Cancer symptoms: The warning sign at night that can feel ‘very heavy’
As we get older, it‘s more common to experience aches and pains. But unexplained pain could be a sign of something more serious. Unexplained weight loss – Small weight changes over time are quite normal, but if you lose a noticeable amount of weight without trying to, tell your doctor.
Diabetes: 7 common fruits that can be ‘dangerous’ – run the risk of blood sugar spikes
FRUIT is considered as one of the healthiest snacks to eat. Not only because they contain plenty of vitamins and fibre, but they are relatively low in calories too. However, certain fruits could be “dangerous” for some people. Share this news on your Fb,Twitter and Whatsapp. NY Press...
Shingles: The key sensation that precedes the telltale rash – It’s a ‘main’ symptom
Known as varicella-zoster, the virus that causes chickenpox stays inside of your body. As years pass, you might not give too much thought to it but the very virus can trigger shingles. Although shingles are characterised by a rash, there’s one warning sign that precedes the telltale bumps. While...
Coronavirus: World’s first study casts doubt over NHS guidance about Covid infectiousness
As other, more pressing, stories dominate the headlines, the COVID-19 pandemic rumbles on. While it rumbles, the search for better treatments for the virus continues too. One part of this search is an increased understanding of the virus in question, particularly how long someone with the virus remains infectious for. While this may seem like a factor more relevant for a time when zero-Covid was the aim, it is still a key factor. Furthermore, it is a key factor which defines the guidance given by services such as the NHS which act as a beacon of medicinal objectivity in a time of crisis. However, a world-first report has thrown guidance provided by the NHS into doubt, and could cause the service to change tack.
High blood pressure: The sweet treat that can ‘significantly’ cut hypertension in ‘weeks’
The study researchers concluded: “Our meta-analysis suggests that dark chocolate is superior to placebo in reducing systolic hypertension or diastolic prehypertension.”. However, the research paper also suggests that commercially available chocolate bars might not be the best long-term treatment for blood pressure. One key thing to consider is that...
Diabetes warning: Five vegetables that reduce the body’s ability to ‘control’ blood sugar
DIABETES type 2 is benign if you keep blood sugar levels in check. Diet is central to this. However, there are some foods that can drive up blood sugar levels by reducing the body’s ability to “control” them. Here are five vegetables that produce this undesirable effect.
U.N. warns of catastrophic water shortage
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The UN Children's Fund, also known as UNICEF, warned Tuesday that children in the Horn of Africa and the Sahel region could die in devastating numbers as many facing water insecurity. The number of people without access to safe water in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia has...
This Bot Detects Parkinson's By Listening to You Breathe
Parkinson’s is one of the most common—and destructive—neurodegenerative diseases in the world. In the U.S., more than a million people will be diagnosed with the disorder each year, resulting in the loss of motor functions, cognition, and memory.Part of the reason it’s so destructive is that common symptoms like body tremors often don’t appear until years into the disease’s progression. By then, “the brain has already been very damaged,” MIT computer scientist Dina Katabi told The Daily Beast. However, she said that there is one way to potentially catch it early—and that’s by observing a patient's breathing. This can help...
