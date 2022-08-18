Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Teen burglary suspect now in custody
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A teenager wanted in connection with numerous auto burglaries has been arrested in Meridian. Authorities said 16-year-old Joshua McLemore was caught by a local homeowner while the teen was allegedly snooping around a house. McLemore was arrested in May on a motor vehicle theft charge. Lauderdale County investigators have booked McLemore on at least nine burglary charges.
Greene County Mom Expands Diaper Bank Organization into Tuscaloosa
A Eutaw mother who launched the Bottoms Up Diaper Bank non-profit has expanded the organization into Tuscaloosa, providing free diapers for babies and families in need. Danielle Edison Lee, the founder and executive director, got the idea to create the organization in Greene County after having her second child. She said she needed extra help covering the cost of diapers, but the closest resource was located in Birmingham, making it hard for her to receive help.
WTOK-TV
Mobile man killed on Hwy. 45 in collision with deer.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore confirmed to WTOK that a man riding a motorcycle on Highway 45 North in Marion hit a deer and died around 9:20 P.M. Friday night. 45-year-old Jason Gun of Mobile was pronounced dead on the scene. A female passenger was...
155-Year-Old West Alabama Church Lost in Predawn Fire Friday Morning
A 155-year-old church in Hale County, Alabama was totally lost to a fire early Friday morning, volunteer firefighters said. In a post that went viral after it was shared by Alabama's favorite meteorologist James Spann, Chief Michael Clemmer of the Gallion Volunteer Police Department said they responded to a blaze at the historic Bethlehem Baptist Church outside Gallion, Alabama around 12:40 a.m. Thursday.
Small plane crashes in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — No one was injured following a small plane crash in Tuscaloosa County Saturday. According to the Carroll’s Creek Fire Protection District, the crash happened off of Wint Dunn Road near Wiley. CBS 42 is working to gather additional details at this time and will be updating this story as more […]
Tuscaloosa police work with ATF to arrest 7 on illegal gun charges
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Seven people were arrested in Tuscaloosa and charged with several federal gun crimes, including illegally buying guns from one another. Officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department worked with agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, resulting in seven arrests on federal gun charges. Three of the arrests involve […]
7 arrested on federal gun charges in Tuscaloosa area
Seven people have been arrested on federal gun charges following an investigation by Tuscaloosa police and ATF. The investigations are part of ongoing efforts to reduce violent crime and gun violence in the Tuscaloosa area, said TPD spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor. Three of the arrests involved suspects who police say took...
Police Arrest Northport Woman Accused of Trying to Skip Salon Bill at Gunpoint
A Northport woman was arrested Friday after she allegedly fought with workers in a Tuscaloosa salon and had a man threaten to shoot them rather than pay her bill. According to court documents filed Monday, 28-year-old Beronna Monique Burrell visited a hair braiding shop on Hargrove Road in Tuscaloosa on August 12th.
alabamanews.net
Dilapidated Houses & Neglected Property Remain a Problem in Selma
Dilapidated houses and neglected properties continue to be a major problem in the city of Selma. An effort is underway to address the problem — but progress has been slow. Some people in Selma take care of their property — and some people don’t. Right now there are literally hundreds of dilapidated houses and neglected properties littering the Queen City.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa city school teacher plows ahead in profession despite high burnout, high turnover
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - It’s a profession with a high burnout rate and a revolving door. Teachers come and go for various reasons, but you won’t find that to be case with this Tuscaloosa city kindergarten teacher. Patricia Ford begins the new school year much like the way she did her first year.
Alabama: Do You Think This Man Caught A Piranha In The River?
Well since the gators in our river system didn't scare us enough, Now we have a guy who is convinced he caught a piranha in the river. Cornelius Richardson shared A couple of videos of what he believed to be a piranha. The first video isn't as telling as the next. WARNING MR. RICHARDSON WAS VERY EXCITED AND USED SOME EXPLICIT LANGUAGE.
selmasun.com
Selma missing person case featured on national website Our Black Girls
The case of a Selma resident who disappeared in 2010 is featured on a national website. Tarasha Benjamin disappeared after borrowing a friend’s car to visit the Selma Flea Market on June 26, 2010. The car was found on the side of road on Cecil Jackson Bypass. It appeared that someone had gone through the car’s contents, but there was no sign of the 17-year-old.
Woman Filmed Stealing Mailbox From One of Tuscaloosa’s Most Famous Bars
The owner of one of Tuscaloosa's most popular bars is asking for help identifying a woman spotted on surveillance cameras tearing a metal mailbox off his wall early Wednesday morning. Jeff Sirkin, who owns Gallettes on the University of Alabama Strip, shared the 13-second video on Facebook Wednesday and asked...
TCSO Seeks Assistance Searching for a Local Runaway Teen
According to a post via the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, authorities are seeking public assistance in the search for a runaway 16-year-old local. Grace Elizabeth Miller, 16, was last seen on July 29, 2022 in the 15000 block of Jackson Trace Road near Coker, Alabama. The teen's description...
“A New Day”: DCH CEO Katrina Keefer Answers 20 Questions About Tuscaloosa Hospital System
Katrina Keefer, the new CEO of the DCH Health System, said Friday morning that she knows the patient experience in their three hospitals needs to improve but is optimistic that better days are ahead. Keefer, who started in this role at the beginning of August, and DCH's Vice President of...
Man Filmed Abusing Puppies in Tuscaloosa Pleads Guilty, Gets 90 Days Jail and Probation
A West Alabama man who was arrested in 2020 after a video showing him abusing puppies circulated on Facebook has pleaded guilty to first-degree cruelty to animals and will spend 90 days in jail. The suspect, 23-year-old Blane Austin Colburn, was seen in the video dumping three young dogs out...
Firefighters Combat Blaze at Paper Plant Near Tuscaloosa Airport Monday
Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a paper plant near the Tuscaloosa National Airport Monday, and one may have suffered heat-related injuries during the process. Holly Whigham, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Service, said units were dispatched to Alabama Paper Products on Industrial Parkway at 11:30 Monday on reports of a fire.
The West Alabama Watchman
Kids driving golf carts raise ire at Council meeting; 2022-23 budget passed
Demopolis City Council members covered a long agenda Thursday, but the most debate occurred at the end of the meeting when Councilman David McCants complained again about children driving golf carts on city roads. “Golf carts are out of control,” he said. “We need help from police, Council and the...
Eutaw, Alabama Music Festival to Benefit Greene County Students
The Jous Band and Blues 24/7 is hosting the West Alabama Music Festival and Back Yard Fish Fry to help benefit students of the Greene County School System and PARA of Green County. Organizers believe that the event will support students' success by supplying many kids with necessary school supplies...
Community Organizations Partner For Block Party In Hay Court
Friday, August 12th, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa participated in a block party inside a Tuscaloosa neighborhood and provided resources, food, and more to community members. Hay Court is a community known in Tuscaloosa for crime but Shelton State Community College, Tuscaloosa PARA, and other community organizations wanted to prove that the residents of Hay Court deserved positive attention after being neglected for some time.
