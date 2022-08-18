ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Son of Honolulu police chief arrested again on outstanding warrants

Navy wants to reactivate Aiea-Halawa shaft which has been shut down since last year. Water rights activists have a message for Vice President Kamala Harris as she vacations on the North Shore of Kauai. Meanwhile, the Navy wants to reactivate its Aiea-Halawa shaft, which has been shut down since last year.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island police locate woman who escaped from custody

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said they have located a woman who escaped from police custody. Authorities said 34-year-old Jenna Martin was arrested in Pahoa on Wednesday around 7:45 a.m. Officials said she had escaped around 6 p.m. on Monday. There was no word on why she was in...
PAHOA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Thousands across the islands walk to raise money for Hawaii charities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 2,000 people on Oahu walked from Magic Island through Waikiki and back for a good cause. “Over 100 charities on Oahu that are supported with this event. And we can do our little part, it just makes a huge difference,” said Mike Rompel, Domino’s Pizza Hawaii franchisee.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Store employee attempts to stop robbery on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department is searching for a male suspect accused of stealing from a business in Lahaina on Saturday. According to police, the suspect allegedly stole items from a store on Front Street at around 8:27 p.m. Store employees said as they were closing the store, an unidentified male took items […]
LAHAINA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, August 19, 2022

Trade winds are steady for now but will be slowing down next week. Trade winds will trend up and then right back down next week as a front passes to our north. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 18, 2022. Updated: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:14 AM...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Experts: Early COVID testing in Hawaii was 'extremely lucrative' for government contractors

Jim Mendoza takes us down memory lane and looks at the work of Kini Popo. What the Tech: The FCC Speed Test app can help with a fast connection. Millions of people living in rural areas have no access to high-speed internet. And you may have noticed some pockets of poor reception on your smartphone. As Jamey Tucker explains, there's an app that can help with a fast connection.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Thousands of people participate in charity walk statewide to support local non-profits

At last check Sunday, the suspect remains at large as the investigation continues. So far, Hawaii has had 18 confirmed cases of Monkeypox in the islands. Four years ago in Thailand, flood waters trapped 12 young boys and their soccer coach deep inside a cave. Their miraculous rescue by volunteer divers captured the world’s attention. Now, director Ron Howard has turned that story into the feature film, THIRTEEN LIVES, a masterful recreation of what it must have been like for the volunteer divers to be underground and mostly under water as they struggled through two and a half miles of a claustrophobic cavern to find the stranded hikers. Watching this intense, harrowing, well made movie is a challenge even though we know it has a happy ending. (Amazon Prime)
HAWAII STATE

