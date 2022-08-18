ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine conflict remains ‘a power competition’ as 6-month anniversary nears

New fears of Russian escalation are mounting after the killing of Darya Dugina, the daughter of a close Putin ally. As Ukraine approaches its 6-month anniversary of the war, independence day rallies are banned in Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warns that Russia may do something “particularly cruel” ahead of their national day.Aug. 22, 2022.
Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’

Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
Why Trump is asking for ‘special master’ to oversee seized Mar-a-Lago documents

On Monday, former President Trump’s legal team filed a lawsuit asking a judge to appoint a “special master” to oversee the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago during an FBI search of the Florida estate. NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos explains what role a “special master” could play in reviewing the documents and why Trump’s legal team want one to be appointed. Aug. 23, 2022.
MTP NOW Aug. 22 — Primary preparation in two states; Tensions mount in Ukraine

Florida and New York prepare to head to the polls. Josh Kraushaar, Symone Sanders-Townsend and Rick Tyler join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable. The Florida Southern District judge is unlikely to unseal much of the Mar-a-Lago search affidavit, Ryan Reilly reports. Tensions mount in Ukraine after a car bomb killed the daughter of a Putin ally as the country’s war with Russia nears the six-month mark. Arguments begin in a Department of Justice challenge against an Idaho abortion ban.Aug. 22, 2022.
