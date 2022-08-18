This week, Ask IFAS released the 2022–2023 edition of the Florida Citrus Production Guide, an annual reference guide for commercial Florida citrus growers. The Citrus Production Guide includes detailed chapters on diagnosis and management of various fungal, insect, and weed pests; pesticides registered in Florida and standards associated with their use; and information on establishing and managing citrus groves, including economic considerations and useful websites and apps to consult. The strategies in this guide were developed by UF/IFAS faculty and scientists at the UF/IFAS Citrus Research and Education Center in Lake Alfred. These strategies are regularly reviewed, so you can be sure the recommendations are the safest and most up-to-date for the state. This guide is also available at the CREC website.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO