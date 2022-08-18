Read full article on original website
47th Annual Pantowners Car Show Fills Fairgrounds [PHOTOS]
SAUK RAPIDS -- The largest one-day car show and swap meet in the state returned to central Minnesota this weekend. The 47th annual Pantowners Car Show filled the Benton County Fairgrounds Sunday. Entrants in the car show were divided into 29 different classes based on make, model, age, and modifications.
Stolen Camper in Benton County; Arson in St. Cloud
St. Cloud Police is reporting an arson that happened on the 1000 block 6th Avenue South where a fire was started in a tuck under garage in an apartment complex. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says similar activity happened earlier in the month. The Benton...
Celebrate One Year Of Back Shed Brewing In Waite Park Sunday!
Looking for some last-minute weekend plans? How about a sip & save event in conjunction with a 1 year anniversary at a local brewery? Say no more, here is the event for you, Back Shed Brewing's 1-year anniversary party this Sunday!. Back Shed Brewing in Waite Park is holding the...
Holdingford in Pictures [GALLERY]
WJON's small town series takes us to Holdingford, Minnesota. Holdingford is an incorporated town of 743 people in Stearns County about 25 miles north and west of St. Cloud.
Holdingford Almost Lost Their School; Origin of the City
Holdingford is a small town of 743 people in Central Minnesota approximately 25 miles from St. Cloud, Little Falls and Sauk Centre. Holdingford is featured this time on WJON's Small Town Series. I talked with longtime Holdingford residents Mike Odden and Herman Ebnet. Odden is a former teacher at Holdingford High School and current city council member. Ebnet is the Vice President of the Holdingford Historical Society.
Bridge Replacement Project to Close Benton County Road
FOLEY -- A street on the southern edge of Foley will be closed for up to three weeks while crews replace a bridge over Stony Brook Creek. Starting Monday, 55th Street Northeast, also known as Benton County Road 51 will be closed. Crews will be replacing an old timber bridge...
Sign Of Fall: Royalton Pumpkin Patch Announces Opening Date
The sun is setting earlier, the Vikings will play their second preseason game Saturday and the temperature struggling to reach 80... all signs that fall is on the way. Another major signal the seasons are changing? Triple S Pumpkins has announced the opening date for their popular patch. The Royalton company has announced September 24th as the big day.
Finishing Touches on New Pleasantview in Sauk Rapids
SAUK RAPIDS -- The students and staff at Pleasantview Elementary in Sauk Rapids are just a few days away now from checking out the brand new school. Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says the building is about 97 percent complete now. What we're doing right now is finishing up items and then...
Authorities Looking for Suspect in Clearwater Bank Robbery
CLEARWATER -- Authorities are looking for the person involved in a bank robbery in Clearwater Monday afternoon. The incident happened at around 1:45 p.m. at the American Heritage Bank after a man approached the counter and said he had a gun. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash. Authorities...
An Open Letter To The Awful Mom At The Waite Park Splash Pad [OPINION]
To the awful person at the Waite Park splash pad: Whatever is going on in your world and whatever problems you are dealing with in your personal life, please don't take it out on your kids. All children are a blessing and all children deserve love. I was at the...
Little Falls Company One of Five Businesses Awarded DEED Funding
LITTLE FALLS -- A Little Falls business is one of five in the state to get some major funding. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has awarded $4.3-million to the five businesses through the Minnesota Job Creation Fund and the Minnesota Investment Fund. Lakeshirt LLC in Little Falls...
Randall Man Faces Multiple Charges After Fleeing Police in ATV
RANDALL -- A Randall man faces multiple charges after fleeing police on an ATV Sunday. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says just before 11:00 p.m., authorities tried to make a traffic stop of an ATV on 1st Street in Randall. The driver, 46-year-old Jonathan Glessinger, fled from deputies into a...
Sartell School’s Changing Open House Format For Younger Students
SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen School District is changing how they hold open house this year. Families of PreK-5th grade students will be able to sign up for a time to meet with your child's teacher instead of the old come and go format. Zach Dingmann is the Principal at...
Building Improvements On The Horizon Following Kimball Referendum
KIMBALL -- After voters approved part of a bond referendum at Kimball Public School, staff are getting ready for a busy year. Kimball Superintendent Erik Widvey says the plans for building improvements are in the works. So (the bond referendum) addresses our building needs … our elementary and our high...
742 Teacher Gets Citizen Appreciation Award
WAITE PARK -- It was a special night at the District 742 school board meeting last Wednesday night. Sara Gangle, School Resource Officer for Apollo High School and Madison Elementary, presented a Citizen Appreciation Award to Courtney Guck, the Special Education Academic Coach at North Junior High. So on May...
Minnesota Psychic Pleads Guilty To Swindle Charges
Well, I guess, she should have seen this coming, right? If you gave Cynthia Evans aka Psychic Cynthia any of your hard earned money to maybe lift a curse or two, you're not alone. According to FOX 9, Evans had a business practice of scamming vulnerable adults out of thousands...
Sauk Rapids Adding Assistant Police Chief Position
SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids is looking at adding an Assistant Police Chief Position. The new hire is included in the city's proposed budget for 2023. The budget also includes funding for a police administration position, utilities for the three government buildings, which has doubled year-over-year, more money for gas for city vehicles, and a three percent increase for contract wages.
Becker School District Responds To Lawsuit
BECKER -- The Becker School District has responded to the lawsuit filed yesterday by the Becker Education Association, the union representing the Becker School teachers. In a statement, Superintendent Jeremy Schmidt says:. We have been made aware of recent court filings in connection with a legal action challenging certain aspects...
Kendall: Reason Courts Aren’t Caught Up Yet
The pandemic caused a backup of court cases in Stearns County for the past couple of years. Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall joined me on WJON today. She says the reason they aren't caught up now is due to a lack of public defenders. Kendall explains that they have had a lot of turnover in the public defenders office toward the end of 2021. She says despite being short as many as 5 public defenders at one time, they are expecting a record number of trials this year. Kendall says they are now just 1 person short in the public defenders office which should allow them to get to more of these cases.
One Candidate Files for Two Council Seats in Rice
RICE -- The city of Rice had only one candidate file for two city council seats at Tuesday's candidate filing deadline. The seats currently held by Paula Kampa and Emily Walters both expire at the end of this year. City Clerk Julie Fandal says Kampa is the only person to...
