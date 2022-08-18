Read full article on original website
Fairhope Police: don’t buy gift cards to get relative out of jail
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Police say no one should buy gift cards to get someone out of jail. According to a Facebook Post from Fairhope PD Sunday, the department has been getting several calls about an apparent scam. The post says a caller will claim a relative needs help to get out of the […]
2 Daphne restaurants remain closed until owner settles payment with county
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – The doors remain locked Monday at two popular restaurants on the Eastern Shore until the owner pays nearly $34,000 in back taxes. That’s according to a notice posted on the doors of Cousin Vinny’s and Guido’s in Olde Towne Daphne. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office padlocked the businesses last Wednesday. A […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Judge won’t hold alleged victim of Prichard police officer in contempt
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In a terse, one-line order, a judge has denied a request by a former Prichard police officer to hold his alleged domestic violence victim in contempt. Mobile County District Judge Georg Zoghby, who heard two days of testimony, issued the ruling last week. He did not provide explanation.
Man shot to death, ex-girlfriend arrested by Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating a murder that happened Saturday night on Scottsdale Court. Krystal Miskel, 33, was arrested at the scene on the 1000 block of Scottsdale Court, near Overlook Road. Officers said they responded to the scene just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday night after receiving a […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD investigates shooting on Bayshore Avenue
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting after responding Wednesday morning to the 300 block of Bayshore Avenue. Police tell FOX10 News that officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening, according to police.
Alabama man who drove 330 miles to set off pipe bombs at former work place now headed to prison
An Alabama man who drove 330 miles (530 kilometers) to set off pipe bombs at a company where he had worked was sentenced Thursday to 19 months in prison. Furmon Earl Bozeman, 61, of Gulf Shores, was sentenced Thursday for transporting destructive devices in January, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said in a news release.
utv44.com
Family of Bay Minette man killed in officer involved shooting speak out
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A family is mourning the loss of Otis French Jr. who died in a police shooting in Bay Minette. It all started Saturday morning with a traffic stop on Lower Street near the Douglasville community. Police say an officer shot and killed French after...
‘Fully involved mobile home’ fire in Fairhope: home, camper & shed ‘total loss’
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department along with several other fire departments responded to a “fully involved mobile home” fire early Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the FVFD. According to the post, the volunteer department and Daphne Fire Department responded to a “structure fire” off of Highway 181 near […]
Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting of Alabama TikTok Star's Son
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of the son of an Alabama TikTok star. Montgomery County jail records confirm 20-year-old Reuben Gulley is in custody on a single charge of murder. According to WALA-TV, Gulley turned himself in to authorities on Thursday, after he was...
WEAR
Owner of Cantonment fencing company charged with defrauding several customers
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The owner of a Cantonment fencing company was arrested Wednesday for the second time in less than a month on fraud and larceny charges. Cody Brown, 33, of Pensacola -- the owner of Kodiak Fence Company -- was arrested Wednesday on these charges:. fraud - swindle (two...
Alabama man arrested in connection with slaying of TikTok star’s son
PRICHARD, Ala. — An Alabama man surrendered to police Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of the son of a popular TikTok influencer, authorities said. Reuben Thomas Gulley, 20, of Saraland, was charged with murder, according to Mobile County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. Gulley is accused of fatally shooting Randon Lee, 18, at a Prichard gas station on June 24.
Bay Minette police officer involved in deadly shooting Saturday morning
UPDATE (3:55 p.m.): According to the release, an officer within the Bay Minette Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Lower St. at around 10:25 a.m. Saturday morning when the officer asked Otis French Jr., the driver of the car, to “exit the vehicle so the officer could show him the equipment violation and issue […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Early morning blaze destroys mobile home in Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple agencies were called out in the predawn hours Saturday morning after a mobile home went up in flames in Baldwin County. The Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, along with Daphne Station 5, responded to a report of a fully-involved structure fire off Alabama 181 near Alabama 104 around 4 a.m.
niceville.com
Escambia store manager accused of defrauding more than 100 customers
PENSACOLA, Fla.– The manager of a Pensacola gun store is accused of numerous felonies in connection with the alleged defrauding of customers, many of whom are over 65 years of age, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has announced. John David Floyd, 57, of Pensacola, was arrested by Florida...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Man Kicks in Door; Shoots Boyfriend of Ex
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a second FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect to share with you. And this guy is also accused of shooting a new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend. This is 31 year old Kirk Edwards. According to investigators, this past Monday, the 8th, Edwards kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s residence on Dickens Street in Toulminville, then opened fire, hitting the victim. He was rushed to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. Edwards disappeared.
So long, scooters. Bolt Mobility leaves Mobile with few reported incidences, some lingering concerns
Financial difficulties, not safety issues, caused the electric scooter company co-founded by legendary Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt to abruptly leave Mobile last week. But city officials hope another company will enter the market, and again bring the rental e-scooters, or even electric bicycles, to downtown Mobile. “Its unfortunate Bolt was...
WALA-TV FOX10
Family of Randon Lee speaks out following murder arrest
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -We’re hearing from the family of 18-year-old Randon Lee for the first time, since an arrest was made in his death. Reuben Gulley turned himself in Thursday. He’s now charged with murder. The family is thankful but still wants more answers. Randon Lee’s grandfather Ronnie...
BCSO SWAT ends Robertsdale 4 day standoff with arrest
It took the Baldwin County Sheriff's SWAT team hours of negotiations and a battering ram to get a Robertsdale man in custody that had barricaded himself inside a home with a gun and two young children.
Pensacola woman found with 60 grams of meth, arrested for trafficking: ECSO reports
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After a traffic stop early Thursday morning, a Pensacola woman was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Late Wednesday night, an Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling the area of Jackson Street when the deputy observed a white Dodge Dakota, bearing an Alabama tag with nonfunctioning […]
WTOK-TV
Mobile man killed on Hwy. 45 in collision with deer.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore confirmed to WTOK that a man riding a motorcycle on Highway 45 North in Marion hit a deer and died around 9:20 P.M. Friday night. 45-year-old Jason Gun of Mobile was pronounced dead on the scene. A female passenger was...
