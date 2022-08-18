Read full article on original website
Arizona Department of Education teams with private philanthropy to bring $5 million in supplies to classrooms
(The Center Square) – Arizona public school teachers will receive more help in the classroom this school year, thanks to a partnership with a national charity organization. Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman announced that the Arizona Department of Education (ADE) will allocate $5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to help pre-kindergarten to 12th grade public school teachers obtain classroom resources through DonorsChoose. It's "a nonprofit crowdfunding platform," according to a news release from Hoffman's office.
Louisiana child well-being rated second-worst in US, report says
LOUISIANA - A new report from The Annie E. Casey Foundation ranked Louisiana as the second-worst state in the country for child well-being in 2022. The AECF believes that the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the well-being and mental health of children across the country, and Louisiana is no different. The...
THC-infused products could get drivers in hot water
A month after the Minnesota Legislature legalized products containing small amounts of Delta-9 THC, the psychoactive substance found in marijuana, local law enforcement say they have not yet seen a corresponding increase in THC-intoxicated driving. As more local stores begin selling products infused with Delta-9 THC, it’s likely that local...
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest deaths from COVID-19 in Illinois using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Taxpayer advocate groups working to protect residents from excessive taxation, spending
(The Center Square) – A group of taxpayer advocates are preparing to file suit against Massachusetts over a decades-old law that limits taxation and government spending. Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, the Fiscal Alliance Foundation and Citizens for Limited Taxation have teamed with New England Legal Foundation to work to ensure that Chapter 62F, under Massachusetts law, is enacted to protect the working class from runaway tax-and-spend practices.
Biggest sources of immigrants to Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Wisconsin from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Biggest sources of immigrants to North Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to North Carolina from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Political ad condemning no cash bail criticized by proponents of new law
(The Center Square) – An advocacy group in favor of eliminating money bonds in Illinois is taking issue with a new political ad critical of the forthcoming law. The ad is produced by a group called People Who Play By the Rules PAC and notes that district attorneys across the state are opposed to the Pretrial Fairness Act.
Virginia continues to see job growth, still below pre-pandemic levels
(The Center Square) – Virginia saw another month of employment growth in July, but the commonwealth’s job numbers have still not caught up to its employment levels from before the COVID-19 pandemic. In July, the commonwealth added more than 5,800 jobs and the unemployment rate dipped down by...
Illinois quick hits: Pritzker continues COVID disaster; state police confiscate 1,000 guns; Sister Jean turns 103
Gov. J.B. Pritzker once again has extended the Gubernatorial Disaster Proclamation another month, this time through Sept. 17. According to Pritzker, Illinois is still a disaster zone because of COVID-19, and he gave himself emergency powers that have continued since April 2020. Thirty-four states give their legislatures authority to limit the duration of emergency executive powers.
Hundreds of North Carolina entertainment venues received more than $287M in federal COVID-19 grants
(The Center Square) — Hundreds of North Carolina businesses received more than $287 million in grants through the federal Shuttered Venue Operators program that concluded in July. The grants were aimed at entertainment businesses, such as theaters, museums and live venues, that were forced to close down due to...
Governor, first lady call on Georgians to help families in need
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, Department of Human Services Commissioner Candice Broce, and Promise686 CEO Andy Cook are calling on Georgia residents to mobilize and engage in an online platform where generous Georgians can financially support or volunteer their time to meet the needs of vulnerable children. These children, and the families caring for them, face tangible needs such as clothing, cribs, diapers, car seats, laundry assistance and similar requests.
Top state conservation teacher to receive $1,000 Georgia Department of Natural Resources grant
SOCIAL CIRCLE — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is offering a $1,000 grant to a kindergarten through fifth-grade public or private school teacher in the state who demonstrates exceptional energy and innovation in teaching life sciences. Science specialists covering those grade levels also can apply. The grant recipient...
Governor no longer needs glasses to look ahead
As Gov. Eric Holcomb nears the midpoint of his second and final term as Indiana's chief executive he's seeing everything much more clearly. The 54-year-old Republican recently underwent surgery to remove cataracts from both of his eyes and to improve his vision overall. As a result, Holcomb no longer requires...
Iowa gun rights amendment: What a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ vote could change
DES MOINES — Iowa voters on Nov. 8 will be asked to add language to the Iowa Constitution that states it is a “fundamental individual right” to keep and bear arms, and that any restraint on that right is invalid unless it meets the stringent demands of “strict scrutiny.”
As panhandling complaints grow, cities in St. Louis County tweak laws
DES PERES — Robert Fernandez challenged how communities across the region police panhandling when he won a lawsuit against St. Louis County last year. But he's learned firsthand this summer that many suburban St. Louis cities have opted to rethink — and not end — how they cite panhandlers.
Holcomb leading Indiana trade mission to Taiwan, South Korea
Gov. Eric Holcomb and a delegation of Indiana business and education leaders are beginning a one-week Asian trade mission that includes visits to Taiwan and South Korea. The Hoosiers were expected to arrive early Sunday morning Region time in Taipei, Taiwan, for two days of meetings with business executives, top academics and government officials in the Chinese island nation that's home to nearly 24 million people.
Don Walton: Nebraska will take voter photo ID requirement to the ballot
Nebraskans will decide this November whether to approve a voter photo ID requirement in order to be eligible to participate in future elections. That decision will come at a time when former President Donald Trump and his closest associates and supporters continue to raise suspicions and doubts about the accuracy and veracity of 2020 presidential election results.
Massachusetts casino revenue held strong in recent years as new venues opened
(The Center Square) – Massachusetts bucked the widespread trend of year-over-year gaming revenue losses at the height of a pandemic, thanks to the rollout of two new casinos in recent years. An analysis of state taxes linked to casino revenues reveals Massachusetts brought in $233.27 million in tax revenue...
To chase or not to chase: Idaho officers talk police chases after deadly pursuit
In February, on a Meridian road near Carl’s Jr., a silver Subaru chased by police ran a red light and collided with a black Honda, leaving the back metal of the Honda ripped open, according to police records. Both drivers survived. But six months later, Caldwell man Ruben Garcia...
