Mental Health

Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Long COVID symptoms affect 1 in 8 adults, some for 2 years

Three new studies report on long-COVID symptoms and medical conditions in adults and children, with the first finding that one in eight adults experiences lingering symptoms; another detailing new cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic findings in children; and a third finding persistent loss of taste and smell after 2 years. 12.7%...
psychologytoday.com

10 Ways to Prevent or Delay Dementia

Dementia is one of the leading causes of disability and death among the elderly, affecting more than 50 million people worldwide. Currently, there is no cure for dementia, but scientists have found that certain risk factors are modifiable through a healthier lifestyle. Regular exercise, a heart-healthy diet, and increased social...
Medical News Today

Is there a link between statins and dementia?

Some research suggests a link between statins and cognitive impairment. However, there is currently not enough evidence to support the theory that statins increase the risk of developing dementia. Statins are a type of medication that helps lower high cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

People With This Condition Appears To Be 35% More Likely To Develop Dementia

An increased risk was observed even in those who had neither atrial fibrillation nor a stroke, both of which are known to be associated with dementia. The latest study published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that structural or functional abnormalities in the heart’s left atrium, with or without symptoms, may increase a person’s risk of dementia by 35%. Even among people who had neither atrial fibrillation nor a stroke, which are known to be linked to dementia, the risk of dementia went up.
scitechdaily.com

A Popular Drug Increases Alzheimer’s-Associated Plaques

An innovative strategy to lessen the plaques was also found in the study. The oral administration of rapamycin to an Alzheimer’s disease mouse model induces an increase in beta (β)-amyloid protein plaques, according to researchers from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio). β-amyloid buildup is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.
Healthline

Can Early Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease Be Seen in the Eyes?

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia. The brain changes that cause Alzheimer’s start to occur many years before early symptoms, such as memory loss and trouble retaining new information, begin to show. There’s no cure for Alzheimer’s. However, early detection can help prepare you for...
Medical News Today

Dementia: How long can a person live without eating or drinking?

Many people living with the later stages of dementia may not eat or drink. They may also develop dysphagia, which prevents them from swallowing effectively. How long a person can live without food and liquids varies, but doctors believe that sufficient end of life care may help improve their quality of life.
neurology.org

Thyroid Disorders and Dementia Risk

This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Abstract. Background and Objectives Dementia has been gaining attention in aging societies and is estimated to...
Nursing Times

‘Increased risk’ of dementia and brain fog after Covid-19 infection

The risk of developing dementia, psychosis or brain fog remains higher for two years for patients who have had Covid-19 than it does for those with other respiratory diseases, a major study has found. Neurological and psychiatric effects of Covid-19 also include a heightened risk of depression and anxiety for...
healio.com

Insulin use, older age raise risk for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia

Insulin use, older age, lower fasting glucose and lower estimated glomerular filtration rate are associated with increased odds for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia in older adults with type 2 diabetes, according to study data. “In this study, we investigated multiple risk factors for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia in geriatric patients...
ajmc.com

Study Suggests Risk of Cognitive Decline, Dementia Is Not Impacted by RA Status

While past research suggests patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) are at increased risk for dementia, a Mayo Clinic study claims this is not the case. Risk of cognitive decline and dementia are similar between patients with and without rheumatoid arthritis (RA), according to results from the Mayo Clinic Study of Aging (MCSA) and published in Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease.
Medical News Today

Is dementia reversible?

Dementia is a term that describes a number of different conditions resulting from abnormal changes to the brain. It is generally not reversible, but there are many options for managing dementia. Approximately. people aged 85 or older will develop some type of dementia. However, dementia is not a typical side...
