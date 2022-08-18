NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- LBMC, a top accounting and advisory firm in the nation, is pleased to announce the addition of two leaders to align with the firm’s continued growth and expansion in high net wealth and international tax. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005627/en/ Bringing in national tax experts like David Frederick and Dennis Metzler is vital for LBMC’s future as we expand in the high net wealth and international tax space, especially with the complex tax and compliance issues coming in the future. LBMC is committed to exemplary service and best in class expertise to provide solutions to our clients. We do this by attracting high performing talent who help us evolve as our clients’ needs change. (Photo: Business Wire)

