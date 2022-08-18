ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Arizona Department of Education teams with private philanthropy to bring $5 million in supplies to classrooms

(The Center Square) – Arizona public school teachers will receive more help in the classroom this school year, thanks to a partnership with a national charity organization. Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman announced that the Arizona Department of Education (ADE) will allocate $5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to help pre-kindergarten to 12th grade public school teachers obtain classroom resources through DonorsChoose. It's "a nonprofit crowdfunding platform," according to a news release from Hoffman's office.
ARIZONA STATE
Louisiana child well-being rated second-worst in US, report says

LOUISIANA - A new report from The Annie E. Casey Foundation ranked Louisiana as the second-worst state in the country for child well-being in 2022. The AECF believes that the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the well-being and mental health of children across the country, and Louisiana is no different. The...
LOUISIANA STATE
THC-infused products could get drivers in hot water

A month after the Minnesota Legislature legalized products containing small amounts of Delta-9 THC, the psychoactive substance found in marijuana, local law enforcement say they have not yet seen a corresponding increase in THC-intoxicated driving. As more local stores begin selling products infused with Delta-9 THC, it’s likely that local...
MINNESOTA STATE
Taxpayer advocate groups working to protect residents from excessive taxation, spending

(The Center Square) – A group of taxpayer advocates are preparing to file suit against Massachusetts over a decades-old law that limits taxation and government spending. Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, the Fiscal Alliance Foundation and Citizens for Limited Taxation have teamed with New England Legal Foundation to work to ensure that Chapter 62F, under Massachusetts law, is enacted to protect the working class from runaway tax-and-spend practices.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Political ad condemning no cash bail criticized by proponents of new law

(The Center Square) – An advocacy group in favor of eliminating money bonds in Illinois is taking issue with a new political ad critical of the forthcoming law. The ad is produced by a group called People Who Play By the Rules PAC and notes that district attorneys across the state are opposed to the Pretrial Fairness Act.
ILLINOIS STATE
Virginia continues to see job growth, still below pre-pandemic levels

(The Center Square) – Virginia saw another month of employment growth in July, but the commonwealth’s job numbers have still not caught up to its employment levels from before the COVID-19 pandemic. In July, the commonwealth added more than 5,800 jobs and the unemployment rate dipped down by...
VIRGINIA STATE
Illinois quick hits: Pritzker continues COVID disaster; state police confiscate 1,000 guns; Sister Jean turns 103

Gov. J.B. Pritzker once again has extended the Gubernatorial Disaster Proclamation another month, this time through Sept. 17. According to Pritzker, Illinois is still a disaster zone because of COVID-19, and he gave himself emergency powers that have continued since April 2020. Thirty-four states give their legislatures authority to limit the duration of emergency executive powers.
ILLINOIS STATE
Governor, first lady call on Georgians to help families in need

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, Department of Human Services Commissioner Candice Broce, and Promise686 CEO Andy Cook are calling on Georgia residents to mobilize and engage in an online platform where generous Georgians can financially support or volunteer their time to meet the needs of vulnerable children. These children, and the families caring for them, face tangible needs such as clothing, cribs, diapers, car seats, laundry assistance and similar requests.
GEORGIA STATE
Governor no longer needs glasses to look ahead

As Gov. Eric Holcomb nears the midpoint of his second and final term as Indiana's chief executive he's seeing everything much more clearly. The 54-year-old Republican recently underwent surgery to remove cataracts from both of his eyes and to improve his vision overall. As a result, Holcomb no longer requires...
INDIANA STATE
Holcomb leading Indiana trade mission to Taiwan, South Korea

Gov. Eric Holcomb and a delegation of Indiana business and education leaders are beginning a one-week Asian trade mission that includes visits to Taiwan and South Korea. The Hoosiers were expected to arrive early Sunday morning Region time in Taipei, Taiwan, for two days of meetings with business executives, top academics and government officials in the Chinese island nation that's home to nearly 24 million people.
INDIANA STATE
Don Walton: Nebraska will take voter photo ID requirement to the ballot

Nebraskans will decide this November whether to approve a voter photo ID requirement in order to be eligible to participate in future elections. That decision will come at a time when former President Donald Trump and his closest associates and supporters continue to raise suspicions and doubts about the accuracy and veracity of 2020 presidential election results.
NEBRASKA STATE

