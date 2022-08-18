Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip
Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
The euro is likely to slide further away from dollar parity and below 20-year lows due to Europe's energy shock, Citi strategist says
The euro could sink even further after hitting dollar parity, a Citi strategist told CNBC on Tuesday. The shared currency is already trading at 20-year lows as Europe's energy crisis causes economic upheaval. "We're in a story of a fierce downside bias in the manufacturing cycle in Europe," Luis Costa...
LBMC Announces Key Talent Acquisitions in High Net Wealth, International Tax
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- LBMC, a top accounting and advisory firm in the nation, is pleased to announce the addition of two leaders to align with the firm’s continued growth and expansion in high net wealth and international tax. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005627/en/ Bringing in national tax experts like David Frederick and Dennis Metzler is vital for LBMC’s future as we expand in the high net wealth and international tax space, especially with the complex tax and compliance issues coming in the future. LBMC is committed to exemplary service and best in class expertise to provide solutions to our clients. We do this by attracting high performing talent who help us evolve as our clients’ needs change. (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0