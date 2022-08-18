ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
bassmaster.com

Johnston’s forward-facing blues

MOBRIDGE, S.D.– Chris Johnston suffered from forward-facing frustrations on Semi-Final Saturday of the Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Oahe. It wasn’t because the Ontario, Canada native couldn’t find groups of smallmouth with the technology, but rather he couldn’t get them to bite when he did find them.
SPORTS
bassmaster.com

Sleepy Assassin seals the deal in South Dakota

MOBRIDGE, S.D. — Austin Felix views himself as a well-rounded angler but he loves to fish for smallmouth. So, it’s fitting Felix’s first Bassmaster Elite Series title would involve catching those big, beautiful brown fish. With a five-bass limit that weighed 16 pounds, 3 ounces on Championship...
MOBRIDGE, SD
farmforum.net

South Dakota's invasive species effort needs more urgency: Brad Johnson

At the urging of Gov. Kristi Noem’s office, the 2020 state legislature declared the zebra mussel invasion an emergency in South Dakota. Today, the invasive mussels infect more lakes, while state efforts remain stagnant and, in some cases, have retreated. That is a trend a newly formed South Dakota...
SCIENCE
KELOLAND TV

The zebra mussel infestation battle in eastern SD lakes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — About a year ago, Dan Loveland said he was learning to live with zebra mussels on Pickerel Lake in eastern South Dakota. The lake had an explosive growth of the invasive species after it was discovered about 13 months prior, Loveland said. This month,...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
Hot 104.7

Are There More Cows Than People In South Dakota?

I assume that most people, when they wake up in the morning, immediately ask themselves three questions. Well, you'll have to find out the answer's to those first two questions yourself. But that third one? Great news...I have the answer for ya!. The days of the cow when I was...
AGRICULTURE
AG Week

Soybeans look good, though late, in northeast South Dakota

DOLAND, S.D. — This year’s soybean crop in northeast South Dakota gets a rating of seven on a scale of 10, but the year isn’t over yet. Bret McGillivary of Watertown, South Dakota, and runs a business called BM Agronomy Inc. He cares for about 20 clients in a 50-mile radius of Watertown. He takes in corn and soybeans, but also sunflower, wheat and alfalfa.
WATERTOWN, SD
Mix 97-3

South Dakota 1880 Train Marking 65 Years of Living History

The one place in South Dakota where you can still ride the rails through a historic part of the Black Hills is Hill City. And, one of the marque attractions is the 1880 Train. On Saturday, August 20 the 65th-anniversary celebration will mark the first passenger train departure on the 1880 Train in 1957.
HILL CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bass Fishing#Us Open#Fish#Tuna
gowatertown.net

Lucky for Life lottery winning ticket sold in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. – For the second time in less than 30 days, a South Dakota Lottery player will soon experience luck that lasts a lifetime. Thursday’s Lucky for Life drawing was highlighted by a second prize winner, which is $25,000 a year for life or the cash option of $390,000. The winning ticket was purchased at Dakotamart Gas in Hot Springs.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
B102.7

Would You Drive 335 Miles To This Iowa Diner?

Grab your keys, fill the tank and discover Iowa's best diner-dive-road trip. If you are a fan of hole-in-the-wall places to eat, enjoy a lengthy day of windshield time, or just like to get out of town then here's a road trip to consider. Almost 5-hours from Sioux Falls is...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Persistent Weather for West and South Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne escaped a small storm as they developed northeast of the Capital City this afternoon. The west and south portions of Wyoming saw much more weather in the form of isolated rain showers and thunderstorms carry into the evening hours. For Sunday, the thunderstorm outlook does not change much with the exception of general thunderstorms extending further east a bit into central Wyoming. This is due to the monsoon moisture being pulled from the southwest part of the country into the state of Wyoming. Cloud coverage will increase around noon and showers will develop soon after.
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Sports
cowboystatedaily.com

Three Missing Cubs Not On Wyoming Grizzly Mortality List Probably Dead

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The total number of grizzly bear deaths in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is likely at least three more than the current official tally of 28, a federal biologist said. Three cubs in Grand Teton Park that bear enthusiasts said went missing...
WYOMING STATE
KELOLAND TV

Here’s when school starts in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer vacation is coming to a close, and school is right around the corner. As students prepare to go back to school, KELOLAND News wants to help make sure they are ready for class. That’s why we have compiled school supply lists and back-to-school...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews battle fires in western South Dakota, Wyoming

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy day for firefighters in western South Dakota and Wyoming. Crews battled a fire near Deadwood and Summerset — both are now contained. Firefighters are still battling flames near Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming. There is also a fire...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

More Snow, More Cold Likely This Winter In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For winter weather lovers who have been disappointed over the last two years because of a lack of winter weather, things may be changing in your favor. Wyoming meteorologist Don Day released his annual winter weather forecast and it bodes well...
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

All Aboard!! Passenger railway systems could be coming back to Southwest Wyoming

Rock Springs, Wyoming – Regional advocacy organization All Aboard Northwest presented Rock Springs City officials with the potential plans for a passenger car rail system that would essentially connect Colorado to Oregon by way of Rock Springs yesterday at a meeting open to the public. Presenters Dan Bilka and Vice President Charlie Hamilton presented, in video form, the mission of their organization diving deeper into the logistics of achieving such a railway system in council chambers.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy