Read full article on original website
Related
southfloridareporter.com
Florida Is Sun And Showers Today With Rainy Days Ahead; Eyeing The Tropics
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Tuesday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and a few showers and storms in the morning. Look for heavy rain in the afternoon and evening as more showers and storms move in. Tuesday’s highs will be low 90s. Wednesday will...
southfloridareporter.com
Florida Is More Hot Sun And Storms Sunday; Watching The Tropics
Sunday features good sun, a few clouds, and some showers and storms — mostly in the morning in the east coast metro area and in the afternoon along the Gulf coast and in the interior. Look for the bulk of the activity to be in the western portions of South Florida. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches on Sunday and into the first part of the workweek. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and mostly in the mid-90s along the Gulf coast. But the humidity will make it feel about 10 degrees hotter everywhere, so stay hydrated.
POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE NAMED: Storm Four Now Churning In The Gulf
NHC: 80 Percent Chance Of Formation. No Threat To Florida. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center Friday evening upgrade the system meandering in the southern Caribbean for several days to “Potential Tropical Cyclone Four.” The NHC issued this advisory just after […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
THREE TROPICAL WAVES WATCHED BY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER, ONE EAST OF FLORIDA
Unclear If Any Will Grow, Threaten Land. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2 P.M. SUNDAY, AUGUST 21, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is watching three tropical waves, with one — marked as an X above — in conditions conducive for development. It may […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TROPICAL WAVE TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA
Conditions Conducive For Development Says National Hurricane Center. “Potential Tropical Cyclone Four” Still Heading Towards Texas. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 8 PM Saturday, August 20, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A tropical wave is expected to form east of Florida over the next few days, then […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
AGAIN: I-95 TO CLOSE IN BOCA RATON, BAD TRAFFIC WEEK
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you use I-95 during the late night or early morning hours, expect a week full of problems in and around Boca Raton. Construction continues on express lanes, which means the Interstate will be closed between Glades and Linton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
wqcs.org
Florida’s Treasure Coast Tourism Offices Announce Open Casting Call for Podcast Host
Treasure Coast - Sunday August 21, 2022: The tourism offices of Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin Counties announce the launch of an open casting call to find contestants to host their “Don’t Come Here: Stories of the Treasure Coast” podcast and video series that launched in 2021.
The Most Beautiful Sugary Sand Beaches in Florida, According to Southern Living
There's no shortage of lists evaluating the most beautiful beaches in Florida, but many of them encompass all of the state's beaches without any filters. This type of inclusion makes sense because all of Florida's beaches are arguably beautiful in their own way.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boca's Brightline station exterior complete; interior next as officials anticipate end of 2022 start
BOCA RATON — A Brightline train whizzed past its newest station Tuesday morning, moments after Boca Raton city officials signed the last beam that had been placed on the platform of the city’s first high-speed train stop. Kaufman Lynn Construction broke ground on the $56 million project — which stands next to the...
New Tropical System, Southwest Of Florida, Expected To Enter Gulf
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a new tropical system forming in the southwest Caribbean and it is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico. It poses no threat, at least in early forecasts, to Florida. National Hurricane Center Meteorologists issued this advisory […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great Italian food in Florida, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
WPBF News 25
Early voting wraps up on the Treasure Coast
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting is now over on the Treasure Coast, but people inPalm Beach County still have the chance to cast their ballot before election day. In Martin County, supervisor of elections Vicki Davis says early voting was successful this year. "We’ve had no issues," Davis...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nomadlawyer.org
Best Stops On a Florida Keys Road Trip Itinerary
For a great road trip, plan to spend a few days in the Florida Keys. This island chain is rich with tourist attractions, including underwater hotels, an imposing sponge man, a 30-foot-tall lobster sculpture, and several other unique attractions. While in the Florida Keys, make sure to visit the Rain Barn Artisan Village, which features locally made crafts, souvenirs, and local art.
getnews.info
Friendcations: Margaritaville at Sea is an Easy and Affordable Getaway for All
Friendcations offer a tropical weekend away that everyone can afford. Margaritaville at Sea shares their thoughts on the benefits and fun friends can find on short cruises. Port of Palm Beach, FL – August 19, 2022 – After several years of limited travel experiences, friendcations are trending as a fun and cost-effective way to reconnect and enjoy time away with those you love, but probably haven’t seen in a while. The best friendcations have something for everyone – excellent food, an abundance of good drinks, endless entertainment, and plenty of opportunities to make memories trying something new. Margaritaville at Sea, a floating island paradise, is emerging as an ideal friendcation destination, as it travels the Caribbean between Palm Beach and Grand Bahama Island, and offers experiences for groups of all ages. As experts in making the most of every moment, Margaritaville at Sea shares guidance on how to plan a trip that serves as the perfect backdrop for a getaway with friends.
Port St. Lucie growth steady as families continue to move to area
A steady stream of families are moving to the Treasure Coast where the cost of living, on average, is more affordable, and the sunshine is abundant.
Three Great Seafood Restaurants in Florida
If you love to spend your holidays in Florida or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida and you love seafood then you are in the right place because that's what today's article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that you should definitely visit, if you haven't already.
westorlandonews.com
Amtrak Launches Fare Sale on Auto Train from Florida
The Amtrak Auto Train offers daily, non-stop service between Lorton, Virginia (near Washington, D.C.), and Sanford, Florida (near Orlando). Customers can skip I-95 and travel with their vehicles, including cars, vans, SUVs, motorcycles and even small boats or jet-skis. This is the only such service in the U.S. and eliminates nearly 900 miles of driving between the Northeast and all points in Florida.
Restaurant news: Vibe-y West Palm Beach eatery debuts grand Sunday brunch buffet
There’s a grand, new Sunday brunch in town to know about. Galley, the Hilton West Palm restaurant with a vibe-y outdoor dining terrace, kicks it off this weekend. The buffet-style brunch boasts various hot and cold stations, including a parrilla (Latin American grill) serving New York strip with chimichurri, smoked ribs and chorizo. There’s also a classic hot breakfast station, a seafood raw bar station, plus charcuterie, breads, greens, small bites and sweets. Plus free mimosas (with a limit of four per person).
cw34.com
Wellington mall reopens after power outage
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The lights are back on at the Mall at Wellington Green. The mall remained closed Friday morning so crews could make repairs to a power outage. No word yet on what caused the outage.
ALL PALM BEACH COUNTY SCHOOLS CLOSED ON TUESDAY
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A reminder for parents and students in the Palm Beach County School District: all schools are closed on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Many schools serve as polling places on Election Day. For security reasons, school district officials do not […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Comments / 0