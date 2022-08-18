N.C. elections board finalizes July 26 elections, approves temporary rules for consideration by Rules Review Commission

Gary Barger Wagner, 74, of Mount Ulla, N.C., passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022. He was born on June 30, 1948, in Rowan County, N.C., to Lizzie Barger Wagner and the late William Harris Wagner. Mr. Wagner was a 1966 graduate of West Rowan High School. He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery. Gary was retired from Marshall Steam Station after 43 years of service and was employed part time with the Town of Mooresville and Napa Auto Parts in Mooresville. He was an Eagle Scout and worked many years in the scouting program at Triplett United Methodist Church. He was a lifetime member of Salem Lutheran Church in Salisbury, where he was a member of the Love In Action Sunday School class.

