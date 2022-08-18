ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk Rapids, MN

Sauk Rapids, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Holdingford Almost Lost Their School; Origin of the City

Holdingford is a small town of 743 people in Central Minnesota approximately 25 miles from St. Cloud, Little Falls and Sauk Centre. Holdingford is featured this time on WJON's Small Town Series. I talked with longtime Holdingford residents Mike Odden and Herman Ebnet. Odden is a former teacher at Holdingford High School and current city council member. Ebnet is the Vice President of the Holdingford Historical Society.
HOLDINGFORD, MN
742 Teacher Gets Citizen Appreciation Award

WAITE PARK -- It was a special night at the District 742 school board meeting last Wednesday night. Sara Gangle, School Resource Officer for Apollo High School and Madison Elementary, presented a Citizen Appreciation Award to Courtney Guck, the Special Education Academic Coach at North Junior High. So on May...
WAITE PARK, MN
Sauk Rapids Adding Assistant Police Chief Position

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids is looking at adding an Assistant Police Chief Position. The new hire is included in the city's proposed budget for 2023. The budget also includes funding for a police administration position, utilities for the three government buildings, which has doubled year-over-year, more money for gas for city vehicles, and a three percent increase for contract wages.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Becker School District Responds To Lawsuit

BECKER -- The Becker School District has responded to the lawsuit filed yesterday by the Becker Education Association, the union representing the Becker School teachers. In a statement, Superintendent Jeremy Schmidt says:. We have been made aware of recent court filings in connection with a legal action challenging certain aspects...
BECKER, MN
Kendall: Reason Courts Aren’t Caught Up Yet

The pandemic caused a backup of court cases in Stearns County for the past couple of years. Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall joined me on WJON today. She says the reason they aren't caught up now is due to a lack of public defenders. Kendall explains that they have had a lot of turnover in the public defenders office toward the end of 2021. She says despite being short as many as 5 public defenders at one time, they are expecting a record number of trials this year. Kendall says they are now just 1 person short in the public defenders office which should allow them to get to more of these cases.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
St. Cloud, MN
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

