Xi, Putin to attend November G20 summit in Bali -sources

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin plan to attend a Group of 20 summit to be held in Bali later this year, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said in an interview with Bloomberg News.

(This story corrects to add dropped word in first paragraph)

Macron's call to Putin was justified given nuclear risks for Europe, Elysee says, article with image

Europe ·

August 19, 2022 · 3:45 PM UTC

· undefined ago

French President Emmanuel Macron's phone call to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin was justified in view of the serious safety risk affecting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine which is subject to combat activity, an official at the French presidency told journalists in a briefing.