Read full article on original website
Related
kpic
Sheriff: 34-year-old Gold Beach woman found dead in Curry County holding cell
GOLD BEACH, Ore. — Around 6 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 21, 2022), 34-year-old Heather Iverson of Gold Beach was found deceased in a holding cell at the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, officials there reported Monday. Iverson had been transported to the jail by the Gold Beach Police the day...
kpic
Crews respond to 'human caused' fires on Big Bend Road and Orchard Lane in Douglas County
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Fire suppression crews responded to two separate grass fires in Roseburg around 1 p.m., located on Big Bend Road and Orchard Lane, respectively. "Both fires were quickly suppressed by responding rural firefighters and estimated to be less than 0.01-acre," Douglas Forest Protective Association said. Both fires...
kpic
Coos County takes possession of lot used for illegal homeless camping
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — In recent weeks, North Bend city officials have cracked down on illegal homeless camping. Now Coos County is making a move to help in that effort. Once home to a gas station, this vacant lot in North Bend became host to illegal homeless campers, but Coos County is doing its part to stop it.
kpic
Reedsport Water Dept. responds to line break on Crestview Access Road
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport Water Department is responding to a water line break on Crestview Access Road. Residents in the area will experience intermittent water outages until the repair is complete. "We are working diligently to repair the line and restore water service as soon as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kpic
Dutchman Complex, Bear Mountain, Quiet Mountain fires contained
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Dutchman Complex, Bear Mountain, and Quiet Mountain fires are now contained, Douglas Forest Protective Association reported Monday afternoon. "Firefighters continued to work throughout [Sunday] evening and have achieved 100% containment on all known incidents," DFPA stated. In the last week, DFPA has responded and...
oregontoday.net
Motorcycle Fatality Douglas Co., Aug. 22
ROSEBURG, Ore. – A motorcycle crash Friday night has claimed the life of a 23-year-old Phoenix man. On Friday, August 20, 2022, at approximately 11:45 pm, 911 dispatchers received a report of a single motorcycle crash in the 5000-block of Sunshine Road. Deputies arrived to find a 2017 Husqvarna 501 Dual Sport dirtbike that had left the roadway after the operator failed to successfully negotiate a left-hand turn. The operator, later identified as 23-year-old Kaulynn Lyle Shreeve of Phoenix, Oregon was thrown from the bike during the crash. Despite lifesaving efforts of bystanders and fire/medical personnel, Shreeve died at the scene. Shreeve was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Douglas County Fire District #2 and the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office.
kpic
Search efforts continue for missing Douglas County man
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Search efforts by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office continue for 63-year-old Rick Garrett who was reported missing on Thursday, August 18th. According to police, Garrett was last known to be in a tan/gold colored 1999 GMC Sierra Extended Cab pickup. The pickup has a lumber rack, silver toolbox and a Deadhead sticker.
kqennewsradio.com
23-YEAR OLD MAN DIES IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT
A motorcycle crash Friday night claimed the life of a 23-year old Phoenix man. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 11:45 p.m. dispatchers received a report of a single motorcycle crash in the 5000 block of Sunshine Road, east of Roseburg. O’Dell...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kezi.com
Douglas County deputies searching for injured missing person in wilderness
TILLER, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public that might help in locating Rick Leroy Garrett, 63. According to the DCSO, Garrett told a friend that he was injured and needed help near Deer Lick Falls in the Tiller area on August 18. Deputies say a search and rescue effort has been carried out, but searchers have been unable to locate him.
kpic
Telephone outage affecting 9-1-1 service
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has been notified of a telephone outage can possibly affect the local residents affected to dial 9-1-1 from landline telephones. According to deputies, households within the community of Days Creek and the surrounding area have been identified as being impacted...
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN HOSPITALIZED IN SINGLE VEHICLE WRECK
A woman was hospitalized following a single vehicle wreck Friday, eight miles west of Elkton. A report from Oregon State Police said just after 11:30 a.m. a sedan was traveling westbound when it left the roadway, struck a large rock and flipped onto its top, blocking the westbound lane of travel. The driver was the only occupant and was trapped. Fire and EMS crews were able to extricate her. She was flown to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield by a REACH helicopter and was listed in critical condition at last check, according to a hospital spokesperson.
KDRV
Man reported hurt, missing in Tiller area
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is asking the public today for information that could help find 63-year-old Rick Leroy Garrett who has been reported missing. It says Garrett reported to a friend that he was hurt and needed help near Dear Lick Falls in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kqennewsradio.com
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office following alleged criminal mischief early Tuesday. Information released Thursday by DCSO said at about 4:50 a.m. a deputy was dispatched to a business complex in the 200 block of South Pacific Highway in Myrtle Creek. The report...
kpic
Crews in Douglas County respond to over 30 reports of fire following thunderstorm
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association has responded to over 30 reports and staffed over a dozen fires as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Additional resources are in the district assisting with fire suppression. An air attack platform is currently in-flight performing lighting reconnaissance. The Bear Mountain Fire,...
kpic
Coos Fire Protective Association increases fire danger level to 'high'
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) has increased the fire danger level to "high" effective Tuesday, August 23 due to high temperatures and worsening fuel conditions across southern Oregon. CFPA says live fuels are at the point where they are available for fire to burn,...
kqennewsradio.com
JUVENILE LODGED DUE TO ALLEGED ASSAULT
A juvenile was lodged by Roseburg Police, due to an alleged assault on Tuesday. An RPD report said a juvenile male believed another male juvenile had stolen some items from him in the past, so when he saw the second juvenile on Marsters Street at about 12:40 p.m., he chased him down on foot. Once he caught up with the second juvenile, he allegedly beat the victim with his fists before fleeing on foot.
kpic
Public Restriction Level 'EXTREME' coming Tuesday to Douglas County
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Effective Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., Public Restriction Levels will change to EXTREME for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District, Douglas Forest Protection Association said in a joint news release with Roseburg District BLM. BLM is...
kezi.com
Three fatalities in rural road crash, Douglas County deputies say
RIDDLE, Ore. -- Three people are dead and one is critically injured after a crash on Lower Cow Creek Road, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. The DCSO said that just before midnight on August 16, a deputy driving along Cow Creek Road spotted debris on the road. The deputy reportedly stopped to investigate and found a crashed 2007 Toyota Solara convertible.
kqennewsradio.com
INMATE FROM DOUGLAS COUNTY DIES AT SNAKE RIVER CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION
An inmate from Douglas County died Tuesday while incarcerated at Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario. 31-year old Kyle Fugate was transferred there in November of 2019 and passed away while in the infirmary. His earliest possible release date was October 31st, 2028. Prior to being placed in state custody, Fugate had spent nearly three months in the Douglas County Jail on a variety of charges.
KCBY
Police: Unlicensed Roseburg driver runs over man lying in roadway
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was cited after he reportedly ran over a person lying in the roadway, according to a Roseburg Police Department report. Just after 2 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report that a 53-year-old Roseburg man had both legs ran over by a Roseburg man, 56, driving a Ford Explorer.
Comments / 0