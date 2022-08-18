ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
smobserved.com

As Covid-19 Pandemic Winds Down, Mistakes, Exaggerations, and Outright Lies by Los Angeles County Public Health Exposed Like Shells at a Beach

August 19, 2022 - In her most recent media briefing yesterday, Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health, had increasing trouble maintaining the notion that she either understood the nature of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the result of the "safety precautions" her office ordered to control it or wished the public to understand.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Public Health: Hospitalizations, case rates and deaths fall

Deaths, hospitalizations and COVID-19 case rates have all fallen and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health seems confident this will continue. At the Health Department’s weekly press briefing, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer announced that although transmissions still remain high, Public Health is optimistic about the future.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Local
California Coronavirus
HeySoCal

Riverside County’s COVID hospitalizations fall further

The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County fell further this week, along with the tally of active virus cases countywide, the Riverside University Health System said Friday. A comparison of data over the last seven days showed that COVID-19 hospitalizations countywide were at 168, down...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Mixed results on COVID-19

Two categories of statistics on the status of the coronavirus in Orange County showed improvement in Friday’s report, and two showed the opposite. The report covers Aug. 16 to 18. According to that report, hospitalizations dropped from 291 to 271 and the use of intensive care units to treat...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Psychiatric Times

Substance Use Disorder: A Brain Disease

Medication, counseling, and support—just as important in substance use disorder treatment as any other brain disease. Brian Hurley, MD, MBA, DFASAM, gives a summary on his talk on medication treatment and psychotherapy for substance use disorders from the 2022 Annual Psychiatric Times™ World CME Conference. Dr Hurley is...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Common Cold#Academic Medical Center#Linus Covid#General Health#Mhds
nypressnews.com

L.A. County will experience triple the number of hot days by 2053, study says

Los Angeles County will experience triple the number of hot days per year by 2053, according to a new study. The county, where a typical hot day is just under 94 degrees, gets about seven days that exceed that per year, according to the report released this week by the First Street Foundation, a nonprofit, climate-focused research organization based in New York. By 2053, that number will jump to 21, the study found.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
randomlengthsnews.com

Hydrofluoric Acid Endangers the Harbor Area

Do you live, work, or play in Wilmington,San Pedro, or Long Beach? You are in an Environmental Protection Agency risk circle for death or serious injury from a release of deadly hydrogen fluoride (HF). Wilmington Valero and Torrance PBF refineries use HF for alkylation to make primarily premium gasoline at the pump. Only these two refineries use HF in California. They are vulnerable to accidents, earthquakes, or terrorism.
LOS ANGELES, CA
celebsbar.com

Google’s Groovy Venice Campus Hit By Large Covid Outbreak

Even as daily Covid case numbers fall in Los Angeles, there has been a rash of infections at one of the city’s glitziest addresses: 321 Hampton Dr in Venice. That’s the location of Google’s Silicon Beach campus. The compound was, of course, famous even before the search giant set up shop there about a decade ago.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

Beverly Hills surgeon gets 10 years in prison for insurance fraud involving sober living patients

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A Beverly Hills surgeon has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison for stealing nearly $38 million in an elaborate insurance fraud scheme that involved hiring body brokers to pay patients at Southern California sober living homes to undergo medically unnecessary surgeries, medical testing, and other medical procedures. This is the largest prison sentence for a provider in California workers’ compensation insurance fraud.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy