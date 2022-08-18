Read full article on original website
Possibility of misleading political texts raising concerns in Iowa after Kansas vote
On the eve of a contentious vote on a ballot amendment over abortion rights, anonymous text messages arrived on voters’ phones across Kansas. The message seemed clear enough, asserting: “Women in KS are losing their choice on reproductive rights. Voting YES on the amendment will give women a choice. Vote YES to protect women’s health.”
Illinois quick hits: Pritzker continues COVID disaster; state police confiscate 1,000 guns; Sister Jean turns 103
Gov. J.B. Pritzker once again has extended the Gubernatorial Disaster Proclamation another month, this time through Sept. 17. According to Pritzker, Illinois is still a disaster zone because of COVID-19, and he gave himself emergency powers that have continued since April 2020. Thirty-four states give their legislatures authority to limit the duration of emergency executive powers.
Biggest sources of immigrants to Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Wisconsin from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Iowa gun rights amendment: What a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ vote could change
DES MOINES — Iowa voters on Nov. 8 will be asked to add language to the Iowa Constitution that states it is a “fundamental individual right” to keep and bear arms, and that any restraint on that right is invalid unless it meets the stringent demands of “strict scrutiny.”
Taxpayer advocate groups working to protect residents from excessive taxation, spending
(The Center Square) – A group of taxpayer advocates are preparing to file suit against Massachusetts over a decades-old law that limits taxation and government spending. Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, the Fiscal Alliance Foundation and Citizens for Limited Taxation have teamed with New England Legal Foundation to work to ensure that Chapter 62F, under Massachusetts law, is enacted to protect the working class from runaway tax-and-spend practices.
Virginia continues to see job growth, still below pre-pandemic levels
(The Center Square) – Virginia saw another month of employment growth in July, but the commonwealth’s job numbers have still not caught up to its employment levels from before the COVID-19 pandemic. In July, the commonwealth added more than 5,800 jobs and the unemployment rate dipped down by...
Biggest sources of immigrants to South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to South Carolina from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest deaths from COVID-19 in Illinois using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
THC-infused products could get drivers in hot water
A month after the Minnesota Legislature legalized products containing small amounts of Delta-9 THC, the psychoactive substance found in marijuana, local law enforcement say they have not yet seen a corresponding increase in THC-intoxicated driving. As more local stores begin selling products infused with Delta-9 THC, it’s likely that local...
As panhandling complaints grow, cities in St. Louis County tweak laws
DES PERES — Robert Fernandez challenged how communities across the region police panhandling when he won a lawsuit against St. Louis County last year. But he's learned firsthand this summer that many suburban St. Louis cities have opted to rethink — and not end — how they cite panhandlers.
Arizona Department of Education teams with private philanthropy to bring $5 million in supplies to classrooms
(The Center Square) – Arizona public school teachers will receive more help in the classroom this school year, thanks to a partnership with a national charity organization. Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman announced that the Arizona Department of Education (ADE) will allocate $5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to help pre-kindergarten to 12th grade public school teachers obtain classroom resources through DonorsChoose. It's "a nonprofit crowdfunding platform," according to a news release from Hoffman's office.
Drought killed cotton crop in Texas; in wetter Louisiana, it's helping spark revival
A punishing drought in Texas could be a boon for cotton farmers in Louisiana and Mississippi, helping fuel a rebound in the fluffy fiber after historic lows in the previous two years. The dry spell affecting much of the West has wiped out hundreds of thousands of acres of cotton...
Governor, first lady call on Georgians to help families in need
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, Department of Human Services Commissioner Candice Broce, and Promise686 CEO Andy Cook are calling on Georgia residents to mobilize and engage in an online platform where generous Georgians can financially support or volunteer their time to meet the needs of vulnerable children. These children, and the families caring for them, face tangible needs such as clothing, cribs, diapers, car seats, laundry assistance and similar requests.
Hundreds of North Carolina entertainment venues received more than $287M in federal COVID-19 grants
(The Center Square) — Hundreds of North Carolina businesses received more than $287 million in grants through the federal Shuttered Venue Operators program that concluded in July. The grants were aimed at entertainment businesses, such as theaters, museums and live venues, that were forced to close down due to...
Massachusetts casino revenue held strong in recent years as new venues opened
(The Center Square) – Massachusetts bucked the widespread trend of year-over-year gaming revenue losses at the height of a pandemic, thanks to the rollout of two new casinos in recent years. An analysis of state taxes linked to casino revenues reveals Massachusetts brought in $233.27 million in tax revenue...
Top state conservation teacher to receive $1,000 Georgia Department of Natural Resources grant
SOCIAL CIRCLE — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is offering a $1,000 grant to a kindergarten through fifth-grade public or private school teacher in the state who demonstrates exceptional energy and innovation in teaching life sciences. Science specialists covering those grade levels also can apply. The grant recipient...
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in North Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest deaths from COVID-19 in North Dakota using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
To chase or not to chase: Idaho officers talk police chases after deadly pursuit
In February, on a Meridian road near Carl’s Jr., a silver Subaru chased by police ran a red light and collided with a black Honda, leaving the back metal of the Honda ripped open, according to police records. Both drivers survived. But six months later, Caldwell man Ruben Garcia...
Cozy camping: Nine Nebraska state parks where you can find some peace and quiet
Most people want to get away from everything when they go camping, says Nebraska Game and Parks Commission's Suzanne Schmidt. Many state parks are busy, with lots to see and do. But there are plenty of quieter ones, too, that typically aren't as packed with visitors. When Schmidt was compiling...
