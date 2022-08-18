ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Police: Pennsylvania man tried to buy stolen human remains

By TERRY WALLACE and CLAUDIA LAUER
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zTE78_0hMm2tEk00

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property and other charges after police say he allegedly tried to buy stolen human remains from an Arkansas woman for possible resale on Facebook.

A spokeswoman for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock confirmed that the remains had been donated to UAMS’s facility and were sent to a mortuary for cremation. UAMS spokeswoman Leslie Taylor said the remains were sent to Arkansas Central Mortuary Services in Little Rock where they were allegedly stolen by a female mortuary employee and sold, adding that there is an open federal investigation.

“We are very respectful of those who donate their bodies, and we are appalled that such a thing could happen,” Taylor said.

A representative of the mortuary hung up on a reporter who reached out for comment Thursday.

FBI Little Rock spokesman Connor Hagan said the office was aware of the Pennsylvania incident “but will not comment on ongoing investigations.” No charges had been filed as of Thursday against the Arkansas woman.

East Pennsboro Township Police in Pennsylvania announced the arrest of and charges against 40-year-old Jeremy Lee Pauley, of Enola, Pennsylvania. Pauley had been arrested on July 22 and had an initial court appearance Thursday.

Calls to an attorney representing Pauley were not returned late Thursday. Pauley was released on $50,000 bond, according to court records.

On a Facebook page under his name, Pauley has posted pictures of bags and stacks of femurs, one captioned, “Picked up more medical bones to sort through." The Facebook page he uses to market his body parts is called “The Grand Wunderkammer,” “Vendors of the odd and unusual, museum exhibits, guest lectures, live entertainment, and so much more! Strange, curious, and unique in every way possible!” It also provides a link to his website.

“I think I’ve seen it all, and then something like this comes around,” said Sean McCormack, district attorney for Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, where Pauley was charged. “The question we had to answer was, Is the sale of body parts or bones and remains illegal ... or legal? Some of it, to our surprise, was legal. And as the investigation went on, it became clear there was illegal activity going on as well.”

Pauley, who described himself as a collector of what he called “oddities," including human body parts, said the remains were acquired legally when first contacted by police, according to a police affidavit. Police initially found what they described as older human remains including full skeletons that they determined were legally obtained.

However, after a second tip about newer remains in Pauley's home, investigators returned to the house to find more recent purchases. Police found three five-gallon buckets containing assorted body parts — including of children — and federal and state law enforcement agents intercepted packages addressed to Pauley from the Arkansas woman that contained body parts.

Pauley told investigators that he intended to resell the body parts, according to the affidavit. Investigators allege that Pauley arranged to pay the Arkansas woman $4,000 for the body parts through Facebook Messenger.

Facebook did not respond to messages seeking comments on Pauley's pages. However, its community standards prohibit human exploitation and explicitly prohibit selling body parts through its commercial policies and advertising policies.

___

Associated Press writer Kantele Franko of Columbus, Ohio, contributed to this report.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the remains had been transferred to a mortuary for cremation when they were allegedly taken, not that the remains were stolen on their way to the university. It has also been corrected to show the FBI spokesman is called Connor Hagan, not Conor.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — (AP) — Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor wanted to grab Gretchen Whitmer and hang her, prosecutors said during a stark closing argument Monday as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to trigger a revolution in 2020.
MICHIGAN STATE
WHIO Dayton

Prosecutors urge jury to convict 2 men in Gov. Whitmer plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — (AP) — Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor wanted to grab Gretchen Whitmer and hang her, prosecutors said during a stark closing argument Monday as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to trigger a revolution in 2020.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, AR
City
Columbus, PA
City
Enola, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
State
Arkansas State
WHIO Dayton

Marijuana smoking hangs over Whitmer kidnap plot trial

There is no dispute about some evidence in the trial of two men accused of eagerly wanting to kidnap Michigan's governor: They enjoyed getting high. From start to finish, the jury repeatedly has heard about marijuana in the case of Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., who are charged with conspiring to abduct Gretchen Whitmer as part of an anti-government uprising in 2020.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WTRF- 7News

2 men in killed in Ohio officer-involved shooting after standoff

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (AP) — Law enforcement in Ohio shot and killed two men following a nine-hour standoff over the weekend, authorities said. Knox County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired at about 11:30 p.m. Friday, and authorities asked residents to shelter in place during the standoff. Officials said negotiators were trying […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Closing arguments next in trial of 2 men in Whitmer plot

Jurors will hear closing arguments Monday in the retrial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. declined to testify Friday as defense lawyers rested their case in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The government has portrayed...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leslie Taylor
YourErie

One motorcyclist dead following accident on Saturday

One person is dead after an accident along a busy highway on Saturday evening. The accident took place just before 5:30 on the one mile marker on I-90 near the Ohio border. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened in the west-bound lane. Reports from the scene indicate that the driver was pronounced dead […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WDTN

Indiana man gets 27-year jail sentence in Detroit dating app murder

DETROIT (AP) — An Indiana man who prosecutors said used a dating app to target members of the LGBTQ community has been sentenced to at least 27 years in jail for the killing of a Michigan man. Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Kevin Cox sentenced Diabolique Paris Johnson on Wednesday to 25 to 45 years […]
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Human Remains#Cremation#Facebook#Uams#Fbi
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman allegedly kidnaps her mother

(WTRF) A McMechen woman was arrested after she allegedly kidnapped her mother. McMechen police say Jamie Kotson of McMechen kidnaped her mother, Barbra Livingston, also from McMechen, after Kotson brought Livingston to her boyfriend’s house at Maxell Acres in Moundsville. Livingston told police that Kotson came to her house telling her that she was hiding […]
MCMECHEN, WV
WHIO Dayton

GE workers in Alabama seek union

AUBURN, Ala. — (AP) — Workers at a General Electric factory in Alabama on Monday launched an effort to form a union, joining a wave of recent labor organization efforts at large national companies. Workers at the 179-employee GE Aviation plant in Auburn, Alabama, submitted union cards to...
AUBURN, AL
WHIO Dayton

Horror film convention promoter speaks after Busey charges

CHERRY HILL, N.J. — (AP) — A horror movie convention promoter says it is assisting authorities following charges against actor Gary Busey involving alleged sexual offenses at an event in New Jersey earlier this month. Busey, 78, was charged Friday with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact,...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHIO Dayton

Wanted: 7,000 construction workers for Intel chip plants

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — (AP) — Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there's also a national shortage of people working in the trades. At hand is the $20 billion semiconductor...
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Slow down: Giant slide reopens after officials fix speeding issue

DETROIT — State officials in Michigan have reopened a historic slide after an issue caused people to go dangerously fast down the giant slide. Hours after the giant slide in Belle Isle Park was opened for the first time in over two years, it was closed again. Park officials told WDIV that riders who were going down the slide after it opened were going too fast and bouncing too high.
MICHIGAN STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
92K+
Followers
121K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy