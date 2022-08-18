One man was wounded in a drive-by shooting yesterday (Sunday, Aug. 21) at Oak Grove Avenue and Alma Street next to 7-Eleven in Menlo Park. Drive-by shootings are unusual in that part of the city, which is on the edge of downtown and located not far homes with hefty price tags. Drive-bys are more common in the east part of town.

MENLO PARK, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO