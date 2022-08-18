ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

Judge won’t hold alleged victim of Prichard police officer in contempt

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In a terse, one-line order, a judge has denied a request by a former Prichard police officer to hold his alleged domestic violence victim in contempt. Mobile County District Judge Georg Zoghby, who heard two days of testimony, issued the ruling last week. He did not provide explanation.
Man shot to death, ex-girlfriend arrested by Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating a murder that happened Saturday night on Scottsdale Court. Krystal Miskel, 33, was arrested at the scene on the 1000 block of Scottsdale Court, near Overlook Road. Officers said they responded to the scene just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday night after receiving a […]
Mobile PD investigates shooting on Bayshore Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting after responding Wednesday morning to the 300 block of Bayshore Avenue. Police tell FOX10 News that officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening, according to police.
‘Fully involved mobile home’ fire in Fairhope: home, camper & shed ‘total loss’

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department along with several other fire departments responded to a “fully involved mobile home” fire early Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the FVFD. According to the post, the volunteer department and Daphne Fire Department responded to a “structure fire” off of Highway 181 near […]
Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting of Alabama TikTok Star's Son

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of the son of an Alabama TikTok star. Montgomery County jail records confirm 20-year-old Reuben Gulley is in custody on a single charge of murder. According to WALA-TV, Gulley turned himself in to authorities on Thursday, after he was...
Alabama man arrested in connection with slaying of TikTok star’s son

PRICHARD, Ala. — An Alabama man surrendered to police Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of the son of a popular TikTok influencer, authorities said. Reuben Thomas Gulley, 20, of Saraland, was charged with murder, according to Mobile County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. Gulley is accused of fatally shooting Randon Lee, 18, at a Prichard gas station on June 24.
Early morning blaze destroys mobile home in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple agencies were called out in the predawn hours Saturday morning after a mobile home went up in flames in Baldwin County. The Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, along with Daphne Station 5, responded to a report of a fully-involved structure fire off Alabama 181 near Alabama 104 around 4 a.m.
Escambia store manager accused of defrauding more than 100 customers

PENSACOLA, Fla.– The manager of a Pensacola gun store is accused of numerous felonies in connection with the alleged defrauding of customers, many of whom are over 65 years of age, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has announced. John David Floyd, 57, of Pensacola, was arrested by Florida...
Mobile Police: Man Kicks in Door; Shoots Boyfriend of Ex

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a second FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect to share with you. And this guy is also accused of shooting a new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend. This is 31 year old Kirk Edwards. According to investigators, this past Monday, the 8th, Edwards kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s residence on Dickens Street in Toulminville, then opened fire, hitting the victim. He was rushed to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. Edwards disappeared.
Family of Randon Lee speaks out following murder arrest

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -We’re hearing from the family of 18-year-old Randon Lee for the first time, since an arrest was made in his death. Reuben Gulley turned himself in Thursday. He’s now charged with murder. The family is thankful but still wants more answers. Randon Lee’s grandfather Ronnie...
Pensacola woman found with 60 grams of meth, arrested for trafficking: ECSO reports

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After a traffic stop early Thursday morning, a Pensacola woman was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Late Wednesday night, an Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling the area of Jackson Street when the deputy observed a white Dodge Dakota, bearing an Alabama tag with nonfunctioning […]
Mobile man killed on Hwy. 45 in collision with deer.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore confirmed to WTOK that a man riding a motorcycle on Highway 45 North in Marion hit a deer and died around 9:20 P.M. Friday night. 45-year-old Jason Gun of Mobile was pronounced dead on the scene. A female passenger was...
