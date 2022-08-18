Friendcations offer a tropical weekend away that everyone can afford. Margaritaville at Sea shares their thoughts on the benefits and fun friends can find on short cruises. Port of Palm Beach, FL – August 19, 2022 – After several years of limited travel experiences, friendcations are trending as a fun and cost-effective way to reconnect and enjoy time away with those you love, but probably haven’t seen in a while. The best friendcations have something for everyone – excellent food, an abundance of good drinks, endless entertainment, and plenty of opportunities to make memories trying something new. Margaritaville at Sea, a floating island paradise, is emerging as an ideal friendcation destination, as it travels the Caribbean between Palm Beach and Grand Bahama Island, and offers experiences for groups of all ages. As experts in making the most of every moment, Margaritaville at Sea shares guidance on how to plan a trip that serves as the perfect backdrop for a getaway with friends.

