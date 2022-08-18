Read full article on original website
University of Florida
Growing Artichokes in Florida – A New Crop with National Awareness
It has been an exciting year for our artichoke trials in Hastings!. After completing three years of variety trials, we came out with some exciting findings and have been sharing our results!. Back in 2017, our retired director, Gary England, teamed up with Dr. Shinsuke Agehara to explore the opportunity...
University of Florida
2022-23 Florida Citrus Production Guide and Vegetable Production Handbook of Florida
This week, Ask IFAS released the 2022–2023 edition of the Florida Citrus Production Guide, an annual reference guide for commercial Florida citrus growers. The Citrus Production Guide includes detailed chapters on diagnosis and management of various fungal, insect, and weed pests; pesticides registered in Florida and standards associated with their use; and information on establishing and managing citrus groves, including economic considerations and useful websites and apps to consult. The strategies in this guide were developed by UF/IFAS faculty and scientists at the UF/IFAS Citrus Research and Education Center in Lake Alfred. These strategies are regularly reviewed, so you can be sure the recommendations are the safest and most up-to-date for the state. This guide is also available at the CREC website.
University of Florida
NRCS Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) Deadline – September 2
Agricultural producers and landowners in Florida are encouraged to apply to participate in the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) by September 2, 2022, for the program’s current funding cycle. Through this voluntary conservation program, the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) can provide agricultural producers and landowners with financial resources and one-on-one help to plan and implement improvements, or what NRCS calls conservation practices, that address resource concerns.
