Central Minnesota, Are You Ready to Get Lost In Fun?
Central Minnesota, are you ready to get lost in fun? That is what Nisswa's Copper Creek is asking in regards to their NEWEST addition this fall. A hay bale maze will be added to this year's Fall Festival Days. This year's Fall Festival Days will also include a "NEW Mini...
Annual ‘Cookout With Cops’ Happening In Sartell This Week
SARTELL -- Members of the Sartell Police Department will be firing up the grills this week for the annual "Cookout with Cops." The event is for Sartell community members 55-years-old and older to spend some time getting to know local law enforcement on a personal level. In addition to the...
Holdingford Almost Lost Their School; Origin of the City
Holdingford is a small town of 743 people in Central Minnesota approximately 25 miles from St. Cloud, Little Falls and Sauk Centre. Holdingford is featured this time on WJON's Small Town Series. I talked with longtime Holdingford residents Mike Odden and Herman Ebnet. Odden is a former teacher at Holdingford High School and current city council member. Ebnet is the Vice President of the Holdingford Historical Society.
Local Sunflower Grower Says “Spread The Sunshine, Bloom Time Is Almost Here!”
Big Lake-based sunflower grower, Fish Sunflowers, just posted that their fields that have been planted in different parts of the state are just about ready to bloom, and as they put it, "spread the sunshine". According to a post from Fish Sunflowers those waiting to see the fields that were...
Little Falls Company One of Five Businesses Awarded DEED Funding
LITTLE FALLS -- A Little Falls business is one of five in the state to get some major funding. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has awarded $4.3-million to the five businesses through the Minnesota Job Creation Fund and the Minnesota Investment Fund. Lakeshirt LLC in Little Falls...
47th Annual Pantowners Car Show Fills Fairgrounds [PHOTOS]
SAUK RAPIDS -- The largest one-day car show and swap meet in the state returned to central Minnesota this weekend. The 47th annual Pantowners Car Show filled the Benton County Fairgrounds Sunday. Entrants in the car show were divided into 29 different classes based on make, model, age, and modifications.
Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions
UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
Building Improvements On The Horizon Following Kimball Referendum
KIMBALL -- After voters approved part of a bond referendum at Kimball Public School, staff are getting ready for a busy year. Kimball Superintendent Erik Widvey says the plans for building improvements are in the works. So (the bond referendum) addresses our building needs … our elementary and our high...
Celebrate One Year Of Back Shed Brewing In Waite Park Sunday!
Looking for some last-minute weekend plans? How about a sip & save event in conjunction with a 1 year anniversary at a local brewery? Say no more, here is the event for you, Back Shed Brewing's 1-year anniversary party this Sunday!. Back Shed Brewing in Waite Park is holding the...
Pan Towners Car Show This Weekend
SAUK RAPIDS -- The 47th annual Pan-towners car show and swap meet arrives at the Benton County Fairgrounds Sunday. The event is billed as the largest one-day car show and swap meet in Minnesota. The car show and swap meet runs 7:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Benton County...
742 Teacher Gets Citizen Appreciation Award
WAITE PARK -- It was a special night at the District 742 school board meeting last Wednesday night. Sara Gangle, School Resource Officer for Apollo High School and Madison Elementary, presented a Citizen Appreciation Award to Courtney Guck, the Special Education Academic Coach at North Junior High. So on May...
Albany Baseball Finished 15U World Series 3-3
The Albany 15U baseball team finished the 15U Babe Ruth World Series with a 10-6 loss Saturday to Sandy, Oregon. The game was the championship game in the Iron Man Bracket. The Iron Man bracket was for the teams that did not qualify for the World Series bracket. Albany finished...
Sartell School’s Changing Open House Format For Younger Students
SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen School District is changing how they hold open house this year. Families of PreK-5th grade students will be able to sign up for a time to meet with your child's teacher instead of the old come and go format. Zach Dingmann is the Principal at...
Looking For Specialty Ice Cream, Treats & More? Welcome To ‘The Purple Parlor’
The Purple Parlor, located at 1140 Sinclair Lewis Avenue, #4, in Sauk Centre, Minnesota is a brand new year-round ice cream parlor, that offers 16+ flavors of premium ice cream, specialty sweets and treats, frappes, cookies, smoothies and so much more! They are located about 1/2 mile from the city center in the Kan Do Mall and Lake Wobegon Trail.
Rock The Riverside in Sauk Rapids Postponed Thursday Night
SAUK RAPIDS -- Thursday night's Rock The Riverside at The Clearing in Sauk Rapids has been postponed due to the weather. The music line-up for tonight including the opening act Jennifer Lamb-Randolph and Jim Anderson, along with the headliner Mall Rats, have been rescheduled for Thursday, September 8th. LOOK: Here...
Becker Public Schools Sued By Teacher’s Union
BECKER – The Becker School District is being sued by the Becker Education Association, the union representing the district’s teachers. The lawsuit, filed in Sherburne County Court Thursday, claims a policy approved by the Becker School Board on May 2nd violates the state constitution’s right to free speech as well as several other state laws.
Yum! This Family Run Food Truck From Clear Lake Just Opened Up!
We did get some positives from when the world stopped in 2020, one of those positives we got was more food trucks across the #BoldNorth. One of the newest food trucks to come along hails from Clear Lake, MN, and is a family-run business. Get to know Buddy's Burritos and Bowls!
One Candidate Files for Two Council Seats in Rice
RICE -- The city of Rice had only one candidate file for two city council seats at Tuesday's candidate filing deadline. The seats currently held by Paula Kampa and Emily Walters both expire at the end of this year. City Clerk Julie Fandal says Kampa is the only person to...
An Open Letter To The Awful Mom At The Waite Park Splash Pad [OPINION]
To the awful person at the Waite Park splash pad: Whatever is going on in your world and whatever problems you are dealing with in your personal life, please don't take it out on your kids. All children are a blessing and all children deserve love. I was at the...
Bridge Replacement Project to Close Benton County Road
FOLEY -- A street on the southern edge of Foley will be closed for up to three weeks while crews replace a bridge over Stony Brook Creek. Starting Monday, 55th Street Northeast, also known as Benton County Road 51 will be closed. Crews will be replacing an old timber bridge...
