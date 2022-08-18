The pandemic caused a backup of court cases in Stearns County for the past couple of years. Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall joined me on WJON today. She says the reason they aren't caught up now is due to a lack of public defenders. Kendall explains that they have had a lot of turnover in the public defenders office toward the end of 2021. She says despite being short as many as 5 public defenders at one time, they are expecting a record number of trials this year. Kendall says they are now just 1 person short in the public defenders office which should allow them to get to more of these cases.

STEARNS COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO