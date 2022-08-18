ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

KRON4 News

San Jose police investigate stabbing Monday morning

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — Police in San Jose are investigating a stabbing on Monday morning in the city’s East Virginia neighborhood. One man was injured in the stabbing, reported about 7:19 a.m. in the 900 block of South First Street, police said on social media. The extent of injuries and the condition of the […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

FBI launches investigation into Antioch Police Department

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Eight officers at the Antioch Police Department are the focus of a federal investigation, according to Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe. Thorpe said at a press conference on Monday that a total of eight officers, all patrol officers, are currently the focus of an FBI and Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office […]
ANTIOCH, CA
padailypost.com

Man wounded in drive-by shooting

One man was wounded in a drive-by shooting yesterday (Sunday, Aug. 21) at Oak Grove Avenue and Alma Street next to 7-Eleven in Menlo Park. Drive-by shootings are unusual in that part of the city, which is on the edge of downtown and located not far homes with hefty price tags. Drive-bys are more common in the east part of town.
MENLO PARK, CA
padailypost.com

Man files claim against the city after he was bitten by a police dog

A man who was bitten by a police dog has filed a claim against the city of Palo Alto saying that he was left with “serious and lasting” injuries. Alexander Furrier, 26, of Palo Alto, was bit in a stairwell at 460 Everett Ave. on Oct. 10, after he allegedly attacked a gay man in his 60s while yelling homophobic slurs.
PALO ALTO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Watsonville High School lifts shelter-in-place

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville High School says a shelter-in-place was lifted at around 1:40 p.m. The school wasn't sure why they were put asked to shelter-in-place by Watsonville Police. They did comment, however, that the shelter-in-place was put for an incident outside the home. This afternoon, officers issued a “shelter-in-place” for Watsonville High School and The post Watsonville High School lifts shelter-in-place appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

CHP: DUI suspected in 7-car collision in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Seven vehicles were involved in a car crash Saturday night in San Jose, and one person has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to California Highway Patrol. The incident happened in the area of South 1st Street and I-280. According to coordinates provided by CHP, the […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Armed robbery of construction workers

PIEDMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Two construction workers were robbed while eating lunch in their construction van on Friday, according to Piedmont Police Department. KRON ON is streaming news now The armed robbery occurred at 12:55p.m. on Hillside Avenue. The two victims were approached by two males while they were sitting in their construction van eating […]
PIEDMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Beware: Credit card skimmers discovered throughout Bay Area

BROADMOOR (KRON) – Within just the past day there’ve been at least two reports of skimmers being found on Bay Area credit and debit card readers, adding to a number of similar incidents in recent months. In Broadmoor, a tiny community in San Mateo County surrounded entirely by Daly City, police found a skimmer had […]
The Richmond Standard

Richmond police investigate two recent fatal shootings

Richmond police are investigating two fatal shootings last week, one that occurred Saturday afternoon, claiming the life of a 33-year-old Hayward man, and another that occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 16, claiming the life of a 32-year-old Richmond man. The most recent homicide occurred at about 2:45 p.m. in the Southside...
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested after opening fire near Antioch elementary school

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after opening fire at vehicles in the area of Country Hills Drive and Deerfield Drive in Antioch, police announced in a press release. Officers received a call around 12:46 p.m. with a report of gunfire that was roughly a block away from Jack London Elementary […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Multiple off-road ATVs, motorcycles perform sideshow on Bay Bridge: CHP

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of 100-200 off-road motorcycles and ATVs performing a sideshow on the Bay Bridge Sunday afternoon, authorities told KRON4. Video (above) shows approximately 10 ATV/motorcycle riders on the Bay Bridge. An accident then occurred off the bridge on the Fremont Street off-ramp exit, CHP said. […]
YourCentralValley.com

What’s behind the increase in missing girls?

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A missing 12-year-old girl from Antioch has been found safe, according to Antioch police. She is just the latest young person reported missing.  If it seems like there has been an increase in reports of missing girls, an expert in the field says that it is not your imagination. There appears […]
ANTIOCH, CA

