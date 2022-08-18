ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

KPVI Newschannel 6

Possibility of misleading political texts raising concerns in Iowa after Kansas vote

On the eve of a contentious vote on a ballot amendment over abortion rights, anonymous text messages arrived on voters’ phones across Kansas. The message seemed clear enough, asserting: “Women in KS are losing their choice on reproductive rights. Voting YES on the amendment will give women a choice. Vote YES to protect women’s health.”
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Illinois quick hits: Pritzker continues COVID disaster; state police confiscate 1,000 guns; Sister Jean turns 103

Gov. J.B. Pritzker once again has extended the Gubernatorial Disaster Proclamation another month, this time through Sept. 17. According to Pritzker, Illinois is still a disaster zone because of COVID-19, and he gave himself emergency powers that have continued since April 2020. Thirty-four states give their legislatures authority to limit the duration of emergency executive powers.
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Taxpayer advocate groups working to protect residents from excessive taxation, spending

(The Center Square) – A group of taxpayer advocates are preparing to file suit against Massachusetts over a decades-old law that limits taxation and government spending. Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, the Fiscal Alliance Foundation and Citizens for Limited Taxation have teamed with New England Legal Foundation to work to ensure that Chapter 62F, under Massachusetts law, is enacted to protect the working class from runaway tax-and-spend practices.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Virginia continues to see job growth, still below pre-pandemic levels

(The Center Square) – Virginia saw another month of employment growth in July, but the commonwealth’s job numbers have still not caught up to its employment levels from before the COVID-19 pandemic. In July, the commonwealth added more than 5,800 jobs and the unemployment rate dipped down by...
VIRGINIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

THC-infused products could get drivers in hot water

A month after the Minnesota Legislature legalized products containing small amounts of Delta-9 THC, the psychoactive substance found in marijuana, local law enforcement say they have not yet seen a corresponding increase in THC-intoxicated driving. As more local stores begin selling products infused with Delta-9 THC, it’s likely that local...
MINNESOTA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Arizona Department of Education teams with private philanthropy to bring $5 million in supplies to classrooms

(The Center Square) – Arizona public school teachers will receive more help in the classroom this school year, thanks to a partnership with a national charity organization. Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman announced that the Arizona Department of Education (ADE) will allocate $5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to help pre-kindergarten to 12th grade public school teachers obtain classroom resources through DonorsChoose. It's "a nonprofit crowdfunding platform," according to a news release from Hoffman's office.
ARIZONA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Governor, first lady call on Georgians to help families in need

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, Department of Human Services Commissioner Candice Broce, and Promise686 CEO Andy Cook are calling on Georgia residents to mobilize and engage in an online platform where generous Georgians can financially support or volunteer their time to meet the needs of vulnerable children. These children, and the families caring for them, face tangible needs such as clothing, cribs, diapers, car seats, laundry assistance and similar requests.
GEORGIA STATE
