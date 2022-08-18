ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Henry County Daily Herald

Governor, first lady call on Georgians to help families in need

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, Department of Human Services Commissioner Candice Broce, and Promise686 CEO Andy Cook are calling on Georgia residents to mobilize and engage in an online platform where generous Georgians can financially support or volunteer their time to meet the needs of vulnerable children. These children, and the families caring for them, face tangible needs such as clothing, cribs, diapers, car seats, laundry assistance and similar requests.
Henry County Daily Herald

Louisiana state officials delay flood funding to New Orleans a second time over city officials' stance on abortion

Louisiana's State Bond Commission denied funding Thursday for a $39 million infrastructure project in Orleans Parish for the second time, at the behest of state Attorney General Jeff Landry, according to a statement on Landry's official Facebook page and video posted from the bond commission meeting. Landry urged the commission...
Henry County Daily Herald

Washington state's King County declares monkeypox a public health emergency

Washington state's King County, which includes Seattle, declared monkeypox a public health emergency Friday, with more than 270 recorded cases, according to a proclamation from county executive Dow Constantine. The proclamation, which went into effect immediately, will help boost local health officials' response efforts to the outbreak, including by allowing...
Henry County Daily Herald

Former Georgia bookkeeper sentenced to prison for theft from employers

ATHENS — The former bookkeeper for several Georgia real estate businesses who admitted to stealing more than $600,000 from her employers was sentenced to prison this week for her crimes. Suzanne Brooks, 41, of Bogart, was sentenced to serve 46 months in prison to be followed by three years...
Henry County Daily Herald

Gas prices continue to fall

ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices continue to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.43 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 8 cents less than a week ago, 53 cents less than a month ago, and 46 cents more than this time last year.
Henry County Daily Herald

A second wildland firefighter has died this month battling blazes in Oregon

A 25-year-old wildland firefighter was killed after being struck by a tree while battling the Rum Creek Fire in Oregon, officials said Friday, marking the second fire personnel death in the state this month. Logan Taylor of Talent, Oregon, was critically injured Thursday, according to a joint statement from the...
Henry County Daily Herald

Rescue crews are searching for a hiker in Utah after flash flooding

Rescuers continue searching for a hiker in southwestern Utah after a flash flood struck in a national park. More than 20 people looked Saturday for Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Arizona, near the Virgin River in Zion National Park, according to park officials.
