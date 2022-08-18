Read full article on original website
Related
wufe967.com
LA county health department turns off social media replies, says account is for 'informational purposes' only
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health turned off the ability for social media users to reply to its posts, and said in a Sunday statement that its social media accounts are for “informational purposes only.”. “This account is now for informational purposes only and, for that reason,...
CBS News
Mosquito prevention: how to avoid getting bit by a mosquito
Los Angeles is one of the country's highest ranked cities with the most mosquitos. CBSLA Anchors Rachel Kim and Nichelle Medina talked to mosquito expert Ben Hottel.
smobserved.com
As Covid-19 Pandemic Winds Down, Mistakes, Exaggerations, and Outright Lies by Los Angeles County Public Health Exposed Like Shells at a Beach
August 19, 2022 - In her most recent media briefing yesterday, Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health, had increasing trouble maintaining the notion that she either understood the nature of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the result of the "safety precautions" her office ordered to control it or wished the public to understand.
signalscv.com
Public Health: Hospitalizations, case rates and deaths fall
Deaths, hospitalizations and COVID-19 case rates have all fallen and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health seems confident this will continue. At the Health Department’s weekly press briefing, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer announced that although transmissions still remain high, Public Health is optimistic about the future.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Riverside County’s COVID hospitalizations fall further
The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County fell further this week, along with the tally of active virus cases countywide, the Riverside University Health System said Friday. A comparison of data over the last seven days showed that COVID-19 hospitalizations countywide were at 168, down...
orangecountytribune.com
Mixed results on COVID-19
Two categories of statistics on the status of the coronavirus in Orange County showed improvement in Friday’s report, and two showed the opposite. The report covers Aug. 16 to 18. According to that report, hospitalizations dropped from 291 to 271 and the use of intensive care units to treat...
Psychiatric Times
Substance Use Disorder: A Brain Disease
Medication, counseling, and support—just as important in substance use disorder treatment as any other brain disease. Brian Hurley, MD, MBA, DFASAM, gives a summary on his talk on medication treatment and psychotherapy for substance use disorders from the 2022 Annual Psychiatric Times™ World CME Conference. Dr Hurley is...
Fontana Herald News
COVID-19 case rates, deaths, and hospitalizations are trending downward this month
COVID-19 is remaining a threat to the health of local residents, but the good news is that new rates for cases, deaths, and hospitalizations are all trending downward this month. After an increase in the rate of confirmed coronavirus cases in July, the numbers for August are looking better, according...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC San Diego
What's in Your Drinking Water? If You Live in One of These States, It Might Soon Be Recycled Sewage
The idea of drinking water that was recently sewage swirling down your toilet bowl, shower drain, or kitchen sink may sound pretty icky. But experts say it's actually nothing to be squeamish about — and it might be coming to your state and city soon. It's a water recycling...
nypressnews.com
L.A. County will experience triple the number of hot days by 2053, study says
Los Angeles County will experience triple the number of hot days per year by 2053, according to a new study. The county, where a typical hot day is just under 94 degrees, gets about seven days that exceed that per year, according to the report released this week by the First Street Foundation, a nonprofit, climate-focused research organization based in New York. By 2053, that number will jump to 21, the study found.
foxla.com
More than 62% of Americans worried they can't pay rent: survey
LOS ANGELES - Do you get anxiety as the 1st of the month nears and you know rent will be due?. It turns out that more than 62% of Americans are concerned about their ability to pay for housing, according to a survey by the U.S. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.
foxla.com
Nurse accused in deadly Windsor Hills crash suspended from practicing nursing
LOS ANGELES - A 37-year-old traveling nurse who is accused of causing a deadly crash in Windsor Hills has been suspended from practicing nursing in the state of California, according to the Board of Registered Nursing. Nicole Linton is a traveling nurse at Kaiser Permanente's West Los Angeles Medical Center....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
randomlengthsnews.com
Hydrofluoric Acid Endangers the Harbor Area
Do you live, work, or play in Wilmington,San Pedro, or Long Beach? You are in an Environmental Protection Agency risk circle for death or serious injury from a release of deadly hydrogen fluoride (HF). Wilmington Valero and Torrance PBF refineries use HF for alkylation to make primarily premium gasoline at the pump. Only these two refineries use HF in California. They are vulnerable to accidents, earthquakes, or terrorism.
celebsbar.com
Google’s Groovy Venice Campus Hit By Large Covid Outbreak
Even as daily Covid case numbers fall in Los Angeles, there has been a rash of infections at one of the city’s glitziest addresses: 321 Hampton Dr in Venice. That’s the location of Google’s Silicon Beach campus. The compound was, of course, famous even before the search giant set up shop there about a decade ago.
smobserved.com
Increasing Crime in Santa Monica isn't Recorded Because it's So Hard to Give a Police Report
UPDATE:ANOTHER CAR (The Tesla, attached) was smashed and grabbed at the same address two days after I sent the original message. Neighbors said they saw a black Honda Civic and racing away from the crime scene (They didn't see the license plate). Hi Santa Monica City Government,. Criminals are increasing...
East Los Angeles College 1st California community college to offer Central American studies program
Starting in spring of 2023, ELAC will offer an Associate of Arts degree in Central American studies.
Nearly 40% Of LASD Jail Buses Are Out Of Service, And Some Incarcerated People Are Missing Court Dates
The transportation shortage has wreaked havoc on courtroom schedules.
Long Beach couple contracts Legionnaires’ after staying at Bay Area hotel
In late June, Rita and Dan Miles were at a hotel pool and spa, visiting family in San Jose from Long Beach. The next week, the fatigue started, followed by fever, stomach problems, and difficulty breathing. “We just basically slept from Tuesday evening to Saturday when I finally called the paramedics,” said Rita Miles. Before […]
Dog goes blind after accidentally swallowing oxycodone while on walk at Santa Monica park
Lori Burns' dog is lucky to be alive. Her dog is now blind after he went on a walk at a Santa Monica park and accidentally swallowed oxycodone.
newsantaana.com
Beverly Hills surgeon gets 10 years in prison for insurance fraud involving sober living patients
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A Beverly Hills surgeon has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison for stealing nearly $38 million in an elaborate insurance fraud scheme that involved hiring body brokers to pay patients at Southern California sober living homes to undergo medically unnecessary surgeries, medical testing, and other medical procedures. This is the largest prison sentence for a provider in California workers’ compensation insurance fraud.
Comments / 0