. In a program that has been coached by the likes of Knute Rockne, Lou Holtz, and Ara Parseghian, Coach Kelly sits atop with 113 wins and a couple of national title game appearances.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Leah Stancil Named an LSU Associate Head Coach

BATON ROUGE, La. – Leah Stancil, the former Tulane swimming and diving head coach for the last four seasons, accepted an associate head coach position at LSU to return to the SEC, head swimming coach Rick Bishop announced Tuesday. “We are thrilled to have Leah Stancil join us,” Bishop...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Capital Cuisine: The Jambalaya Shoppe

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – For nearly three decades The Jambalaya Shoppe has kept our region fed. Since opening their doors in 1993, the Fontenot family has expanded to 17 locations across south Louisiana. Just walking into the kitchen of “The Jambalaya Shoppe” in Gonzales, the smell of iconic south...
GONZALES, LA
225batonrouge.com

Waffle House buys property near LSU campus

An Elfin Realty report shows that Waffle House Inc. has purchased a half-acre lot on West Lee Drive next to the Chicken Salad Chick Restaurant. Waffle House paid $455,000 for the triangular, undeveloped lot at a cost of about $17.70 per square foot. According to the company’s website, Waffle House...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Smalls Sliders opens doors to Prairieville location this week

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge based cheeseburger joint, Smalls Sliders, is opening its doors to a brand new location in Ascension Parish this week. Located at 17329 Airline Highway in Prairieville, the restaurant opens for business on Thursday, Aug. 25. The eatery focuses specifically on cheeseburger sliders and has...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

First African American Major with BRPD passes away at 91

BATON ROUGE - Moses Evans Sr., a trailblazer and pioneer for African American equality in Baton Rouge, has died at 91, a family member told WBRZ Monday morning. Evans Sr., born in 1931, was a Slaughter native and served in the Korean War where he earned the Occupation and National Defense Services medals, The Advocate reports in its obituary. He later served in the Air Force Reserves stationed in New Orleans. When he returned home, Evans Sr. attained his G.E.D. from Northwestern High School and afterward decided to become a police officer.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences

HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
HOUMA, LA

