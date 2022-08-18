Read full article on original website
New Dementia Study Finds Another Clue to Alzheimer’s disease – Could be an Early Warning Sign
Despite the fact that we frequently underestimate our sense of smell in comparison to our senses of sight and hearing, it is important for our brain to be able to identify things like smoke and recognize pleasant smells like baking cookies. The University of Chicago Medicine researchers have found yet...
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy
Long COVID symptoms affect 1 in 8 adults, some for 2 years
Three new studies report on long-COVID symptoms and medical conditions in adults and children, with the first finding that one in eight adults experiences lingering symptoms; another detailing new cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic findings in children; and a third finding persistent loss of taste and smell after 2 years. 12.7%...
Medical News Today
Is Lewy body dementia fatal, and what is the average life expectancy?
Lewy body dementia (LBD) is a progressive condition. The average life expectancy after receiving a diagnosis appears to be 5–8 years. There is no cure for LBD, but treatment can manage the symptoms. According to the. National Institute on Aging (NIA) , how quickly the disease progresses will vary...
psychologytoday.com
10 Ways to Prevent or Delay Dementia
Dementia is one of the leading causes of disability and death among the elderly, affecting more than 50 million people worldwide. Currently, there is no cure for dementia, but scientists have found that certain risk factors are modifiable through a healthier lifestyle. Regular exercise, a heart-healthy diet, and increased social...
Medical News Today
Is there a link between statins and dementia?
Some research suggests a link between statins and cognitive impairment. However, there is currently not enough evidence to support the theory that statins increase the risk of developing dementia. Statins are a type of medication that helps lower high cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.
People With This Condition Appears To Be 35% More Likely To Develop Dementia
An increased risk was observed even in those who had neither atrial fibrillation nor a stroke, both of which are known to be associated with dementia. The latest study published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that structural or functional abnormalities in the heart’s left atrium, with or without symptoms, may increase a person’s risk of dementia by 35%. Even among people who had neither atrial fibrillation nor a stroke, which are known to be linked to dementia, the risk of dementia went up.
scitechdaily.com
A Popular Drug Increases Alzheimer’s-Associated Plaques
An innovative strategy to lessen the plaques was also found in the study. The oral administration of rapamycin to an Alzheimer’s disease mouse model induces an increase in beta (β)-amyloid protein plaques, according to researchers from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio). β-amyloid buildup is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.
Healthline
Can Early Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease Be Seen in the Eyes?
Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia. The brain changes that cause Alzheimer’s start to occur many years before early symptoms, such as memory loss and trouble retaining new information, begin to show. There’s no cure for Alzheimer’s. However, early detection can help prepare you for...
creators.com
Finally, One Honest Doctor Comes Forward to Report the Death and Devastating Injuries Linked to the COVID-19 Vaccine
It's really that bad. I believe the COVID-19 vaccine is clearly the worst medical experiment and health care disaster in history. The results are all around us. Just tune in to the news. Or sports. Or TMZ. Celebrities, athletes, even doctors are dropping dead left and right — in numbers never seen in history.
Medical News Today
Dementia: How long can a person live without eating or drinking?
Many people living with the later stages of dementia may not eat or drink. They may also develop dysphagia, which prevents them from swallowing effectively. How long a person can live without food and liquids varies, but doctors believe that sufficient end of life care may help improve their quality of life.
Daytime Napping May Increase Risk of Strokes and Alzheimer's: Research
People who frequently napped during the day were more likely to develop high blood pressure, according to the study.
neurology.org
Thyroid Disorders and Dementia Risk
This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Abstract. Background and Objectives Dementia has been gaining attention in aging societies and is estimated to...
The State With The Most Deaths From Alzheimer's Disease In 2021 May Surprise You
Alzheimer's is within the top 10 causes of mortality in the United States. And its prevalence is far greater in this U.S. state.
Nursing Times
‘Increased risk’ of dementia and brain fog after Covid-19 infection
The risk of developing dementia, psychosis or brain fog remains higher for two years for patients who have had Covid-19 than it does for those with other respiratory diseases, a major study has found. Neurological and psychiatric effects of Covid-19 also include a heightened risk of depression and anxiety for...
healio.com
Insulin use, older age raise risk for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia
Insulin use, older age, lower fasting glucose and lower estimated glomerular filtration rate are associated with increased odds for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia in older adults with type 2 diabetes, according to study data. “In this study, we investigated multiple risk factors for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia in geriatric patients...
ajmc.com
Study Suggests Risk of Cognitive Decline, Dementia Is Not Impacted by RA Status
While past research suggests patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) are at increased risk for dementia, a Mayo Clinic study claims this is not the case. Risk of cognitive decline and dementia are similar between patients with and without rheumatoid arthritis (RA), according to results from the Mayo Clinic Study of Aging (MCSA) and published in Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease.
The Weather Channel
People Infected with COVID-19 At Higher Risk of Dementia, Psychosis and Brain Fog For Up to Two Years: Study
People infected with COVID-19 infection can be more at risk of psychosis, dementia, seizures and brain fog for up to two years compared to other respiratory infections, finds a study published in The Lancet Psychiatry on Thursday. The study, led by researchers at the University of Oxford, UK, however, showed...
Medical News Today
Is there a relationship between dementia and dark humor? What the research says
Dementia encompasses different symptoms of cognitive decline. Researchers believe that dark humor can be a significant symptom and one of the early signs of dementia. Treatments can offer tremendous benefits to people who have an altered sense of humor due to dementia. Dark humor, also known as black comedy or...
neurology.org
Positive Airway Pressure and Cognitive Disorders in Adults With Obstructive Sleep Apnea
This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Abstract. Background and Objectives Alzheimer disease (AD) and other forms of dementia represent a rising global...
Medical News Today
Is dementia reversible?
Dementia is a term that describes a number of different conditions resulting from abnormal changes to the brain. It is generally not reversible, but there are many options for managing dementia. Approximately. people aged 85 or older will develop some type of dementia. However, dementia is not a typical side...
