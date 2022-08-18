Read full article on original website
Related
The Daily
Concert review: The Head And The Heart return to their Seattle roots
For those passing by, the gathering may have looked more like a large country wedding than a group of fans welcoming back one of Seattle’s finest bands. String lights draped from the overhanging trees, children of all ages twirled across the grass, and wafts of sunscreen drifted over the field. Beer and barbeque were easily accessible, and dads wearing T-shirts with drawings of morels sipped their Hazy IPAs.
The Daily
Release your inner child and come play at PacSci
Over the course of the pandemic, many of Seattle’s favorite attractions faced long-term closures and underwent restructuring to adapt to circumstances beyond their control. During its two year closure, the Pacific Science Center (PacSci) worked tirelessly to not only keep their services alive and accessible in a virtual landscape, but also to ensure that upon reopening they would be better than before.
Comments / 0