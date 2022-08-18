ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Jervis, NY

New York State police are investigating a fatal crash in the town of Highland

New York State police are investigating a fatal crash in the town of Highland. On August 19, 2022, at approximately 10:20 p.m. state police responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on State Route 55 in the town of Highland. Initial investigation revealed that a 2022 Subaru-RX, operated by Jason Reed Jr, age 22 from Port Jervis, NY was traveling on SR 55 when for unknown reasons lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway off the north shoulder and struck an embankment. The operator of the vehicle was ejected from the vehicle. When troopers arrived, EMS were performing life saving measures on Reed. He was later pronounced deceased at the scene The passenger in the vehicle, Michael Denlinger, age 21 was injured and transported via ambulance to Garnet Medical Center in Orange County. Denlinger was treated for a head injury and later released.
Fatal crash on the Sprain Brook Parkway

Greenburgh, New York – On August 21, 2022, the New York State Police responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash on the Sprain Brook Parkway in the town of Greenburgh. At approximately 12:34 a.m. Troopers were dispatched to the area of mile marker 7.6 southbound on the Sprain Brook Parkway for a vehicle off the roadway engulfed in flames. Yonkers and Fairview Fire Departments extinguished the flames and extricated the operator and sole occupant. Greenburgh Paramedics attempted life-saving measures but unfortunately pronounced the victim, Gavion P. Singleton, age 22, of Bronx, NY, deceased at the scene.
22-Year-Old Killed In Fiery Greenburgh Crash

One person was killed during a fiery single-vehicle crash in Westchester County. It took place in the town of Greenburgh around 12:30 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 21 on the Sprain Brook Parkway. Troopers were dispatched to the area of mile marker 7.6 southbound on the Sprain Brook Parkway for a vehicle...
Newburgh Town Police charge four with manslaughter

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Four individuals have been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a Town of Newburgh man who it was believed fell or jumped from a roof in an attempted suicide, Town Police in Newburgh said Friday evening. It was on August 10 at...
Police Find Remains of NY Woman Reported Missing Last Month

Police say an autopsy conducted this week has determined that human remains found in a wooded area in Walkill, NY is that of a woman who was reported missing last month. Brittany Hendershot was reported missing on July 5, police said. The 21-year-old Port Jervis woman was last seen in Walkill. New York State Police say several agencies conducted a search on Monday of this week and were able to locate her remains:
Police Blotter: Suspects Evaporated; Capped & More

The police blotter is a highlight of recent activity from the City of Rye Police Department. If you appreciate the hard work of our local police men and women, please consider supporting our RyeFIRST campaign to honor our first responders and help address food insecurity in Westchester County. Suspects Evaporated....
Beekman-Poughquag Road Closed Due to Propane Fire at Barton Orchards Public Asked to Avoid Area

Beekman-Poughquag Road Closed Due to Propane Fire at Barton Orchards. Beekman-Poughquag Road (CR 7) remains closed from Beekman Road to Recreation Road in the Town of Beekman as multiple fire, emergency response and law enforcement agencies have been on site at Barton Orchards responding to a propane delivery truck leak and resulting fire. While the bulk of the fire has been extinguished, the road remains closed due to fire department activity.
Hudson Valley Father Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash On 17K

Police are trying to piece together what happened in the moments before a three-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Hudson Valley father. On Friday, August 19, 2022, the Town of Crawford Police Department responded to a 911 call for a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of State Route 302 and 17K Bullville in the Town of Crawford. The three-vehicle collision ended up claiming the life of a 39-year-old Orange County man.
Missing Port Jervis Woman Found Dead, Police Say

A missing Hudson Valley woman who police have spent hundreds of hours searching for has been found dead in a wooded area. Orange County resident, Brittany Hendershot, age 19, of Port Jervis, has been missing since Thursday, June 23, but was officially reported missing to police on Tuesday, July 5 by her mother.
Car overturns on Thruway

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Police are investigating an accident near the Plattekill rest area on the northbound Thruway. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Friday. State Police and the Cronomer Valley Fire Department responded with an injured person airlifted to an area hospital. Further details were not immediately...
Police locate body of missing Port Jervis woman

Police say they have located the body of a missing Port Jervis woman. Brittany Hendershot was reported missing on July 5. She was last seen in Wallkill. On Aug. 15, officials found her body in a wooded area in Wallkill. She was positively identified during an autopsy by the Orange...
