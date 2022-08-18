Read full article on original website
Victim hit with metal stake on Maui, suspect in custody
Officers in Maui responded to a disorderly conduct type case on Saturday, Aug. 20 around 5:01 p.m. at Kalama Beach Park in Kihei, according to the Maui Police Department.
Police investigate possible drowning on the Big Island
The Hawaii Police Department is currently investigating a possible drowning that happened at Kehena Beach in Puna District.
Halau seeks help after fire guts historic 1929 Holualoa Theatre near Kailua-Kona
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A historic structure just outside of Kailua-Kona on Hawaii Island was destroyed by a raging fire Sunday morning -- leaving a hula halau without a home and supplies. The 1929 Holualoa Theatre was home to several community organizations, including Kumu Lehua Bray’s Hula Maunalei Halau for the...
Son of Honolulu police chief arrested again on outstanding warrants
Navy wants to reactivate Aiea-Halawa shaft which has been shut down since last year. Water rights activists have a message for Vice President Kamala Harris as she vacations on the North Shore of Kauai. Meanwhile, the Navy wants to reactivate its Aiea-Halawa shaft, which has been shut down since last year.
California man arrested by Mississippi officers after traffic stop leads to discovery more than 800 fentanyl pills
A traffic stop by the Tupelo Police Department led to the discovery of more than 800 fentanyl pills and the arrest of a California man. On Aug. 17, TPD initiated a misdemeanor traffic stop in the area of East Main and Elizabeth on a 2013 Ford Fusion driven by Leopoldo Gomez (aka “Polo”, 38 years old, Los Angeles).
Hawaii Island police locate woman who escaped from custody
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said they have located a woman who escaped from police custody. Authorities said 34-year-old Jenna Martin was arrested in Pahoa on Wednesday around 7:45 a.m. Officials said she had escaped around 6 p.m. on Monday. There was no word on why she was in...
Shooting suspect who allegedly tried to flee Maui charged with attempted murder
HAIKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man accused of trying to leave the island after shooting at a group of people has been charged with attempted murder, officials said Thursday. Maui police said Brian McKeague’s bail is set $4 million. According to authorities, the 36-year-old shot at three people who came...
‘It doesn’t feel safe’: Flurry of violent crimes leave Maui residents reeling
The fire is now 90% contained but re-kindling is a possibility, DLNR said. Hawaii advances in the Little League World Series via 11-1 rout of Washington. The Honolulu little league team swung their way into the next round of the 2022 Little League World Series. Honolulu airport theft probe leads...
Thousands across the islands walk to raise money for Hawaii charities
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 2,000 people on Oahu walked from Magic Island through Waikiki and back for a good cause. “Over 100 charities on Oahu that are supported with this event. And we can do our little part, it just makes a huge difference,” said Mike Rompel, Domino’s Pizza Hawaii franchisee.
City to meet to discuss new protocols following expletive Hawaii license plate debacle
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's been a year-long eyesore for drivers. It's been spotted around Oahu, and several viewers have contacted KITV4 to complain about the license plate expletive.
Suspect arrested at Maui airport attempting to flee island after early-morning shooting in Haiku
HAIKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police arrested a shooting suspect at Kahului airport as he allegedly tried to leave the island Tuesday afternoon. Police had been looking for Brian McKeague, 36, all day. Officers first surrounded his home on Kahiapo Place in Haiku on Tuesday as they believed they had a...
Hawaiian monk seal pup from Mānana Island transported for critical care
The Marine Mammal Center's Ke Kai Ola hospital in Kailua-Kona admitted an endangered Hawaiian monk seal suffering from malnutrition. The female pup named Malama was found on Mānana Island — also known as Rabbit Island — off the coast of the eastern end of Oʻahu. “Malama...
Store employee attempts to stop robbery on Maui
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department is searching for a male suspect accused of stealing from a business in Lahaina on Saturday. According to police, the suspect allegedly stole items from a store on Front Street at around 8:27 p.m. Store employees said as they were closing the store, an unidentified male took items […]
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, August 19, 2022
Trade winds are steady for now but will be slowing down next week. Trade winds will trend up and then right back down next week as a front passes to our north. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 18, 2022. Updated: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:14 AM...
Maui police open murder case after body found at beach
The Maui Police Department has reclassified an unattended death to murder after autopsy results revealed that the victim died under suspicious circumstances.
Experts: Early COVID testing in Hawaii was 'extremely lucrative' for government contractors
Jim Mendoza takes us down memory lane and looks at the work of Kini Popo. What the Tech: The FCC Speed Test app can help with a fast connection. Millions of people living in rural areas have no access to high-speed internet. And you may have noticed some pockets of poor reception on your smartphone. As Jamey Tucker explains, there's an app that can help with a fast connection.
Dukes 8-day-long OceanFest in Waikiki
Dukes OceanFest started today. This Ocean Sports Festival will feature surfing exhibits, a swimming competition, lei draping and even a surfing and stand-up paddle board competition with dogs.
Mysterious cat seen jumping 6 feet into the air in Hawaii
Officials are investigating sightings of an unusual animal prowling the rural hills of Hawaii’s Big Island. “I’m like, ‘Oh my God. That is not a dog, that is a cat. That is a huge cat.’”
Experts: Nonprofit’s non-bid COVID contract was a lucrative ‘sweetheart deal’ that gouged taxpayers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - COVID testing in Hawaii early in the pandemic was extremely lucrative for government contractors, experts say. They also say the city’s airport testing program meant big profits for a local non-profit and its partners. When former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s administration wanted to set up a...
Thousands of people participate in charity walk statewide to support local non-profits
At last check Sunday, the suspect remains at large as the investigation continues. So far, Hawaii has had 18 confirmed cases of Monkeypox in the islands. Four years ago in Thailand, flood waters trapped 12 young boys and their soccer coach deep inside a cave. Their miraculous rescue by volunteer divers captured the world’s attention. Now, director Ron Howard has turned that story into the feature film, THIRTEEN LIVES, a masterful recreation of what it must have been like for the volunteer divers to be underground and mostly under water as they struggled through two and a half miles of a claustrophobic cavern to find the stranded hikers. Watching this intense, harrowing, well made movie is a challenge even though we know it has a happy ending. (Amazon Prime)
