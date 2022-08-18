Read full article on original website
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
Zelenskyy vows the Ukrainian flag will fly again above the entire nation
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy used the raising of Ukraine's flag on National Flag Day to pledge that it will once again fly over all "temporarily occupied territories."Aug. 23, 2022.
Zelenskiy vows tough response to any Russian attack on Independence Day
KYIV, Aug 23 (Reuters) - With Ukraine set to mark both its independence from Soviet rule in 1991 and six months since Russian forces invaded, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed that any Russian attacks in or around the date would provoke a powerful response.
Russia-Ukraine war: civilians ‘fleeing Kyiv amid fears of attack’; explosions reported across Dnipro – live
Advisor to Zelenskiy says civilians fear Kyiv will be attacked on independence day; mayor of Dnipro confirms rocket attacks
Ukraine conflict remains ‘a power competition’ as 6-month anniversary nears
New fears of Russian escalation are mounting after the killing of Darya Dugina, the daughter of a close Putin ally. As Ukraine approaches its 6-month anniversary of the war, independence day rallies are banned in Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warns that Russia may do something “particularly cruel” ahead of their national day.Aug. 22, 2022.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed
Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’
Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
Trouble Brewing At Mar-a-Lago! Inside Donald Trump's Latest Scandal
Donald Trump is widely believed to be one of the most controversial and divisive leaders in American history, but even after leaving the White House, the former President of the United States is no stranger to scandal. Trump hit headlines yet again after the FBI raided his Florida resort on...
Dennis Rodman says he's going to Russia to seek release of Brittney Griner
WASHINGTON — Former NBA player Dennis Rodman said Saturday that he plans to visit Russia to seek the release of Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who was sentenced to nine years in prison on drug charges earlier this month. "I got permission to go to Russia to help that...
Superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch is auctioned in Gibraltar
MADRID, Aug 23 (Reuters) - A $75-million superyacht linked to a sanctioned Russian steel billionaire was auctioned on Tuesday in Gibraltar, court sources said, in what is understood to be the first sale of its kind since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
Why Trump is asking for ‘special master’ to oversee seized Mar-a-Lago documents
On Monday, former President Trump’s legal team filed a lawsuit asking a judge to appoint a “special master” to oversee the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago during an FBI search of the Florida estate. NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos explains what role a “special master” could play in reviewing the documents and why Trump’s legal team want one to be appointed. Aug. 23, 2022.
MTP NOW Aug. 22 — Primary preparation in two states; Tensions mount in Ukraine
Florida and New York prepare to head to the polls. Josh Kraushaar, Symone Sanders-Townsend and Rick Tyler join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable. The Florida Southern District judge is unlikely to unseal much of the Mar-a-Lago search affidavit, Ryan Reilly reports. Tensions mount in Ukraine after a car bomb killed the daughter of a Putin ally as the country’s war with Russia nears the six-month mark. Arguments begin in a Department of Justice challenge against an Idaho abortion ban.Aug. 22, 2022.
Watch: Silo at Beirut port collapses to the ground
The remaining ruins of the smoldering northern silos at Beirut port collapsed on Tuesday morning into a cloud of dust.Aug. 23, 2022.
