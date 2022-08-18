ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Eric Jaye Fights Temptation On His New Single ‘Belladonna’

By davontah
Power 107.5/106.3
Power 107.5/106.3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1arbG1_0hMlxJGR00

Source: Ed Ellington / Courtesy Spotify


After collaborating with Snoop Dogg on ‘I’ve Been Looking For You,’ off I Wanna Thank Me and lending guest vocals for Rap Bass on ‘ MLK DAY ,’ Virginia based triple-threat Eric Jaye
unloads his new self-produced single ‘ Belladonna .’

Blending the genres of R&B, Soul and Afrobreat, ‘Belladonna’ tells the story of a lust stricken crooner resisting a toxic temptress. You can listen to the silky smooth track below.

When asked about the record’s origins, Eric states:

“I felt led to create a song that tackles the very thing that I often struggle with myself, resisting temptation. Temptation is directly linked to self control and almost everything we do in life can be traced back to our self control. With only a guitar and mini keyboard, God enabled me to create my own interpretation of how we all experience and potentially defeat temptation.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gpewj_0hMlxJGR00

Source: Ed Ellington / Courtesy Spotify


Raised in The Hampton Roads city of Newport News, Eric Jaye is a multifaceted musician on a mission to change the world one song at a time. As a child he enjoyed an eclectic palot of sonics including the genres of Traditional Gospel, Jass, Soul, Pop, Country and Rock. At age 7, he began playing the guitar as well as the drums, jump starting his transition from spectator to contributor. Growing up in the 757, he naturally gravitated towards The Neptunes ‘ interpretations of jazz, funk and hip hop. Those sounds and additional influences like Timbaland , Missy Elliott and The Clipse
heavily inspire the type of music he crafts.

“I like to create records that paint a picture of my life as well as my faith and make people move. Music is personal to me and I believe the best kind evoke some type of emotion.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40TGvH_0hMlxJGR00

Source: Ed Ellington / Courtesy Spotify


Expect more releases to drop from the VA native before the year is up! Give us your opinions of ‘Belladonna’ in the comments and stay connected to Eric Jaye on
Spotify , YouTube , Apple Music and TIDAL .

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Picture of a baby shooting daggers at her delivery doctor went viral

Social media is flooded with funny and interesting pictures and videos that easily turn into memes. One such hilarious picture creating a buzz was of a newborn with a less-than-pleased expression when she was born. In the photo, the newborn, Isabela Pereira de Jesus, is glowering at the doctor who delivered her.
NBC News

A bride and her dad who went viral with their dance share a special bond

A bride and her father have danced their way into the internet’s heart after a video of their routine at her wedding went viral. The video, which has garnered more than 40 million views on TikTok, shows Brittany Revell and her father, Kelly, decked out in sneakers and formal wear, dancing to the song “Teach Me How to Dougie” by Cali Swag District.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
The Independent

LaTisha Chong: Iconic hairstylist behind Serena Williams’ September Vogue cover dies at 32

LaTisha Chong, the iconic Black hair stylist who counted Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more stars among her exclusive clientele, has died at the age of 32.Chong died on 19 July after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, Vogue magazine reported.She was responsible for the hair styling of Williams’ cover on Vogue’s September issue where the famed tennis star announced, with great fanfare, that she planned to retire from the sport.Chong was also renowned for producing looks for star-studded names such as actor Ross, fashion designer Telfar Clemens – who donned a much marvelled after wig to...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timbaland
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Missy Elliott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Temptation#Jazz#Newport News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Power 107.5/106.3

Power 107.5/106.3

1K+
Followers
765
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://mycolumbuspower.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy