cbs4indy.com
3 Indiana State University students die in crash
RILEY, Ind. — Three Indiana State University students died in a crash Sunday morning in Riley, Indiana, the university announced. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, there were five people in total in the car. All passengers are believed to be ISU students, including some football players.
WISH-TV
3 Indiana State University students killed in a single-vehicle accident
3 Indiana college students die in fiery car accident
Three Indiana State University students died in a fiery single-vehicle accident early Sunday, the school said in a news release. The university identified the victims as freshmen Christian Eubanks and Caleb VanHooser and sophomore Jayden Musili. Eubanks and VanHooser were both football players for the university's team and Musili had just become an ISU student this year.
Sheriff: Indiana University student found dead at home outside of Bloomington
A 20-year-old Indiana University student was found dead Wednesday morning at a house just outside of Bloomington.
WISH-TV
Motorcycle club tries to raise awareness of Indiana permitless carry law
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A motorcycle club on Saturday tried to raise gun safety awareness in Indianapolis. UnDefeated MC was working to educate people about a new Indiana law that repealed the requirement of a license to carry a handgun in Indiana. It’s known as permitless carry. Their event...
readthereporter.com
Carmel PD welcomes eight new officers
The Carmel Police Department (CPD) welcomes eight new officers: Christian Bravo, Garrett Durkac, Caleb Hall, Matthew Kranda, Jacob Meyer, Mark Parshall, Christopher Reid and Sukhmanpreet Singh. Read more about each officer below. Christian Bravo. Officer Christian Bravo comes to CPD from Greenwood. Officer Bravo graduated from IUPUI with a bachelor’s...
wdrb.com
2 early morning fires under investigation in Columbus, Ind.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two early morning fires in Columbus, Indiana are under investigation. Columbus Fire Department firefighters responded to the first fire at 1821 Newton Street at 3:58 a.m., according to a news release. On scene, officers found heavy smoke coming from the house near 18th Street. Firefighters found...
College Football Players Reportedly Involved In Fatal Car Accident
Indiana State University is mourning the loss of multiple students on Sunday. The school announced on Sunday afternoon that five Indiana State University students were involved in a single-car accident earlier this morning. All five of the passengers are believed to be students, with three of them reportedly dying. Indiana...
Fox 59
‘Defund the Police?’ poster left displayed in classroom of fallen Elwood officer’s brother
FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers High School is facing criticism for a student project called “Defund the Police” that was left displayed in the classroom of slain Officer Noah Shahnavaz’s brother. The student project was from the previous school year. On Tuesday, Officer Shahnavaz’s younger brother entered...
wbaa.org
Why Indiana schools compete with McDonald's for staff to teach students in special ed
When Mary Tackitt first took a job as a teaching assistant for students in special education, it seemed like a good opportunity. She enjoyed the time with children — like the little boy who would hold her hand and tap it on the desk to keep rhythm with music. But working with students with severe disabilities was tough. She took them to the bathroom and changed diapers. And she was hurt on occasion by those who struggled to regulate their emotions.
20-year-old IU student found dead at Bloomington home
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 20-year-old Indiana University student. Sheriff Brad Swain said an autopsy is scheduled Thursday afternoon for Avery R. McMillan, who was found unresponsive Wednesday at a home in the 4100 block of Arlington Road, near State Road 46 and North Maple Grove Road, around 9:45 a.m.
1 dead in shootout between teens at downtown convenience store
INDIANAPOLIS — It was just after midnight Sunday morning when Indy police officers were called to the BP convenience store and gas station at 9th and Delaware Streets on a report of a shootout, leaving at least three people wounded. “It appears one of our shooting victims was the victim of an attempted robbery. He […]
Monroe County Sheriff’s Department investigating death of Indiana University student
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of a female Indiana University student. Wednesday morning, deputies responded to a residence off-campus on report of a person unconscious and unresponsive. Police say a female IU student, who was involved with a campus sorority, was administered three doses of Narcan but […]
Man kicked out of Indiana State Fair for having rifle parts in backpack
INDIANAPOLIS — State police have confirmed that a man shown in a viral TikTok at the Indiana State Fair did have rifle parts in a backpack. A video posted to TikTok that has gained many views on social media this week shows police talking with a man and going through a backpack. Indiana State Police […]
Indiana’s Annual Headless Horseman Festival Will Have Heads Rolling In October
Did you know that the Hoosier state was home to a Headless Horseman Festival?. It's really true what they say, you DO learn something new every day! Today I was sitting in my friend Ashely's office (hi Ash!) and she said to me "did you know there is a Headless Horseman Festival in Indiana?" To which I replied with a shocked, but excited "WHEN?? Can we go?!" So if you have those same questions, I'll fill you in on all the details!
hoosieragtoday.com
‘As I See It’ by Gary Truitt: The Dumbing Down of the Indiana State Fair
The Indiana State Fair is entering the home stretch. For those of us who have regularly attended the Fair, there was something different about it this year. I have been struggling to try and put my finger on it. I think it is not one thing, but a whole lot of little things that gave the Fair a different feel.
Taps and Dolls, 247 Skybar in downtown Indy close
INDIANAPOLIS — Two popular downtown Indianapolis bars have closed. The owner of the building that houses Taps and Dolls and the 247 Skybar on Meridian Street confirmed Sunday to FOX59 that both venues are now closed. Earlier this year, Indiana’s state alcohol and tobacco commission voted to revoke the downtown nightclubs’ liquor license. The bars […]
3 dead, 2 hospitalized after single-vehicle crash in Riley
UPDATE from the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, 8/22/22:. The names of the victims in Sunday’s fatal crash on St Rd 46 are being released and are as follows- 19 year old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township OH.
Stolen truck out of Plymouth found in Indianapolis, child arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — Flock Safety license plate reading cameras helped IMPD locate a stolen vehicle from a Plymouth office. On Aug. 9, Plymouth police said a suspect went through a window at an office in the 1600 block of North Michigan Street, near Baker Street, and stole a city-owned truck parked in the garage. Later that evening, police said the stolen truck was seen in Indianapolis on a Flock Safety camera.
WTHR
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events
INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
